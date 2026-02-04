Tennessee's Park Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is An Outdoor Oasis For Hiking And Biking

America's most visited national park, the Great Smoky Mountains, often hogs all the attention in Tennessee, and rightfully so. But the Volunteer State is home to a long list of local public parks that make for quite a rousing adventure, too, without having to contend with the droves of crowds. Case in point: Athens Regional Park. This little outdoor retreat covers roughly 165 acres on the edge of Tennessee's friendly city of Athens, which sits only about 45 miles away from the Smokies.

Sure, Athens Regional Park is nowhere near the size of its mountainous, more-than-half-a-million-acre counterpart. But it's still big on family-friendly fun, nonetheless. "One of the best parks around," one Google review reads. "Swings, slides, splash pad, and handicap accessible areas and swings, too. Soccer and baseball fields, plenty of open space to use, and a disc golf course."

Located right off the Decatur Pike in between Chattanooga and Knoxville, the lake-studded recreation area also has several miles of hiking and biking trails if you're in the mood to stretch your legs. The park also boasts a rentable conference center for meetings and events if you need to work while you play. Athens Regional Park opens at 7 a.m., closing each day at 10 p.m. The grounds don't cost a thing to explore, at the time of writing, making it an affordable getaway.