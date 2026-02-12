The 15 Best State Parks With Breathtaking Ocean Views
There are 9,817 state parks in the United States. That fact might feel a little bit meaningless on its own — okay, that's a lot of parks, what about it? — but when you really think about it, it's pretty amazing: with nearly 10,000 parks scattered across 50 unbelievably diverse states, it means you're likely to be able to find a state park with just about any feature you could possibly desire. And if you're looking for something as simple as a killer ocean view, you've got options for days.
Whether your perfect postcard snapshot of the sea involves a pristine white-sand beach or rugged cliffs plunging to the turbulent sea below, there is almost sure to be a state park somewhere in the United States where you'll find it. In the 23 U.S. states that border an ocean, from Hawaii to Maine, many of the most beautiful stretches of coastline are protected in state parks like the 15 we've singled out for their scenic beauty on this list. An amazing ocean view can look different depending on where you are, and these state parks cover just about all the bases.
Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Big Sur, California
California might call to mind images of sun, sand, and surfers, but the sun-bathed Southern region of the state is not the only place where you'll find ocean views that are on-par with excellence. Need evidence of that? Look no further than Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park in the insanely scenic Big Sur region on California's Central coast.
Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park preserves a stretch of the Big Sur coastline featuring forested ridges and, of course, the steep sea cliffs this region is so famous for. Sure, you can spot wildlife in the adjacent Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, and it's not every day you get a chance to cavort about in a forest of redwood trees — but for ocean views, you can't beat the cliffside panoramas this spectacular state park has to offer.
One thing to note, though: Usually, one of the highlights of a visit to this park is the hike to McWay Falls, a waterfall plunging over a cliff into the sea for a "how-is-this-real" photo op found nowhere else. However, the trail to McWay Falls currently closed for repairs, with no set reopening date yet, as of this article's writing. So if you see photos of that waterfall while planning your trip, know you won't be able to hike there just yet.
Reid State Park, Georgetown Island, Maine
Good news, East Coast residents: Stunningly gorgeous, rocky coastlines are by no means exclusive to places like Big Sur. For a pristine coastal excursion that is a totally different type of wild, as well as a beach experience that's hard to come by in New England, Reid State Park on Georgetown Island in Maine is a versatile and rewarding destination.
For your rugged spot that will surely inspire a moment for visitors to contemplate the sublime, the rocky outcrop of Griffith Head is perfect right down to the lighthouse views in the distance. If you feel like New England is lacking in surfing spots, Mile and Half Mile Beaches are some of the region's best, as well as essential nesting habitat for seabirds with some of New England's largest sand dunes. Long story short: Reid State Park wears many hats. For East Coast folks looking for an out-of-the-way beach day or a place to watch the waves in scenic surroundings, it's sure to satisfy.
Oswald West State Park, Seaside, Oregon
For all the press that the California coast gets, parts of it are really not all that different up in Oregon. Case in point: the steep cliffs and verdant hills of Oswald West State Park, a 4-mile stretch of coastline where temperate rainforest meets the Northern Oregon coast. Not inclined to choose between rainforest hikes and surfing? Not having to make that call is part of the appeal of this unbelievably stunning Oregon state park.
But that's not what this list is about. Ultimately, and you're here for an ocean view to write home about, and you will definitely get that here. Oswald West State Park has no shortage of high vantage points to choose from on the park's two headlands. Even better for road-trippers, it's located just off the famous Highway 101, an iconic scenic route off the Pacific Coast that rivals in reputation with Route 66.
Hunting Island State Park, Beaufort County, South Carolina
South Carolina's most-visited state park kind of does it all. Start with Hunting Island Lighthouse, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Also, you've got 5 miles of beach adjacent to marsh, forest, and a saltwater lagoon. Camping is not only allowed but encouraged, with 125 campsites for RV or tent camping. The park also offers ferry access to St. Phillip's Island, a National Natural Landmark. It'd be pretty hard to find a coastal nature activity you couldn't do at this wildly popular state park, which welcomes over 1 million annual visitors.
But we haven't even touched on the ocean views yet. Don't worry, they're just as much a part of the park's appeal as its many activities. Driftwood dots its pristine beaches like so many skeletons. Summer brings nesting loggerhead sea turtles to its beaches. Slash pines and palm trees sway in tandem. There's something almost eerie about the beauty of these coastal views, and they're truly unique to this often-overlooked region. Hunting Island State Park is the jewel in South Carolina State Parks' crown for good reason.
Matia Island Marine State Park, San Juan Islands, Washington
There are plenty of places in the state of Washington to catch a glimpse of the sea, but few offer the same combination of seclusion, scenic beauty, and old-growth rainforest that you'll find at Matia Island State Marine Park. That's par for the course on a tiny island in Northern Washington's San Juan Islands chain, though, so it should be no surprise that if you want to access this gem of a state park, you'll have to get there by boat.
Once there, you'll likely have the lush temperate rainforest characteristic of this region almost to yourself. And while much of the island is closed to the public — visitor access is mostly restricted to a single campground area, a 1.2-mile trail, and the boat dock — it's just enough to give you sweeping views of the Salish Sea and an unspoiled taste of the beauty of Northern Washington. It's just one of the many natural hotspots on the San Juan Islands, in addition to its pristine views and activites rivaling those you'd find in Norway.
Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park, Kapaa, Hawaii
Even if you don't realize it, you've probably seen Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park. Ever gotten an automatic laptop screensaver photo or seen video footage of verdant, near-vertical cliffs plunging into turquoise waters? That photo or video was likely shot at this absurdly stunning state park on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, which is why it's easily considered one of the world's best coastlines with views so good, they don't look real. Rest assured, it really is that gorgeous in person.
"Na Pali" means "high cliffs," so, naturally, this photo-perfect coastline is the focal point of this state park — and you don't just wind up here by mistake. Not only is it located on Kauai's remote North Shore, but to get into the park, you have to pass through another state park, Ha'ena State Park. On top of that, you'll need a reservation to enter Ha'ena as well as access the nearest available parking for several unbelievably stunning hikes into Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park.
Visiting can get more complicated depending on what you're doing there, so make sure to do your homework. But even if it takes planning, it's more than worth enduring to reach those world-famous views of deeply-cleft green cliffs dropping off into the tropical sea. This is a view you won't find anywhere else on earth.
Cayo Costa State Park, Captiva Island, Florida
Both of Florida's coasts are dotted with beach resorts, so Captiva Island on the Gulf Coast side of South Florida might seem like one of the many at first. But that's because it hasn't revealed its biggest secret: 30 minutes away by boat is an unspoiled island where Florida's famous emerald seas meet white-sand beaches even more pristine than anything you'll find on the mainland. This is Cayo Coast State Park, and if you're looking for a Florida beach escape with stunning views, this is it.
What's special here is that all 9.5 miles of Cayo Costa State Park's beach are totally undeveloped. Sure, you'll find white-sand beaches all over Florida, but on how many of those will there be no resorts, condos, or crowds of visitors in sight? That lack of development leaves the ocean views unobstructed and the beach clear for swimming, sunbathing, beach combing, and watching birds and marine wildlife.
Fort Wetherill State Park, Newport, Rhode Island
Rhode Island may be smallest state in the U.S., but it's mighty with gorgeous vistas. With 400 miles of shoreline, there's bound to be some beautiful spots to catch an ocean view here. Start at Fort Wetherill State Park just outside of an already-popular summer vacation hub in Newport, where panoramic views of the Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay abound.
Although Fort Wetherill was a military installation before it was a tourist draw, its main attractions these days are scenic rather than historical. The park's 100-foot granite cliffs make for excellent views of the water and it's become a popular place to watch America's Cup yacht races as a result. So while it's not a beach destination, per se, Fort Wetherill State Park has much to offer in the way of ocean views — especially given its proximity to Newport and the ease of adding it to a broader Rhode Island itinerary.
Kachemak Bay State Park, Homer, Alaska
Alaska may not be a stereotypical "fun in the sun" destination, but it has more coastline than any other U.S. state, and, consequently, far more opportunities to catch a beautiful ocean view. There are practically countless spots we could recommend here, but Kachemak Bay State Park in Southwestern Alaska has to be one of the most impressive.
Covering an only-in-Alaska span of 400,000 acres, it's a rugged place ideal for just about any outdoor adventure from kayaking and whale watching to glacier-viewing and backcountry camping. And, of course, all of that is centered around its namesake body of water, a stunning mountain-ringed bay where you're more than likely to spot whales, sea otters, and all manner of Northern birds. If your ideal ocean view comes with a little glacial action, this is your park — just be aware that it's extremely remote, largely undeveloped, and should be approached with all due caution and preparation.
Grayton Beach State Park, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Another day, another stunningly gorgeous white-sand beach on Florida's Gulf Coast — what else is new? At least, you might be tempted to ask that question after taking in the tempting photos of Grayton Beach State Park, located in the Florida Panhandle. But when the beach is utterly pristine, backed by salt marshes perfect for kayaking and paddleboarding, and covered in sand that looks like it could've been poured from a baker's bag of sugar, it starts to feel like it might not be quite the same as its peers.
Though Southern Florida tends to get the lion's share of tourist attention when it comes to beach holidays, Grayton Beach State Park has stunning ocean views and outdoor adventures to offer in the far north of the state as well. Its rare coastal dune lakes are only the cap-off to an already-compelling sales pitch, so don't count the Panhandle out when planning your beach trip. It can do ocean view and a whole lot more than that, too.
Jockey's Ridge State Park, Dare County, North Carolina
If it's a view you're looking for, you're bound to get a pretty good one from one of the tallest sand dunes on the Atlantic Coast. That's the draw to Jockey's Ridge State Park in North Carolina for scenery-seekers, which comes as no surprise since this park widely known as a great place to watch the sun set over the ocean.
That's hardly the only compelling point of this popular state park in North Carolina's Outer Banks, though. It's noted as a great place to fly kites, sandboard, and learn about the ecology of a very unique living dune ecosystem. No matter what it is you're interested in, you'll probably find a bit of that alongside your scenery-chasing, and that's ultimately what makes visiting Jockey's Ridge State Park fun. Add that to its ocean views and you've got a neat place to spend a little time on your Outer Banks getaway.
Makena State Park, Makena, Hawaii
It is almost absurdly easy to find beautiful ocean views in Hawaii, no matter which island you're on or what season it is. The state is surrounded by water and, in many places, fringed with stunning beaches of all shapes, sizes, and colors. Some of those incredible beachside views happen to be protected in state parks, and Makena State Park on the island of Maui is one such beach.
Like most beaches in Hawaii, those at Makena State Park are excellent for sunbathing, strolling, snorkeling, and bodysurfing. Unlike most beaches in Hawaii, these remote beaches are secluded and far removed from the resort bustle. If you make the trek, you'll definitely be rewarded with the chance to watch the turquoise waves roll in on a golden seashore with a volcanic cinder cone for a backdrop. It's easily one of the best things to do on your Maui vacation.
Assateague State Park, Assateague Island, Maryland
If you've heard the name "Assateague" before, it's probably for one reason: You're into horses. And that's entirely fair, because Assateague Island, and thus Assateague State Park, is indeed best-known for its population of feral horses. That alone would be reason enough to pay a visit if you find yourself nearby. But that famous draw somewhat obscures the gem of a scenery spot that this small island off the coast of Maryland can be.
As Maryland's only waterfront park, it's your only choice for coastal scenery in a Maryland state park. Luckily, Assateague delivers. The rugged, scrubby coastline meets long stretches of white-sand beach — where you'll find the aforementioned feral horses — for a distinctly Atlantic Coast vibe. It's so different from the dramatic topographies of the West Coast, and the unspoiled feel about the place perfectly captures what makes these offshore islands so special. What we're saying, in the end, is that it's not just the horses, after all.
Crystal Cove State Park, Newport Beach, California
It isn't easy to be voted Southern California's top state beach. That Crystal Cove State Park, a great beach alternative if you're trying to avoid some of Los Angeles' popular tourist traps, was recently voted as such speaks volumes. A SoCal beach has a lot to live up to, after all, Always-sunny climate? Check. Surf culture going strong? Check. Golden sand? Double check. The list goes on. If your preferred ocean view is the one Hollywood promised in every beach scene in the movies you grew up watching, Crystal Cove State Park is where you go to get it.
But Crystal Cove is more than postcard-picture sun and sand. Its 3.5-mile span is backed by steep cliffs in typical coastal California style, and undeveloped stretches of the beach feel as pristine and wild as anything you'll find further north in areas like Big Sur. If you're looking for a Los Angeles day trip that feels authentically Californian in ways both natural and stereotypical, look no further.
Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park, New Jersey
The New York-Newark metropolitan area is not the place you'd likely go looking for panoramic ocean views — unless, of course, they involve the Statue of Liberty. But within striking distance of the largest U.S. city is a state park that offers just that. Under two hours' drive from either city by car, Island Beach State Park is an escape from the urban jungle so complete you'll be shocked it took so little time to reach.
Island Beach State Park is a 10-mile-long barrier island protecting New Jersey's coast from the ravages of the Atlantic, where you'll find sand dunes, wetlands, forests, and tidal marshes. And all of that natural richness is pristine, undeveloped, and feels a world away from the metropolitan chaos. This also means that views of the ocean are wilder and more scenic than you might expect. Fish, hike, or simply lounge on the beach. Whatever you do, there are views abound from every angle.
Methodology
Frankly, a lot of coastal state parks have more in common than not. They tend to offer the same activities and, if they're in the same general region, probably look pretty similar, too. So our goal when we were creating this list was to find the state parks that you won't find anywhere else: Ones that characterize what's so beautiful about their region while offering features like extra seclusion or unique geography that set them apart from their peers.
And, of course, we wanted to pull from as many of the 23 coastal states (with ocean access) we had to work with as possible. While some states had so many incredible ocean views that we doubled up, we avoided that whenever possible to represent as many different places as possible.
But the most important consideration when making this list was the scenery. This isn't just a list of fun coastal parks to visit, so our focus was on photogenic spots with views for days.