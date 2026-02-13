Hands-Down The 5 Best Affordable Stays In California's Napa Valley, According To Reviews

Napa Valley's allure is unmistakable. Elite wineries aside, this region in Northern California is coveted for its quaint destinations and upscale lodging options, ranging from luxury resorts to vineyard stays. In fact, it's not uncommon to pay $500 a night or more for accommodations. According to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, hotel prices in Napa Valley increased by more than 30% between 2019 and 2025. Factor in the high cost of tasting experiences, other activities, and essentials, and a Napa Valley getaway can quickly become a splurge.

But if you're on a tighter budget, there's no need to put a visit to wine country on the back burner just yet. It's not at all impossible to find wallet-friendly accommodations. Using reviews from Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp, we identified five affordable stays in Napa Valley where you can unwind for less than $400 per night.

To further cut costs, consider planning your Napa Valley vacation for wintertime, the region's low season. Not only will you save some bucks, but you'll also witness the wild blooms of Mustard Season.