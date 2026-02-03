Memphis' University Neighborhood Is A Walkable Haven With Quirky Shops And Delicious Local Restaurants
When people hear the name Memphis, Tennessee, many think of Graceland, but the city has so much more to offer than that. For example, there's Beale Street, home to decades of music history (plus a dueling piano bar with climbing goats). Tourists seeking a satisfying experience can skip the Elvis-themed hotels and instead visit one of Memphis' most walkable neighborhoods. The University District offers quirky shops, delicious local diners, and a friendly vibe.
The University District is located within East Memphis, and as you might guess from the name, the neighborhood includes the University of Memphis and the surrounding area. Visitors and residents can explore the campus, including the acclaimed art museum. Many of the neighborhood's restaurants, shops, and attractions are found on or near what residents call the Highland Strip, a section of Highland Street between Southern Avenue and Central Avenue. Visitors love to browse the quirky shops and stop for a meal at one of the area's many tasty restaurants.
Things to do in the University District, Memphis
The Highland Strip is home to several vintage shops, as well as popular restaurants and cafes. Fashion fans will want to check out vintage clothing store RetroGrade, specializing in '80s and '90s clothing and memorabilia. One Google reviewer describes it as "a great store with retro clothing, hot sneaker releases, and overall good vibes." Another fashion shop, Bad Timing, is nearby, specializing in sneakers and designer clothing brands like Off White and Supreme. A Google reviewer writes that the shop "can appeal to everyone, from the avid shoe or clothing collector, to those just starting out on their style journey."
Foodies will find several mouthwatering options on the Highland Strip. The upscale Char Restaurant serves modern Southern dishes and often features a pianist during dinner hours. Reviewers rave about the crab cakes, gumbo, steak, and fried green tomatoes. For a more casual meal, Brother Juniper's is a local favorite. A Memphis staple for decades, the diner is known for its fresh bread and charitable endeavors. They run a bakery apprenticeship for at-risk youth and raise funds for a different local charity every month. The diner consistently takes home the Memphis Flyer's "Best Breakfast" award, thanks to its tasty potato dishes, omelets, and pancakes.
If you just need a caffeine fix, local roaster Belltower Coffee and Studio is a popular community hangout spot. Belltower offers seasonal coffee drinks and also has a pottery studio. One of its signature drinks is the Honeysuckle Latte, with coconut, honey, and vanilla. For another option, the French Truck offers New Orleans-style coffee, as well as tasty pastries and sandwiches. Want to see more of Memphis? The trendy Cooper-Young neighborhood offers artsy vibes, cuisine, and culture.