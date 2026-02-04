Tennessee's Park Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is An Outdoor Oasis For Hiking And Biking
America's most visited national park, the Great Smoky Mountains, often hogs all the attention in Tennessee, and rightfully so. But the Volunteer State is home to a long list of local public parks that make for quite a rousing adventure, too, without having to contend with the droves of crowds. Case in point: Athens Regional Park. This little outdoor retreat covers roughly 165 acres on the edge of Tennessee's friendly city of Athens, which sits only about 45 miles away from the Smokies.
Sure, Athens Regional Park is nowhere near the size of its mountainous, more-than-half-a-million-acre counterpart. But it's still big on family-friendly fun, nonetheless. "One of the best parks around," one Google review reads. "Swings, slides, splash pad, and handicap accessible areas and swings, too. Soccer and baseball fields, plenty of open space to use, and a disc golf course."
Located right off the Decatur Pike in between Chattanooga and Knoxville, the lake-studded recreation area also has several miles of hiking and biking trails if you're in the mood to stretch your legs. The park also boasts a rentable conference center for meetings and events if you need to work while you play. Athens Regional Park opens at 7 a.m., closing each day at 10 p.m. The grounds don't cost a thing to explore, at the time of writing, making it an affordable getaway.
Creekside walks in Athens Regional Park
You don't have to venture all the way over to the Smoky Mountains for a relaxing walk through the greenery. Just lace up your sneakers, slather on some sunblock, and hit the scenic trails of Athens. Athens Regional Park is the perfect spot for a morning or after-work walk, and its waterside trails lend a lush, peaceful atmosphere to the experience.
For water views, mosey along the unpaved trail that traces the bank of North Mouse Creek as it snakes its way through the park. The path, officially known as the Rubber Mulch Storybook Trail (partly because the trail surface is composed of recycled tires), is especially great for kiddos. It features pages of a children's book on stands that you can read as you go, similar to Ohio's enchanting trails that weave fairy tales into nature. You can also traipse around a small lake via the Paved Lake Loop Trail, which covers just over a quarter of a mile.
If you're bringing the young ones, Athens Regional Park also has playgrounds for kids of all ages. "It is separated by age-appropriate equipment, so if you have a toddler, they will not get trampled by an older kid," one visitor wrote of the park on Yelp, noting that there is also "equipment for the older kids to climb, slide, and swing." The park also features a large splash pad to cool off in during summer, so be sure to bring a few towels. Some visitors have complained about wasps and bees, so keep an eye on your food and drinks if you plan on bringing any.
Mountain biking in Athens Regional Park
Athens Regional Park may not have made the cut on our list of the most breathtaking trails for bikers around the world, but the Tennessee recreation hub does feature a pretty cool mountain bike path for those who want to go it on two wheels. The rugged route will take you just over 3 miles across varying terrains, including sections of the aforementioned hiking trails.
Hikers sometimes use this trail as well, so be sure to share the space and keep your head on a swivel. Snakes have also been known to make appearances in the park, so be on the lookout for critters as you zip along the paths.
Aside from all the hiking and biking excursions, there's more sporty fun to be had. You'll find a dozen or so baseball, softball, and soccer fields sprinkled throughout the park. You can also practice your aim at the park's 18-hole disc golf course. "Beautiful course with long and short tees and baskets. So the options are endless," one visitor shared on Google. "Rolling hills through meadows as well as some woods. Only a few water hazards." Given the terrain, the course is moderately challenging, stretching out for about 2.5 miles.