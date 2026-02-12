A Hands-Down Top Texas Diner Dishes Up Nostalgic Charm In The Heart Of Lewisville

From hole-in-the-wall burger destinations in Dallas to mouthwatering barbecue joints in Houston, Texas is filled to the brim with delicious dining spots. Situated about 9 miles north of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Lewisville, the Starwood Diner is a nostalgic gem that touts "the best breakfast and lunch in North Texas," dishing up comfort food classics with a generous side of retro charm.

A branch of the Starwood Café chain, the charm-filled eatery in Lewisville was named the best diner in Texas by iHeart, and it is beloved by locals and travelers alike for its mouthwatering meals, excellent service, and adorable brick-lined interior. Whether you're looking for a hearty lunch during a long layover at DFW, or you're out exploring Lewisville — Texas' lakeside city near Dallas with outdoor fun and a walkable downtown — and craving a Texas-sized breakfast, the Starwood Diner is an ideal destination with plenty of good eats and nostalgic vibes on the menu.