Arizona's Underrated State Park In Tucson Is A Lovely Escape With Mountain Views, Camping, And Canyons

Travel wish lists within Arizona are often led by the iconic Grand Canyon National Park. However, the Grand Canyon State's varied landscapes, especially in its mountain regions, offer plenty more for visitors. A little sleuthing will uncover lesser-known gems, characterized as underrated because they don't receive the same notoriety as more publicized or crowded destinations. State parks can be some of the best-kept secrets compared to their federal counterparts, and according to visitors, Arizona has several underrated state parks worth exploring. One of those, Catalina State Park, lies in the greater Tucson area.

The 5,500-acre Catalina State Park is surrounded by the striking Santa Catalina Mountains, with 9,171-foot-high Mount Lemmon as its highest peak. Located in Tucson's northern Oro Valley, it was designated a state park in 1983 on land formerly inhabited by the Hohokam. It also borders the Coronado National Forestand the Pusch Ridge Wilderness, allowing for even more exploration and wildlife sightings. While many people flock to neighboring Saguaro National Park for glimpses of the native Sonoran desert cactus species, there are nearly 5,000 saguaro on display within Catalina's landscape.

It is this diversity and beauty that make it a peaceful desert getaway — one that takes you away from everyday life and offers fresh air and scenic views. Since the park is just 15 miles from Downtown Tucson's hip historic district and entertainment hub, it's easily accessible from city attractions, yet feels far enough away to commune with the natural surroundings.