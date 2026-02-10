America's 5 States With The Most Waterfalls To Visit, Ranked

There are some pretty dang breathtaking cataracts in the United States of America. From the roaring Niagara Falls on the USA-Canada border, where they say over 3,100 tons of water drop over the edge every second, to the 2,425-foot-high Yosemite Falls in the peaks of California's Sierra Nevada, there's no doubt that some of the world's most ethereal waterfalls await in this corner of the globe.

But what state has the most waterfalls overall? Where's the best part of the U.S. to go hunting for these amazing wonders of nature? This guide has the answer to that. Using official statistics from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), it computes all the named and known falls across the country to offer an insight into the five most waterfall-heavy territories.

There are plenty to get through. According to the USGS, every single state on our list counts in excess of 170 individual waterfalls, with three counting over 200 separate falls in all. As you might imagine, there's a good showing of mountainous regions, with a trio of West Coast states in attendance. But there are also places for states in the Midwest and on the Eastern Seaboard.