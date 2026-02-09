Chicago's Top 5 Irish Pubs For Celebrating St. Patrick's Day, According To Reviews
In Chicago, St. Patrick's Day is kind of a big deal. The Chicago River is dyed green, the city hosts not one but four parades, and people from all around the world come to celebrate. If you're planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Chicago, there's a lot more to do before and after you watch the parade. (If you're short on ideas, here are 11 things to do for St. Patrick's Day around Chicago.) But at some point during the day, it would only be fitting to drink a pint of Guinness and enjoy some corned beef at a local Irish pub.
In Ireland and Chicago alike, Irish pubs aren't only a place for a pint — they're a hub for the local community. "I think people are always looking for a home," Allison Hantschel, co-author of Chicago's Historic Irish Pubs, told WBEZ Chicago in 2024. "And I think the idea of, you know, of the Irish pub is that it's home. It means you have a spot, you have a place where you feel comfortable. And I think that continues to resonate with people."
To help you make the most of your St. Paddy's Day celebrations in the Windy City, we combed through Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews to find five of Chicago's top Irish pubs for celebrating.
Mrs. Murphy's and Sons Irish Bistro
Mrs. Murphy's and Sons Irish Bistro has been serving Chicago's North Center neighborhood for over 20 years. The bistro has a 4.5 average rating on Google, a 4.0 on Yelp, and a 4.4 on Tripadvisor, and has also been highlighted by publications including Choose Chicago and Thrillist.
Along with a menu of classic pub fare and drinks, the bistro carries a small shop of Irish and British treats that aren't widely stocked on U.S. shelves, like Irish cheeses and McVitie's biscuits. If you visit outside of St. Patrick's Day, you might see a soccer, rugby, or football match on TV or hear traditional music performed live.
March is the bistro's busiest time of year, and reservations are encouraged. Expect live Irish music and Irish whiskey samplings in addition to the usual tasty menu. "There was a live band who was fantastic. The food was good, fish and chips fresh and delicious, corned beef sandwich was also good," wrote one St. Patrick's Day bar-goer on Yelp in 2024. "They even had their daughters helping out, you can tell it's a true family operation!"
The Gage
Located next to Millennium Park in the lively waterfront neighborhood of the Loop, The Gage is a short walk from both the parade route and the Chicago River. It has a 4.5 average rating on Google, a 4.2 on Yelp, and a 4.4 on Tripadvisor. Additionally, it's been highlighted as one of the best spots to watch the parade and river dyeing by Choose Chicago.
The Gage isn't specifically an Irish pub: Owner Billy Lawless told local news station WGN9 in 2024, "We're very proud to be Irish, Irish-owned, but we're actually a European gastro pub." However, the menu shows an Irish influence with dishes like the Dublin prawn cocktail and the corned beef sandwich.
Past years' St. Patrick's Day festivities have featured live Irish music and special menu items. "We went to The Gage on St. Patrick's Day, right after the parade," reads one Google review from 2025. "The food was phenomenal." The reviewer adds, "They even had a bagpiper going room to room. I've been a Chicagoan for over two decades, and I expected chaos. I was so surprised by how flawlessly they managed everything, and their quality was not compromised in any way. This place is one of the best in Chicago."
Chief O'Neill's Pub
You'll find Chief O'Neill's Pub in Avondale, named America's coolest neighborhood. Irish-born Siobhan Collins and her husband, Brendan McKinney, opened Chief O'Neill's in 1999. The pub is named after Francis O'Neill, an Irish immigrant and former Chicago police chief, known for assembling one of the largest collections of Irish music (some say his ghost still haunts the pub).
Throughout the year, Chief O'Neill's hosts traditional Irish music, but they typically go all-out for St. Patrick's Day, sponsoring the Avondale St. Patrick's Day parade and throwing a festival featuring live music.
Chief O'Neill's has a 4.6 average rating on Google reviews, a 4.0 on Yelp, and a 4.3 on Tripadvisor. It's also been highlighted by Choose Chicago and Thrillist. "We went to Chief O'Neill's on St. Patrick's Day for the upstairs buffet, then went downstairs to watch the dancers and listen to the band," wrote one Google reviewer in 2025. "The food was great, the decor was over the top, and the crowd was having a great time!"
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
The cozy O'Shaughnessy's Public House has been serving Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood for nearly 20 years. The menu features traditional dishes like Irish sausage rolls, beans on toast with Irish cheddar, and shepherd's pie; drinks include Irish beers like Guinness, Harp, and Smithwick's as well as Irish whiskeys.
The pub's warm, authentic feel reflects owner Michael Finan's Irish family roots. "Came to this pub by chance looking for a place where to celebrate St. Patrick's," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Great food, drinks, ambiance, and service. Very nice pub. Had a great time! We will not wait until next year to come back." It's clear that O'Shaughnessy's is a local favorite: the pub has a 4.6 average on Google, a 3.8 on Yelp, and a 4.6 on Tripadvisor and has been recommended by Thrillist.
The Dearborn
Located in the Loop, just a few blocks from the Chicago River, The Dearborn is an excellent spot to go after watching the river dyeing or the St. Patrick's Day parade. In past years, the pub has celebrated the holiday with multi-day festivities including live music, Irish food and drink specials, and giveaways. Co-owners and sisters Amy and Clodagh Lawless were born in Ireland, and the menu takes inspiration from both the Emerald Isle and the American Midwest. You'll see dishes like a corned beef reuben and fish and chips.
The Dearborn's reviews are stellar, with a 4.7 average on Google reviews, a 4.4 on Yelp, and a 4.5 on Tripadvisor. Along with a recommendation from Choose Chicago, the restaurant has been featured on the Food Network show "Beat Bobby Flay" (which they did, according to Chicago Food Magazine).
"I went on St. Patrick's Day and was blown away at how well organized the entire establishment seemed to be," wrote one Google reviewer in 2025, going on to describe live music, friendly service, and tasty food. "The fish & chips that beat Bobby Flay deserve that honor," he added. "The fish was not greasy, it was crispy, it was cooked to perfection, and tasted delicious. The french fries were also perfect with a crunchy outside and soft inside."
Methodology
We began by reviewing lists of the best Irish pubs in Chicago to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by publications including Thrillist, Eater, and Choose Chicago. Then, we examined each pub's reviews on Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, seeking out reviews that specifically discussed the establishment's St. Patrick's Day menu, drinks, and festivities. Finally, we sought out establishments that had high average ratings from verified diners.