5 Accessible Yet Off-The-Beaten-Path Greek Islands To Retire To For Calm Beachy Bliss

For years, Greece has been one of the most popular places for foreigners to retire. After all, who doesn't want calm beachy bliss, epic nature, archaeological sites, and nearly year-round Mediterranean sun? With its overall affordability for foreigners, availability of fresh produce and healthy cuisine, and a highly social, community-based culture, Greece is an oasis for seniors looking to live well and long. It's no wonder that it's one of the top 10 global populations with people over the age of 65.

One is spoiled for choice when it comes to finding the best Greek island to retire to, as each island has its own character. Some, like Crete and Syros, remain relatively lively year-round, while others become much quieter in the wintertime, when all you'll find are locals, goats, and a handful of services in operation. Because of this, when looking to relocate to a Greek island, it's a good idea to spend several months or even a year there first to see what it's really like in the off-season.

The islands on this list are off the beaten path, perfect for those looking for an authentic Greek experience in less touristic locations. However, these places remain accessible, with both airports and hospitals to ensure convenient year-round access to the island and to medical care, since many Greek islands have only basic health centers with limited staff. Plus, islands without airports are in vulnerable positions in medical emergencies, particularly in the winter when Greek ferry service is reduced. Generally speaking, healthcare on most Greek islands is much more limited than on the mainland, which is worth considering when deciding where to retire.