Greece's Under-The-Radar Retirement Retreat Is A Charming Coastal City Far From Tourist Crowds

To get acquainted with the city, your first stop should be the Museum of the City of Volos, especially since it costs only 2 euros to enter (at the time of writing). Located in the Palia neighborhood, the exhibits focus on local history through a variety of photographs, artifacts, digital displays, and videos. Afterwards, head to the Entomological Museum of Volos to see an impressive collection of over 100,000 insects, mostly butterflies pinned behind glass displays. It's a private museum, though, so you'll have to make an appointment in advance.

Year-round, the city has a mild Mediterranean climate, with an average high in the hot season (June 7-September 14) of around 79 degrees Fahrenheit and an average low in the cold season (November 24-March 22) of around 39 degrees Fahrenheit. In the winter, head an hour from the oceanfront to reach the Pelion Ski Center, with a variety of slopes for beginner and advanced skiers alike, with a chalet and cafe for relaxing.

Not only is the weather tolerable year-round, but there are also other benefits for those on a fixed income. According to a 2025 study by Numbeo, rent in Volos is 41% lower than in Athens. Plus, for non-EU citizens, the residency requirements are fairly straightforward. After getting a one-year visa from the Greek consulate in your home country, you can apply for a three-year long-term visa. Under the Financially Independent Person Scheme, applicants must provide documentation, like bank statements, that show they maintain a regular passive monthly income of nearly $4,150 USD, among other requirements. Not only is it affordable by European standards, but the Greek islands are among the safest destinations to retire abroad in 2025.