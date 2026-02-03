Memphis' University Neighborhood Is A Walkable Haven With Quirky Shops And Delicious Local Restaurants

The Highland Strip is home to several vintage shops, as well as popular restaurants and cafes. Fashion fans will want to check out vintage clothing store RetroGrade, specializing in '80s and '90s clothing and memorabilia. One Google reviewer describes it as "a great store with retro clothing, hot sneaker releases, and overall good vibes." Another fashion shop, Bad Timing, is nearby, specializing in sneakers and designer clothing brands like Off White and Supreme. A Google reviewer writes that the shop "can appeal to everyone, from the avid shoe or clothing collector, to those just starting out on their style journey."

Foodies will find several mouthwatering options on the Highland Strip. The upscale Char Restaurant serves modern Southern dishes and often features a pianist during dinner hours. Reviewers rave about the crab cakes, gumbo, steak, and fried green tomatoes. For a more casual meal, Brother Juniper's is a local favorite. A Memphis staple for decades, the diner is known for its fresh bread and charitable endeavors. They run a bakery apprenticeship for at-risk youth and raise funds for a different local charity every month. The diner consistently takes home the Memphis Flyer's "Best Breakfast" award, thanks to its tasty potato dishes, omelets, and pancakes.

If you just need a caffeine fix, local roaster Belltower Coffee and Studio is a popular community hangout spot. Belltower offers seasonal coffee drinks and also has a pottery studio. One of its signature drinks is the Honeysuckle Latte, with coconut, honey, and vanilla. For another option, the French Truck offers New Orleans-style coffee, as well as tasty pastries and sandwiches. Want to see more of Memphis? The trendy Cooper-Young neighborhood offers artsy vibes, cuisine, and culture.