Near Tucson Is An Affordable Arizona Town With Trails And Rugged Mountain Beauty

While you might already be familiar with places like Catalina Foothills, which blends Arizona desert landscapes with upscale living, art, and luxe shops, there's just something about the wholly untouched surroundings of Mammoth that makes some travelers feel that much closer to nature. For hikers, the West Mammoth Loop Track might be one of the highlights of the trip. It stretches over 20 miles and comprises canyons, ranches, hills, and water views. The Copper Creek Mining District OHV Trail is another moderately difficult trail you can take on. Though shorter, at just under 12 miles, this is a fantastic space for off-road driving and camping. It's also open year-round, and because it's usually very quiet, there are certain spots where you can let dogs run free. You'll still pass through some lakes and rivers, but keep in mind that only around 1% of the trail is paved, so wear adequate shoes. Another pro tip: Pace yourself because the trail starts off easier but gets rockier and steeper as it goes on.

A great day trip idea would be to drive up to Pinal Pioneer Parkway and then head over to Picacho Peak State Park. The whole drive takes a little over an hour, where you'll get to see the harsh but gorgeous landscape, complete with a tranquil desert and sky islands in the distance. Your second stop is the vast park with hiking trails, a campground, a 1,500-foot-high peak, and even a Civil War battlefield. The pathways are surrounded by a sea of wildflowers. Try to find the time to drive the one hour to Sanctuary Cove, too. Arizona's nature sanctuary near Tucson has cacti-fringed trails and scenic mountain views.