The World's Tallest Hotel Has Officially Opened Offering Sky-High Views And Splendor At Every Level

Up until late 2025, the tallest hotel in the world was Dubai's Gevora Hotel, at just under 1,170 feet. Now, the title has been claimed by another hotel in the same ultra-modern destination, Dubai. The Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection rises 1,237 feet above street level, offering sky-high views and luxury at every level.

As the name says, the towering hotel is located in the ritzy Dubai Marina district, steps away from the Dubai Marina Walk, a palm-tree lined pedestrian promenade that runs for miles along the city's waterfront. Opened in November 2025, the Ciel Dubai Marina has 82 floors and more than 1,000 rooms and suites, as well as eight restaurants and a fitness center (plus a spa that's set to open in 2026). The striking lobby, with its gleaming black marble flooring, high ceilings, and sophisticated lighting, sets the tone for the splendors you'll find on the higher levels.

Inside stylish rooms and suites, floor-to-ceiling glass reveals stunning views over the city and the sea. "The view from our room was incredible," wrote one guest on Google. "We enjoyed watching the boats in the marina go by." Many who've stayed in the Ciel Dubai Marina since its opening were just as delighted with the interiors. "The hotel itself is beautiful, well designed, and offers a very nice atmosphere, with great common areas and an impressive setting," said another reviewer. If you love a room with a view, consider a stay in one of the world's highest-elevation hotel rooms with views of Mount Everest at Nepal's Hotel Everest View, which holds the Guinness record for the world's "highest placed hotel."