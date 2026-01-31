Nestled Between San Antonio And Austin Is A Crystal-Clear Lake Nicknamed 'The Jewel Of Texas Hill Country'
The notion that "everything's bigger in Texas" definitely applies to the state's collection of sun-kissed lakes. From the unique Gothic beauty of its largest freshwater lake to the biggest artificial body of water in the South, the Lone Star State certainly has no shortage of spacious watering holes. But if you want to dive into some of the deepest waters this part of the country has to offer, wade on over to Canyon Lake.
This artificial reservoir lies between San Antonio and Austin, roughly 30 minutes away from the German-inspired charm of underrated New Braunfels. The glassy waters stretch down anywhere between 40 feet and 130 feet, according to Recreation.gov, but it's not the lake's depths that reel visitors in. Dubbed the "Jewel of the Texas Hill Country," Canyon Lake is treasured for its brilliant blue hue, the result of the water's mineral-rich composition and limestone bedrock foundation. "It is one of the most beautiful lakes in South Texas," a San Antonio realtor shared on Instagram. "It is a very well-kept secret, it's a gem. It's just a beautiful area, not only to vacation, but just to spend the day or weekend."
The Comal County reservoir was developed along the winding Guadalupe River in the 1960s. Today, the lake is a watersports haven, offering more than 8,000 surface acres of adventure. The 80-mile-long shoreline is also flanked by plenty of parks, trails, and campsites, rivaling any of the best lake camping spots in Texas. If outdoor abodes aren't your thing, the lake's surrounding community, which is also called Canyon Lake, has a pretty good selection of bed and breakfasts, inns, and vacation rentals to choose from.
Make waves at Canyon Lake, Texas
From water thrills to lakefront hikes, there's never a dull moment at Canyon Lake. Spend a day under the Texas sun by taking your boat out via one of the nearly two dozen ramps that hug the reservoir. Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards can be rented on-site. If you'd prefer to take a dip, several swim beaches can also be found at various parks around the reservoir, including Comal Park on the southern bank and Canyon Park on the northern bank.
The former is the smaller of the two, spanning just over 100 acres. The latter, which is the largest of the lake's parks, covers nearly 500 acres. The parks are typically open seasonally from March 1 to October 31, and both feature picnic tables, a playground, and scenic walking trails. You will have to shell out a few bucks to enter either recreation area. At the time of writing, the parks charge $5 per vehicle for Comal County residents and $20 for out-of-towners.
If you plan on getting out on Canyon Lake, be sure to check the water levels online before heading over because some of the reservoir's boat ramps and designated swimming areas are known to be closed when the lake is low. And although the Hill Country loch isn't ranked among the most snake-packed lakes in Texas, it is known to harbor serpents, so swim at your own risk. Additionally, some lakegoers on Tripadvisor have reported murky waters, which can happen when it rains or when there's runoff, so be sure to plan your trip accordingly. Don't forget to pack some sunscreen, and be sure to enjoy the views.