Texas' Lakeside City Near Dallas Is A Charming Getaway To Enjoy Kayaking And A Walkable Downtown
If you've been struggling to pick between a city getaway and a lakeside retreat for your next vacation, there's a place in Texas that promises the best of both worlds. Near some of the state's most exciting hubs yet still quiet and slow-paced enough to help you escape the tourist crowds, Lewisville might just be the destination you've been looking for. And while the city itself offers a treasure trove of things to see, there's also a lot to do around its 29,000-acre lake. So, the water sports lovers of the group can take advantage of the "Urban Bass Fishing Capital of Texas" side of Lewisville or rent a kayak and brave the waters, while city trippers will have a great time exploring the restaurants, shops, and cafes downtown.
It's located less than 25 miles northwest of Dallas via Interstate 35E, making it a breeze to drive in and out of town. Fliers have their entryway already picked out for them, too, with Dallas Fort Worth International, one of America's most traveler-friendly and efficient airports, being just 15 minutes away. You can go the public transportation route and cover the distance by taking two trams and then a train, but that can be logistically challenging, not to mention the journey will take well over an hour. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the short distance and grab a taxi, but be prepared to spend anywhere between $27 and $35. The best option for many, though, is to just get a rental at the airport. These start at just $21 a day (as of this writing) and make it easier to go on some fun day trips, too.
Kayaking, boat rides, and lakeside fun in Lewisville
What sets Lewisville apart from other charming Texas towns is its lakeside allure. Lewisville Lake boasts over 230 miles of shoreline and an average depth of 25 feet — in short, the ultimate playground for just about any water sport you can think of. Kayaking and canoeing, in particular, are very popular here. All you have to do is choose a rental company to get your equipment and find a public access point to launch. Lake Park and the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area are great options. The latter requires a $5 entry fee per vehicle (as of this writing), but in return, you get access not only to the boat launches but also to a visitor center, walking trails, and camping sites.
For the boat ride of a lifetime, you can't go wrong with DFW Boat Charters. Boasting excellent reviews on Google, the company is known for its incredible tours and skilled captains. By booking the Party Barge Rental Lake Lewisville package, for example, you get access to a three-hour ride on a 33-foot double-decker. For weekday and last-minute bookings, you may be eligible for a discount.
Before you pack up your paddles, though, be warned that this one's one of Texas's most snake-packed lakes, and it's not for the faint of heart. Granted, most species you'll find around these waters, like the speckled kingsnake, yellow-bellied racer, and western coachwhip, are non-venomous, but you might still come across a western cottonmouth or copperhead, so don't let your guard down. For more (safe) lakeside fun, you can drive the 20-something minutes to Little Elm Beach, a utopia with wakeboarding, beaches, and waterfront dining. Visit Ray Roberts Lake State Park, too, a serene escape with camping, fishing, and trails.
Exploring the best shops and restaurants in Lewisville's walkable downtown
The best way to unwind from a long day out in the water is by taking a stroll through Lewisville's attraction-filled downtown (also called Old Town). Beyond the historic buildings, theaters, and public art, the neighborhood also promises a small but enjoyable selection of shops and restaurants. One of the best places to start your tour is The Enchanted Shop Artisan & Vintage Market. True to its name, this is a place people love for its vintage clothing, refurbished furniture, and locally made goods. The vendors are friendly, and the prices are competitive.
For a one-of-a-kind experience at the end of which you can get some fantastic gifts, go on a tour of Bendt Distilling Co. One-hour visits include getting to sip on barrel-aged beers, learn about the distillery operations, and enjoying a well-crafted tasting. The guides are insightful and personable, according to one Google reviewer. Then, it's time to head straight over to Prairie House Restaurant, a steakhouse in a redesigned feed mill from the 19th century. The chicken-fried steak, BBQ burnt ends, and brisket queso are among the standout dishes, while happy hour is great for drinks at even better prices. Speaking of which, the average meal here costs between $20 and $30.
In Lewisville, you also get the unmissable chance to check out Starship, the Texas shop known for making the "best bagel" in America, with one-of-a-kind, award-winning techniques. And if you're up for a 20-minute drive, plan a day trip to Flower Mound. It's one of the country's best places to live, with wildflowers and a thriving economy.