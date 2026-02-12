A Hands-Down Top Texas Diner Dishes Up Nostalgic Charm In The Heart Of Lewisville
From hole-in-the-wall burger destinations in Dallas to mouthwatering barbecue joints in Houston, Texas is filled to the brim with delicious dining spots. Situated about 9 miles north of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Lewisville, the Starwood Diner is a nostalgic gem that touts "the best breakfast and lunch in North Texas," dishing up comfort food classics with a generous side of retro charm.
A branch of the Starwood Café chain, the charm-filled eatery in Lewisville was named the best diner in Texas by iHeart, and it is beloved by locals and travelers alike for its mouthwatering meals, excellent service, and adorable brick-lined interior. Whether you're looking for a hearty lunch during a long layover at DFW, or you're out exploring Lewisville — Texas' lakeside city near Dallas with outdoor fun and a walkable downtown — and craving a Texas-sized breakfast, the Starwood Diner is an ideal destination with plenty of good eats and nostalgic vibes on the menu.
The Starwood Diner serves delicious bites and cozy charm
From Wylie to Frisco — the Texas city that offers a truly one-of-a-kind lazy river baseball stadium experience — there are over a dozen Starwood Café locations scattered throughout the Lone Star State. The menus may be similar, but the ambience and decor vary between each restaurant. Stepping into the Lewisville location, you'll be graciously greeted by its brick-lined walls, crisp blue booths, rustic wood tables, and a retro diner sign, all of which come together to form a cozy, nostalgic atmosphere.
On the breakfast menu, you'll find everything from mouthwatering omelets made with farm-fresh eggs to sizzling skillets loaded with hash browns and layers of melty cheese. One signature standout dish is the Starwood Benedict, a veggie-forward spin on eggs Benedict, topped with avocado, fresh tomato, and spinach. If you're craving something sweeter, the Banana Nutella French Toast is a hit. Meanwhile, the lunch menu offers an array of savory bites, including juicy Black Angus beef burgers, hot and cold sandwiches, and Southern-style favorites, like chicken-fried steak. Conveniently located right off of State Highway 121, and open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Starwood Diner is a hands-down favorite spot that's worth biting into on your next North Texas vacation.