Nestled Between San Antonio And Austin Is A Crystal-Clear Lake Nicknamed 'The Jewel Of Texas Hill Country'

The notion that "everything's bigger in Texas" definitely applies to the state's collection of sun-kissed lakes. From the unique Gothic beauty of its largest freshwater lake to the biggest artificial body of water in the South, the Lone Star State certainly has no shortage of spacious watering holes. But if you want to dive into some of the deepest waters this part of the country has to offer, wade on over to Canyon Lake.

This artificial reservoir lies between San Antonio and Austin, roughly 30 minutes away from the German-inspired charm of underrated New Braunfels. The glassy waters stretch down anywhere between 40 feet and 130 feet, according to Recreation.gov, but it's not the lake's depths that reel visitors in. Dubbed the "Jewel of the Texas Hill Country," Canyon Lake is treasured for its brilliant blue hue, the result of the water's mineral-rich composition and limestone bedrock foundation. "It is one of the most beautiful lakes in South Texas," a San Antonio realtor shared on Instagram. "It is a very well-kept secret, it's a gem. It's just a beautiful area, not only to vacation, but just to spend the day or weekend."

The Comal County reservoir was developed along the winding Guadalupe River in the 1960s. Today, the lake is a watersports haven, offering more than 8,000 surface acres of adventure. The 80-mile-long shoreline is also flanked by plenty of parks, trails, and campsites, rivaling any of the best lake camping spots in Texas. If outdoor abodes aren't your thing, the lake's surrounding community, which is also called Canyon Lake, has a pretty good selection of bed and breakfasts, inns, and vacation rentals to choose from.