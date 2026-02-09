Nashville's 5 Best Thrift And Vintage Shops For Fashion Lovers, According To Reviews
Nashville is a country music paradise, but Music City has a lot more to offer than honky-tonks. Of course, if you're looking for those, here are Nashville's 5 most beloved downtown destinations for live music. Yet fashion lovers will be happy to learn that Nashville has a thriving vintage and thrift scene, with dozens of stores located around the city. So after you eat the best chicken sandwich in Nashville, make time to go shopping.
As you might expect, you can find plenty of cowboy boots and Western wear. But there are clothes of all styles to be found if you put in a little time to research your options and check out different stores. Many of Nashville's thrift stores are beloved by both locals and visitors. "There's a tourist culture of people that like to thrift, and they like to go to vintage stores. They like the old stuff," Tristen Gaspadarek, co-owner of Anaconda Vintage, told Nashville Scene in 2023.
To compile this list of Nashville's five best thrift and vintage shops for fashion lovers, we researched Google review, Tripadvisor, and Yelp ratings for all active thrift shops in the city. Here are five of the best.
Pink Glitter Thrift Boutique
Located in Nashville's quiet Bellshire neighborhood, Pink Glitter Thrift Boutique promises shoppers "vintage charms, western wonders, and fashionable finds," per their website. Along with selling chic clothing, their mission is to promote breast cancer awareness and support cancer patients with their "Pampering by Pink Glitter" events.
Founder Cynthia Tidwell is a breast cancer survivor. She started the store in 2015 with the goal of supporting other women. "Pink Glitter Thrift Boutique is not your traditional thrift store," she told Nashville Voyager in 2023, detailing how they partner with local organizations and do things like offering resources on where to get free mammograms. The store is one of the best-reviewed in Nashville, with a 4.9 average on Google reviews and a 5.0 average on Yelp. In 2025, City Cast Nashville named Pink Glitter one of the best thrift stores in the city. Reviewers praise the store's organization, the size inclusivity, the kind and helpful staff, and the powerful mission. "What an amazing find!" writes one Google reviewer. "This will definitely be a frequent stop for me."
Starland Vintage & Unusual
Nestled in Nashville's Waverly neighborhood's busy 8th Avenue South shopping street is Starland Vintage & Unusual. It was founded by Nashville locals Lynda Herdelin and Chad Swick, in a site previously occupied by a different vintage store. Thanks to the quirky, curated selection, Starland has been named one of the best vintage shops in Nashville by Vogue and Thrillist. The store specializes in vintage from the '50s to the '90s, and you'll see gems like vintage McDonald's uniforms and deadstock '70s designer silk scarves. Along with clothing and accessories, you'll also find a selection of home goods and novelty items.
Starland has stellar reviews, with a 4.7 average on Google reviews, a 4.3 on Yelp, and a 4.6 on Tripadvisor. Reviewers comment on the eclectic decor and unusual selection, though some note that the size range is limited. "Incredible selection of old and new oddities," writes one Yelp reviewer. "It healed my inner child and brought up memories I didn't know existed."
Anaconda Vintage
In a white building behind Grimey's New and Preloved record store in East Nashville (one of Nashville's best shopping neighborhoods), you'll find Anaconda Vintage. Expect to see a wide variety of curated women's and men's clothing, as well as accessories and some home goods. Many of the items are Western-wear: You'll find a wide selection of cowboy boots and belt buckles.
The selection changes frequently: "We are constantly turning [inventory], so you can come there every week and find something that wasn't there," co-owner Tristen Gaspadarek told Nashville Scene in 2023. Anaconda Vintage also hosts community events such as live music, comedy, and poetry readings.
Shoppers love Anaconda. The store has a 4.5 average on Google reviews and a 4.4 on Yelp. Reviewers praise the wide selection, affordable prices, and the location — Anaconda is not only behind Grimey's but it also boasts a brewery next door. "This is a really great spot for vintage," writes one Yelp reviewer. "The place is quite large and there is so much to look at in every nook and cranny. They had a great section for trousers, dresses, sweaters, blouses, and a huge selection of purses and jewelry."
High Class Hillbilly
High Class Hillbilly is exactly what the name says. The East Nashville store is owned by singer-songwriter Nikki Lane and features luxury vintage fashion with a Western flair. You'll find unique high-end pieces with prices to match, like gold Marc Jacobs pants for $175 and a 1960s fringed culotte and vest set for $400. Since it opened in 2012, the store's reputation has grown. High Class Hillbilly has been named one of the best vintage stores in Nashville by Vogue and Thrillist.
High Class Hillbilly has a 4.3 average on Google reviews and a 4.6 on Yelp. "I had a truly lovely time shopping here on a quick trip to Nashville and am so glad I squeezed in a visit before I had to fly home," writes one Google reviewer. "I picked up a few super cool pieces that I couldn't leave without. It was nice to see 30s pieces mixed in with 70s and 90s. I'll definitely be stalking the website and IG for more until I can come back! Don't miss HCH if you're a vintage collector!"
Garage Sale Vintage
Another popular option is Garage Sale Vintage, a curated vintage store with a bar inside so you can have a margarita after you score a Y2K concert tee. Founded by Josh Sampson, Garage Sale Vintage has two locations in Nashville: one in Downtown Nashville, and one in East Nashville. Outside of Tennessee, the store has locations in Boulder and Denver, Colorado.
Garage Sale Vintage has been named one of the best thrift stores in Nashville by Vogue. The East Nashville location has a 4.4 average on Google reviews and a 4.4 on Yelp, while the Downtown Nashville location has a 4.5 average on Google reviews and a 4.3 on Yelp. Reviewers mention the tasty drinks, quirky selection, and fun decor. "Walking into this place is like unearthing a time capsule," writes one Google reviewer. "It's [a] super cool spot where you can get lost for hours. The shop is stocked with thousands of t shirts, various vintage pieces, vinyl records, memorabilia from decades past. Also has a full bar so you can sip on drink as you peruse the dozens of racks."
Methodology
To narrow down our selection for this article, we began by reviewing lists of the best vintage stores in Nashville from publications including Vogue, Thrillist, and City Cast Nashville, as well as discussions on Reddit. Then, we reviewed each shop's website to confirm that they specialize in clothing and accessories, rather than decor or furniture. Finally, we looked at each shop's reviews on Google reviews, Yelp, and Tripadvisor and found the five best-reviewed options.