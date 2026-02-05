Near Colorado Springs Is A Front Range Suburb With Big Sky Views And Outdoor Trails

Colorado Springs, aka America's Olympic City, is one of the most underrated vacation destinations you can add to your itinerary. Despite welcoming almost 2 million visitors per year, the city still flies under the radar, especially considering the number of visit-worthy attractions it has to offer. Not only is it home to a one-of-a-kind castle, offering relaxing overnight stays and tea parties, but it also includes a scenic suburb with big sky views and outdoor trails: Briargate. Located a 15-minute drive away from downtown Colorado Springs, this is the perfect spot for those who want to escape the big city buzz (while still being close enough to take advantage of its amenities) and take in the beautiful views of the Front Range mountains. Even though you'll be away from the city, the suburb still offers green parks, retail spaces, and highly reviewed restaurants.

Coming to Briargate shouldn't be difficult, considering that the big city center is less than 12 miles away via I-25 N, and the local airport is only a 26-minute drive south. Interstate 25 and Colorado State Highway 21 run straight through it, so you won't have to worry about going off the beaten path, even if you come from far away. With that said, this is one of the least walkable neighborhoods in Colorado Springs, so having your own car can come in handy, especially if you're planning on exploring a lot or are in a time crunch. If you're flying, consider getting a rental at the airport for as low as $31 per day (at the time of writing). Public transportation options might be cheaper, but they involve several changes and extend the travel time to over two hours.