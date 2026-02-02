A Mountaintop On The Oregon Trail Has Year-Round Camping With Rustic, Picturesque Cabins
Oregon is famed for its scenery. If you're an outdoorsy person, Oregon is truly the holy grail. From the prettiest trails in Forest Park to lakeside hikes in Waldo, there's something for every kind of nature lover. History buffs know all about the Oregon Trail, and there's one stretch of the trail in the Blue Mountains that is the perfect place to visit all year round.
The Oregon Trail is a preserved historic route stretching 2,000 miles across the United States, starting in Independence, Missouri, and coming to an end in Oregon. It was once used by 19th-century settlers heading west, but today it is known as the Oregon National Historic Trail, with marked sites, museums, and visible wagon ruts across multiple states. Visitors can hike, drive, and explore landmarks in parts of what was once one of America's most significant migration routes.
Tucked high in Oregon's Blue Mountains, the Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area is an atmospheric escape along the Oregon Trail today. Once a vital resting point for settlers, the mountaintop park now provides ample, year-round opportunities for outdoor lovers. The area sits just off I-84 near the town of La Grande. The closest major airport is Pendleton, which is about a 30-minute drive away, while Portland International Airport is roughly four hours west by car.
Year round camping in Emigrant Springs
To those who are blasé about camping, the thought of sleeping off-grid in winter is nothing short of nightmarish. However, if you weep at the end of camping season, Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area gives you something that's hard to find: year-round stays in the heart of the Blue Mountains, without sacrificing warmth or comfort. While the site remains open in winter, visitors should expect snow-covered or icy park roads and limited water access.
Full hookup RV spots and six rustic log cabins remain open year-round. Four of the cabins are pet-friendly, so you can take your furry friend along with you (remember to check if they need a pet passport first). There's also a duplex cabin that can sleep up to three guests each. The rustic cabins are comfortable for the whole family, with the capacity to sleep up to five. They also come properly equipped with heating, lighting, tables, and seating, making them a far more appealing option for cold-weather stays. While kitchen amenities are minimal, the setting more than compensates. There's nothing quite like the forest to make you feel fully off-grid.
In warmer months, the park expands to include tent sites and group camping. There's even a horse camp with corrals, so it is a great base for exploring this stretch of the Oregon Trail. The camp is also used as a trailhead for an equestrian trail that continues on at the back of the park.
Hikes and things to see in and around Emigrant Springs
The Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area isn't just a campsite — there are beautiful trails and historic sites for you to explore, too. The park itself features the Emigrant Springs Nature Trail, a short loop that winds through mature forest and highlights local wildflowers, perfect for an easy stroll or a morning warm-up before you tackle the day. There's rich history in the area, too. Along the way, you can see preserved Oregon Trail wagon ruts. These are the deeply carved tracks left by settlers' wagons nearly two centuries ago.
When you stay here, the Umatilla National Forest is basically on your doorstep, and it's an ideal spot to sink your teeth into some great hiking (like this easy hike in the Oregon Cascades). The top-rated trail here, per AllTrails, is the Grouse Mountain Trail, a 4.9-mile trek out and back, which will have you traversing through rolling hills and beautiful ridges. This route is considered moderate, so for something easier, why not give the West Tiger Creek route a go? At just over two miles and minimal elevation, this route is perfect for stretching the legs without dedicating hours. These are just two of the many scenic routes within the Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area that make the perfect companion to your camping trip.