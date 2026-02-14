Europe's 5 Best Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts Under $250 A Night
The word all-inclusive often conjures images of luxurious resorts in tropical settings like Bali or the Maldives. But, indulging in the type of vacation where all you need to do is show up and be catered to is accessible no matter what your budget — and doesn't have to be an island destination. In fact, Europe is home to many wonderful all-inclusive resorts across the continent, each specialized in crafting the perfect holiday for couples, friends, and families.
Italy, Greece, and Spain are particularly known for their all-inclusive beach hotels, though as we'll soon see, there are other hidden gems to be found in countries you may not expect. By surveying reservation sites like Booking.com and Expedia, we scoured Europe for five high-quality all-inclusive hotels that costs $250 or less per night. Then we went to Tripadvisor to research real guest experiences before settling on five all-inclusive resorts that are both affordable and impressive.
So whether you're a family looking for a hotel that can keep both adults and children entertained or a couple looking for a romantic, pampering getaway, you'll certainly find something to fulfill your needs. And the best part is, once you've arrived at any of these properties, all you have to do is settle in by the pool, indulge in the meals, and enjoy the entertainment.
Hotel Orchidea Blu in Puglia, Southern Italy
Our first all-inclusive selection brings us to Italy, more precisely the coast of the Puglia region just 15 minutes by car from the charming and citrus-scented village of Vico del Gargano. With a 4.8 star rating based on over 4,600 TripAdvisor reviews, Hotel Orchidea Blu proves that affordable all-inclusive doesn't mean sacrificing quality. Surrounded by the pines of the Parco Nazionale del Gargano, the four-star resort is located across the street from the beach in San Menaio.
The resort has 80 rooms with multiple configurations for sleeping anywhere from two to four people, most with balconies. There are family rooms with a queen sized bed and three triple beds for larger groups. Hotel Orchidea Blu offers an all-inclusive option for just $240 per night on Booking.com for two adults during the month of June, in a double room when booking for a 6-night stay. This includes all meals, parking, WiFi, and access to all of the hotels amenities such as the pool and entertainment options. Truly catering to families, a triple room at the hotel for a family of three during the same period runs an affordable $273 per night on Booking.com.
Entertainment for children and teens, plus a poolside playground, make this a property where families can relax and have fun in a beautiful setting. Of course, food is of the utmost importance and guests regularly rave about the quality of the restaurant. All meals are served buffet-style, and the restaurant specializes in the local Gargano cuisine — family-style dishes that spotlight local ingredients. Plus, the price includes bottled water and wine. The care and hospitality of the staff is regularly praised by guests. Anyone who wants to venture off the ground will also be pleased that the coastal haven of Rodi is just 10 minutes down the road, making the hotel the perfect place for both exploration and relaxation.
Sunrise Village Hotel, Greece
While an all-inclusive getaway to Greece may sound expensive, the reality is the country has a wide variety of hospitality options that cater to all budgets. Sunrise Village Hotel is an incredible bargain on the island of Crete. Located about 20 minutes outside the city of Chania, known for its breathtaking Old Town, and the resort is just an 8-minute walk to the nearest beautiful beach. Guests on Tripadvisor gave the family-friendly hotel an overall 4.4 rating based on 638 reviews.
Currently on Expedia, the three-star, all-inclusive resort is offering rates for two adults in June starting at $188/night for a one bedroom pool view apartment all the way up to $207/night for a superior studio with a sea view. The two-floor Maisonette is a wonderful option for families, as it sleeps five and has ample space to spread out, including two balconies. Important touches like air conditioning, good WiFi, and kitchenettes make each modern room feel like home. One reviewer writes, "A truly wonderful and first-class hotel in a great location. The staff is very friendly and helpful and caring. They do their best to make your holiday a success."
Sunrise Village has a full entertainment program for kids, from poolside water games to evening magic shows. It even offers a separate playground area and children's buffet at lunch and dinner. The all-inclusive adult offerings include three buffet-style meals a day featuring both Greek/Cretan specialties and international cuisine, poolside snacks and drinks, a selection of alcoholic beverages, and desserts. Guests not only enjoyed the variety and quality of the food on offer at the buffets, but were also delighted with perks like in-house evening entertainment, theme nights, and seasonal water aerobics in the pool.
Hotel Riu Oliva Beach Resort, Canary Islands, Spain
Enjoy the incredible weather of Spain's Canary Islands with a stay at the Hotel Riu Oliva Beach Resort. Located in the town of Corralejo on the island of Fuerteventure, known for its pristine beaches and nature reserves, the resort sits right on the beach and is surrounded by the sandy desert of Corralejo Natural Park. Hotel Riu Oliva Beach Resort is perfect for long walks on the beach and time in nature while also enjoying the perks of an all-inclusive stay. The 814-room resort has four stars over 7,105 reviews on Tripadvisor, and was a 2025 Travelers Choice award winner.
With all-inclusive rates starting at $169/night on Booking.com for two people in a double room with a sea view and balcony, it's an incredible bargain. Although many guests feel the property is dated and needs a refresh, some pointed out that this likely contributes to the affordable price given its idyllic sea-front location. Guests appreciated the plentiful poolside chaise loungers and the variety in the meals on offer, and the hospitality. "All the very friendly staff, good and plentiful food, wonderful entertainers, really nice shows, fantastic pool and beach," writes one former guest.
Guests have four different restaurants available, which serve international, Asian, and local Canary Island cuisine. There are also five bars, ranging from a poolside bar for cocktails and snacks to a pub with live entertainment. For trips into town, a bus located just outside of the hotel brings guests into Corralejo. So if you're seeking a year round option for sun, sea, and sand, this three-star resort is an true budget option — as long as you're fine with the often-cited dated nature of the rooms. For many, the location, food, service, and price more than made up for the outdated facilities.
Sandy Beach Resort, Albania
If you're looking for an alternative to touristy European classics like Italy and Greece, why not try summering in the underrated Mediterranean country of Albania? Located in Golem, just south of the large port city Durrës, you'll find the luxury Sandy Beach Resort. Set back just 500 feet from the water on Golem Beach, you can easily walk straight from the pool and into the Adriatic Sea. The upscale resort has earned 4.2 stars from 101 reviews on Tripadvisor with guests raving about the cleanliness and warm service. "From the first moment you are greeted by the warm and welcoming staff, immediately making you feel at home," writes one reviewer on Tripadvisor.
For two adults in June, all-inclusive rates on the resort's website begin at $176/night for a superior double room and go all the way $248/night for a junior suite that sleeps up to three adults and two children, with sea views and a balcony/terrace. For slightly more, adjoining family rooms or a suite with a jacuzzi are also available. All the rooms, which have floor-to-ceiling windows and sleek modern décor in desert tones, have WiFi and air-conditioning, plus many come with a balcony.
The all-inclusive package includes 3 meals at a buffet or a la carte restaurant, plus snacks and drinks at the pool/beach bars. A wide selection of beverages and cocktails are included in the price. The hearty and diverse array of food features both traditional Albanian dishes and modern cuisine with plenty of fresh fruit, vegetables, and seafood. Guests can enjoy the resort's private beach — lined with countless chaise lounges and umbrellas — or taking a dip in the resort's three pools, one being a quiet pool for peace and relaxation and another a heated indoor pool. The resort caters to families, with an activity-packed kid's club and playground. Adults can enjoy a game of beach volley ball, water sports, and live music.
Cynthiana Beach Hotel, Cyprus
Cyprus is home to our final all-inclusive resort, located on the west coast of the island, just 15 minutes by car from the archeologically significant city of Paphos. Cynthiana Beach Hotel is a well-regarded three-star resort with over 1,900 reviews and a 4.3 rating on Tripadvisor. The 230-room hotel overlooks the Mediterranean, with incredible views from most of its rooms and suites.
All-inclusive rates on Expedia for two adults in June start at $229/night for a standard room with a garden view. There are several room configurations available, including family rooms that sleep four and a one bedroom suite with a sea view that's only slightly over budget at $302/night. Guests looking for an even more luxurious experience can book one of the 32 superior rooms in the Olympian Wing, which has a private swimming pool with a poolside bar and personal breakfast room. "This hotel is a little gem! It's set on the most beautiful stretch of coast," writes one former guest on Tripadvisor. "The hotel employees provided some of the best service we've experienced and were always friendly and couldn't do enough for you."
Guests can spend time at one of three pools or sip a cocktail by the beach. Active visitors will enjoy the resort's tennis courts and snorkeling in the sea. The buffet-style all-inclusive meals are served in the resort's three restaurants, one of which has a terrace with sweeping views of the sea. Buffet dinner offerings change nightly and span the globe from the local Mediterranean flavors of Cypriot cuisine to Chinese to Italian. In the evening, enjoy the hotel's entertainment, which ranges from live music to theme nights. For incredible sunsets and exceptional hospitality at an affordable price, it doesn't get better than this.
Methodology
To create this list of the five best affordable all-inclusive resorts in Europe, we dove into rates and ratings across several sites, most notably Tripadvisor, Expedia, and Booking.com. In doing so, we evaluated rates for two adults in June, ensuring that these resorts were affordable even during the highest season for travel.
When looking at the rates, we also excluded any properties that has fewer than 100 reviews to ensure that the opinions given covered a wide range of experiences. Then, we cross-checked the reviews on Expedia and Booking.com with listings on Tripadvisor to verify that the quality of the experiences matched on both platforms. Aside from rates and overall guest experience, we also strove for geographical diversity, which is why there are no two listings from the same country.
