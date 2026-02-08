12 Countries That Offer 12-Month Visas To Remote Workers

Remote work has changed how many people travel. According to recent data from Skyscanner, there are now 40 million digital nomads worldwide, a figure that has grown rapidly over the past few years as remote work has become more common. Trips that once lasted a few days or a week can now stretch into months, with travelers choosing destinations where they can settle into everyday life while continuing to work online.

That shift has also created significant confusion. Tourist visas were not designed with remote work in mind, and what is permitted under a standard visitor visa varies widely from country to country. In many places, working remotely while visiting falls into a legal gray area, even when income comes from abroad.

In response, some countries now offer visas that allow remote workers, freelancers, and self-employed professionals to stay longer while earning income from abroad. These programs typically allow stays of up to 12 months. They are designed for visitors who are not seeking local employment, which sets them apart from standard tourist visas and other permanent resident- or retirement-focused options.