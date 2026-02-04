The World's Tallest Hotel Has Officially Opened Offering Sky-High Views And Splendor At Every Level
Up until late 2025, the tallest hotel in the world was Dubai's Gevora Hotel, at just under 1,170 feet. Now, the title has been claimed by another hotel in the same ultra-modern destination, Dubai. The Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection rises 1,237 feet above street level, offering sky-high views and luxury at every level.
As the name says, the towering hotel is located in the ritzy Dubai Marina district, steps away from the Dubai Marina Walk, a palm-tree lined pedestrian promenade that runs for miles along the city's waterfront. Opened in November 2025, the Ciel Dubai Marina has 82 floors and more than 1,000 rooms and suites, as well as eight restaurants and a fitness center (plus a spa that's set to open in 2026). The striking lobby, with its gleaming black marble flooring, high ceilings, and sophisticated lighting, sets the tone for the splendors you'll find on the higher levels.
Inside stylish rooms and suites, floor-to-ceiling glass reveals stunning views over the city and the sea. "The view from our room was incredible," wrote one guest on Google. "We enjoyed watching the boats in the marina go by." Many who've stayed in the Ciel Dubai Marina since its opening were just as delighted with the interiors. "The hotel itself is beautiful, well designed, and offers a very nice atmosphere, with great common areas and an impressive setting," said another reviewer. If you love a room with a view, consider a stay in one of the world's highest-elevation hotel rooms with views of Mount Everest at Nepal's Hotel Everest View, which holds the Guinness record for the world's "highest placed hotel."
Enjoy one of the world's highest infinity pools at the Ciel Dubai Marina
The Ciel Dubai Marina's crowning glory is a trio of outdoor swimming pools, including the Tattu Sky Pool. Located on the hotel's 76th floor, it's one of the world's highest infinity pools, and sushi and cocktails are available to order from poolside waitstaff. "Breathtaking views of the Palm, JBR, and the Dubai Eye from [the hotel's] stunning infinity pool," commented one recent visitor on Tripadvisor. "Feels like paradise," said another.
Note that advance reservations are required for the Tattu Sky Pool, and you don't need to be a hotel guest to make them. Sunbeds cost about $82 per person for a four-hour session, though part of that fee can be redeemed on food and drinks. You can also book a gourmet breakfast or a two-course lunch at the adjacent Tattu Sky Pool Restaurant from about $41. Find out more about the hotels around the world with the most luxurious pools, according to guests.
Standard rooms with city views at the Ciel Dubai Marina start at roughly $239, while suites with sea views start at about $275. If you're looking for an alternative, consider Five Luxe JBR, a glamorous Dubai hotel with Insta-worthy oceanfront views and lavish suites. And before traveling, be sure to familiarize yourself with the rules to know when visiting Dubai.