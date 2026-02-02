A Mountaintop On The Oregon Trail Has Year-Round Camping With Rustic, Picturesque Cabins

Oregon is famed for its scenery. If you're an outdoorsy person, Oregon is truly the holy grail. From the prettiest trails in Forest Park to lakeside hikes in Waldo, there's something for every kind of nature lover. History buffs know all about the Oregon Trail, and there's one stretch of the trail in the Blue Mountains that is the perfect place to visit all year round.

The Oregon Trail is a preserved historic route stretching 2,000 miles across the United States, starting in Independence, Missouri, and coming to an end in Oregon. It was once used by 19th-century settlers heading west, but today it is known as the Oregon National Historic Trail, with marked sites, museums, and visible wagon ruts across multiple states. Visitors can hike, drive, and explore landmarks in parts of what was once one of America's most significant migration routes.

Tucked high in Oregon's Blue Mountains, the Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area is an atmospheric escape along the Oregon Trail today. Once a vital resting point for settlers, the mountaintop park now provides ample, year-round opportunities for outdoor lovers. The area sits just off I-84 near the town of La Grande. The closest major airport is Pendleton, which is about a 30-minute drive away, while Portland International Airport is roughly four hours west by car.