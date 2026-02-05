Near Colorado Springs Is A Front Range Suburb With Big Sky Views And Outdoor Trails
Colorado Springs, aka America's Olympic City, is one of the most underrated vacation destinations you can add to your itinerary. Despite welcoming almost 2 million visitors per year, the city still flies under the radar, especially considering the number of visit-worthy attractions it has to offer. Not only is it home to a one-of-a-kind castle, offering relaxing overnight stays and tea parties, but it also includes a scenic suburb with big sky views and outdoor trails: Briargate. Located a 15-minute drive away from downtown Colorado Springs, this is the perfect spot for those who want to escape the big city buzz (while still being close enough to take advantage of its amenities) and take in the beautiful views of the Front Range mountains. Even though you'll be away from the city, the suburb still offers green parks, retail spaces, and highly reviewed restaurants.
Coming to Briargate shouldn't be difficult, considering that the big city center is less than 12 miles away via I-25 N, and the local airport is only a 26-minute drive south. Interstate 25 and Colorado State Highway 21 run straight through it, so you won't have to worry about going off the beaten path, even if you come from far away. With that said, this is one of the least walkable neighborhoods in Colorado Springs, so having your own car can come in handy, especially if you're planning on exploring a lot or are in a time crunch. If you're flying, consider getting a rental at the airport for as low as $31 per day (at the time of writing). Public transportation options might be cheaper, but they involve several changes and extend the travel time to over two hours.
How to spend a day in Briargate, Colorado Springs' Front Range suburb
As you get settled into your accommodation of choice and prep for the long days of outdoor exploration, you might be wondering what to do and see around Briargate itself. You can start your trip by spending a few hours at The Promenade Shops, a mall with thousands of great reviews that has everything from top fashion brands and electronics stores to on-site restaurants and diners. You can even check out some of their best seasonal deals online and go in with a great savings plan. There's free Wi-Fi and public restrooms available, and it's open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (except for Sunday, when it is open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.).
For a meal with views of the Front Range mountains, you can check out ViewHouse. It's a bar and grill that specializes in hearty American classics, including steaks, roasted Brussels sprouts, burgers, and fries. The menu has a couple of great twists, too, with customers praising their sushi and tacos. The service is also often raved about, but the restaurant's main draw is (arguably) its mountain backdrop. Considering that most patrons pay $20 to $30 per meal, many consider the experience to offer a good value overall.
You can end the day with a walk through John Venezia Park. Take advantage of its sports fields, splash pad, and picnic areas. Beyond all that, you'll also find a couple of lovely attractions waiting for you less than an hour away. Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center is a high-country sanctuary that offers up-close moments with wolves, while Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is a giant prehistoric park and one of the most diverse fossil deposits in the world.
Take in Briargate's big sky views and outdoor trails
You don't have to settle for just looking at the beautiful mountains when you can go out and experience them yourself. Briargate is surrounded by an impressive trail network, with Ute Valley Park being one of the most popular choices. Located just a 12-minute drive from the heart of the suburb, this is a great place to hike, go mountain biking, and enjoy the views of Pikes Peak. The trails are clean, and most are even easy enough to take kids on. Restrooms are available at the parking area, and dogs are permitted, but they must be on a leash. Watch out for the occasional rattlesnake or coyote, though.
If you're willing to drive a bit further, don't miss out on Red Rock Canyon. It's one of the area's most unique and beloved preserves, featuring walking and biking trails, as well as — you guessed it — gorgeous red rock formations. The area is clean and organized, but try to plan your trip here on a day with good weather, because the view of the cliffs contrasted with the blue, open sky makes for one-of-a-kind scenery. You'll also get to see the Garden of the Gods from a great vantage point instead of fighting through its crowds. If time allows for another fun outdoor adventure, check out Chipita Park, a half-hour drive from Briargate. Nestled just outside Colorado Springs, this is an under-the-radar destination with mountain views and forest trails.