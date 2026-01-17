Texas' Lakeside City Near Dallas Is A Charming Getaway To Enjoy Kayaking And A Walkable Downtown

If you've been struggling to pick between a city getaway and a lakeside retreat for your next vacation, there's a place in Texas that promises the best of both worlds. Near some of the state's most exciting hubs yet still quiet and slow-paced enough to help you escape the tourist crowds, Lewisville might just be the destination you've been looking for. And while the city itself offers a treasure trove of things to see, there's also a lot to do around its 29,000-acre lake. So, the water sports lovers of the group can take advantage of the "Urban Bass Fishing Capital of Texas" side of Lewisville or rent a kayak and brave the waters, while city trippers will have a great time exploring the restaurants, shops, and cafes downtown.

It's located less than 25 miles northwest of Dallas via Interstate 35E, making it a breeze to drive in and out of town. Fliers have their entryway already picked out for them, too, with Dallas Fort Worth International, one of America's most traveler-friendly and efficient airports, being just 15 minutes away. You can go the public transportation route and cover the distance by taking two trams and then a train, but that can be logistically challenging, not to mention the journey will take well over an hour. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the short distance and grab a taxi, but be prepared to spend anywhere between $27 and $35. The best option for many, though, is to just get a rental at the airport. These start at just $21 a day (as of this writing) and make it easier to go on some fun day trips, too.