Near Tucson Is An Affordable Arizona Town With Trails And Rugged Mountain Beauty
Millions of visitors travel to Tucson and Southern Arizona every year. Most come for the big city itself, a UNESCO gem of culinary excellence right in the heart of the Sonoran Desert. But those looking for a more affordable place with the type of rugged mountain beauty that's been lost in the more popular hotspots might have a better time in Mammoth instead. It's a very small town of just over 1,200 residents, but thanks to its reasonable prices, winding loop tracks, nearby state parks, and striking desert views, it's a worthwhile and great-value destination all on its own. It was founded in the 1870s as a mining community, and today, visitors can camp and hike right over what was one of the richest gold sources in U.S. history.
Mammoth is proof that a rugged haven doesn't have to be hard to reach. State Highway 77 runs straight through it, and Tucson is under an hour away by car, so the only thing keeping both the outdoor lovers and city trippers of the group from getting what they want is a quick excursion. Tucson International Airport also sits at a convenient 56 miles away, but keep in mind that public transportation options are pretty sparse around these parts. Most notable nearby towns and cities are over 40 minutes away, so if you don't plan to drive into town, getting a rental at the airport is the next best thing. These start between $30 and $40 a day at the time of writing this article, which still allows you to enjoy a fair-priced vacation.
Mammoth's affordable prices and small-town appeal
One of the main perks of visiting Mammoth (as opposed to one of Arizona's big cities) is the fact that you'll get to stay within a budget. The cost of living here is roughly 11% lower than the national average, which translates into more reasonable travel-related expenses, too. Let's talk accommodation first: While it's hard to come across hotels and short-term rentals in the heart of Mammoth, you'll find some good options in Oracle, just a 14-minute drive away. Hotels can be a bit pricey, so in the spirit of budget-friendly travel, opt for an Airbnb instead. This one, for example, has perfect reviews, and the total comes out to less than $100 a night for most dates at the time of writing this article.
The handful of restaurants you'll find in Mammoth are pretty reasonably priced, too (think in the $10 to $20 range). Try La Casita, a family-owned restaurant known for its Mexican-inspired dishes, with some of the most popular menu items being the burritos, enchiladas, refried beans, and chimichangas. The portions are generous, so the overall value is great. It's open every day but Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but keep in mind that it doesn't do deliveries. Mi Pueblito, found on the other side of town, is another local favorite praised for its quick, friendly service and handmade tortillas.
You can continue your budget-friendly adventures in Avra Valley. Located between Phoenix and Tucson, this is one of Arizona's most affordable suburbs with scenic mountain views and rich history. To gauge the full range of Southern Arizona destinations, you can switch things up and head to Oro Valley instead. It's the West's "safest and wealthiest" place to retire, and it's only 35 miles away.
Exploring the trails and rugged mountain beauty of Mammoth
While you might already be familiar with places like Catalina Foothills, which blends Arizona desert landscapes with upscale living, art, and luxe shops, there's just something about the wholly untouched surroundings of Mammoth that makes some travelers feel that much closer to nature. For hikers, the West Mammoth Loop Track might be one of the highlights of the trip. It stretches over 20 miles and comprises canyons, ranches, hills, and water views. The Copper Creek Mining District OHV Trail is another moderately difficult trail you can take on. Though shorter, at just under 12 miles, this is a fantastic space for off-road driving and camping. It's also open year-round, and because it's usually very quiet, there are certain spots where you can let dogs run free. You'll still pass through some lakes and rivers, but keep in mind that only around 1% of the trail is paved, so wear adequate shoes. Another pro tip: Pace yourself because the trail starts off easier but gets rockier and steeper as it goes on.
A great day trip idea would be to drive up to Pinal Pioneer Parkway and then head over to Picacho Peak State Park. The whole drive takes a little over an hour, where you'll get to see the harsh but gorgeous landscape, complete with a tranquil desert and sky islands in the distance. Your second stop is the vast park with hiking trails, a campground, a 1,500-foot-high peak, and even a Civil War battlefield. The pathways are surrounded by a sea of wildflowers. Try to find the time to drive the one hour to Sanctuary Cove, too. Arizona's nature sanctuary near Tucson has cacti-fringed trails and scenic mountain views.