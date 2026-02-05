Greece's Under-The-Radar Retirement Retreat Is A Charming Coastal City Far From Tourist Crowds
Although there are plenty of places in America where you can live comfortably and stretch your Social Security, many people are starting to research retiring abroad. Volos is one of Greece's best-kept secrets, located in a locally loved region nestled between untouched, majestic mountains, perfect for retirees.
Mainly popular among Greek tourists, the coastal city is gaining in popularity with international visitors. The seaside city is located between the Pagasetic Gulf and the Pelion Mountains, with a year-round mild climate compared to many other southern, more sweltering (and more expensive) Greek islands. With plenty of ways to remain active, museums and archaeological sites to explore, and the Achillopouleio General Hospital nearby, it makes for a perfect low-key spot for seniors to spend their golden years, away from tourist crowds.
Located in the Thessaly region, it's located about 200 miles from Athens. Fly into Athens International Airport, which has several car rental companies in the arrival terminal. There are also intercity bus routes connecting Athens and Volos. These are great for those on a budget, with direct buses taking about four hours and costing up to $45 USD for a one-way trip (at the time of writing).
Stay for the affordable cost of living, low-cost attractions, and mild temps
To get acquainted with the city, your first stop should be the Museum of the City of Volos, especially since it costs only 2 euros to enter (at the time of writing). Located in the Palia neighborhood, the exhibits focus on local history through a variety of photographs, artifacts, digital displays, and videos. Afterwards, head to the Entomological Museum of Volos to see an impressive collection of over 100,000 insects, mostly butterflies pinned behind glass displays. It's a private museum, though, so you'll have to make an appointment in advance.
Year-round, the city has a mild Mediterranean climate, with an average high in the hot season (June 7-September 14) of around 79 degrees Fahrenheit and an average low in the cold season (November 24-March 22) of around 39 degrees Fahrenheit. In the winter, head an hour from the oceanfront to reach the Pelion Ski Center, with a variety of slopes for beginner and advanced skiers alike, with a chalet and cafe for relaxing.
Not only is the weather tolerable year-round, but there are also other benefits for those on a fixed income. According to a 2025 study by Numbeo, rent in Volos is 41% lower than in Athens. Plus, for non-EU citizens, the residency requirements are fairly straightforward. After getting a one-year visa from the Greek consulate in your home country, you can apply for a three-year long-term visa. Under the Financially Independent Person Scheme, applicants must provide documentation, like bank statements, that show they maintain a regular passive monthly income of nearly $4,150 USD, among other requirements. Not only is it affordable by European standards, but the Greek islands are among the safest destinations to retire abroad in 2025.
Plenty of activities to keep you active and entertained
Stay active by joining a tennis club at Staikos, or take a cooking class to learn how to make Pelion-style cuisine, with ingredients handpicked right from the garden at the nearby Karaiskos Farm. At Pelion Gastronomy, you'll learn to make some of the region's most famous dishes, like tirokouloura, a feta cheese layered pie. Another recipe you'll learn is strapatsada, which is like Greece's version of scrambled eggs, made from eggs directly from the chicken coop, feta cheese, olive oil, and farm-fresh tomatoes.
For retirees who are history buffs, Volos offers some archaeological sites close to town. A good starting point is the Athanasakeion Archaeological Museum of Volos, which introduces you to the area's earliest prehistoric periods through artifacts and exhibits. It costs 10 euros to enter (at the time of writing), and the displays are labeled in both Greek and English. Be sure to check out their calendar for free days to enter throughout the year. Just a few miles outside of town, the Dimini Archaeological Site is also worthy of a visit to see the layout of a Neolithic-era community, with tombs and remnants of homes.
One Tripadvisor reviewer praised the restaurants and the "seemingly endless line of sailboats docked along the quay," adding that it was a great place to "contemplate life." Plus, you can take a 2 to 3.5-hour ferry ride from the city to reach a vibrant Greek island where "Mamma Mia!" was filmed. Still not persuaded? Here are 11 more convincing reasons to retire abroad.