9 Rules To Know Before Visiting Dubai

Dubai is practically already living in the future. Somehow, it managed to erect the world's first 3D-printed building that functions as a usable space. Downtown is lined by a futuristic skyline famous for iconic sights like The Museum of the Future's space-shaped building, the boat-shaped Burj Al Arab Hotel, and the irregularly shaped Opus hotel. And as hot and humid as it is, it has an icy, winter playground where penguin experiences and skiing are the main events.

Created in a desert land that was little more than a tiny outpost for Bedouin traders just 50 years ago, everything about the impressively developed emirate feels modern. While visitors will enjoy the innovative attractions around the destination, travelers from Western nations may find some of Dubai's laws unfamiliar. Couples holding hands is generally acceptable, but kissing and other forms of public affection can lead to arrest. Gambling is illegal — even if done online from the privacy of a hotel room. And rules around taking photos and social media may also be unlike those in the Western world.

Year after year, travelers find themselves arrested, fined, or prohibited from leaving due to ignorance of Dubai's laws and customs. Operating with a legal framework based on the Islamic religion, some of these laws are brand new for Western travelers who aren't familiar with the traditions of the religion and region. The solution is a bit of preparation. No traveler wants to get in trouble that could have easily been avoided with a little research. If you're planning a trip to experience Dubai's magnetic attractions, here are some emirate's laws and regulations to keep in mind.