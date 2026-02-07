The Best Affordable Hotels In San Juan For Tropical Thrills That Won't Break The Bank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

San Juan is a city of contradictions. On the one hand, you have the pastel facades and cobblestone streets of Old San Juan. On the other hand, you have a nightlife to rival that of modern metropolises. You also get fort walls that once defended the island against pirates, now framing kaleidoscopic sunsets over the Atlantic, and neighborhoods like Santurce pulsing with vibrant street art. Beachside, you'll find pedestrian boardwalks lined with street food and artisans and lagoons brimming with sea turtles and manatees. It's a city that thoroughly rewards — but it isn't one that's easily visited on a budget.

Midrange travelers in San Juan can easily spend in excess of $200 per day per person — but that's when sharing a room. Hotels in this budget run an average of $250, significantly raising the cost for solo travelers. For luxury travelers, the sky's the limit. But if you want to visit on a budget, timing can make a big difference. During the offseason months between May and July or September through December, accommodations can cost much less. It's even possible to experience San Juan for around $100 per day by staying in hostel dormitories and eating like a local from food trucks and panaderías.

But what if you're not one for the hostel scene? Where do you stand if you want to stay in the city without breaking the bank? The good news is there are options for budget-friendly hotels in San Juan, provided you visit at those more affordable times. We've taken to two of the most popular booking platforms, Booking.com and Hotels.com, to find the highest-rated hotels that can be considered affordable. But be aware, the prices we've quoted are usually before taxes are added and are approximate prices for May 1, the start of the shoulder season.