The 15 Best State Parks With Breathtaking Ocean Views

There are 9,817 state parks in the United States. That fact might feel a little bit meaningless on its own — okay, that's a lot of parks, what about it? — but when you really think about it, it's pretty amazing: with nearly 10,000 parks scattered across 50 unbelievably diverse states, it means you're likely to be able to find a state park with just about any feature you could possibly desire. And if you're looking for something as simple as a killer ocean view, you've got options for days.

Whether your perfect postcard snapshot of the sea involves a pristine white-sand beach or rugged cliffs plunging to the turbulent sea below, there is almost sure to be a state park somewhere in the United States where you'll find it. In the 23 U.S. states that border an ocean, from Hawaii to Maine, many of the most beautiful stretches of coastline are protected in state parks like the 15 we've singled out for their scenic beauty on this list. An amazing ocean view can look different depending on where you are, and these state parks cover just about all the bases.