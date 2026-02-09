Chicago's Top 5 Irish Pubs For Celebrating St. Patrick's Day, According To Reviews

In Chicago, St. Patrick's Day is kind of a big deal. The Chicago River is dyed green, the city hosts not one but four parades, and people from all around the world come to celebrate. If you're planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Chicago, there's a lot more to do before and after you watch the parade. (If you're short on ideas, here are 11 things to do for St. Patrick's Day around Chicago.) But at some point during the day, it would only be fitting to drink a pint of Guinness and enjoy some corned beef at a local Irish pub.

In Ireland and Chicago alike, Irish pubs aren't only a place for a pint — they're a hub for the local community. "I think people are always looking for a home," Allison Hantschel, co-author of Chicago's Historic Irish Pubs, told WBEZ Chicago in 2024. "And I think the idea of, you know, of the Irish pub is that it's home. It means you have a spot, you have a place where you feel comfortable. And I think that continues to resonate with people."

To help you make the most of your St. Paddy's Day celebrations in the Windy City, we combed through Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews to find five of Chicago's top Irish pubs for celebrating.