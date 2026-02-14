Europe's 5 Best Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts Under $250 A Night

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The word all-inclusive often conjures images of luxurious resorts in tropical settings like Bali or the Maldives. But, indulging in the type of vacation where all you need to do is show up and be catered to is accessible no matter what your budget — and doesn't have to be an island destination. In fact, Europe is home to many wonderful all-inclusive resorts across the continent, each specialized in crafting the perfect holiday for couples, friends, and families.

Italy, Greece, and Spain are particularly known for their all-inclusive beach hotels, though as we'll soon see, there are other hidden gems to be found in countries you may not expect. By surveying reservation sites like Booking.com and Expedia, we scoured Europe for five high-quality all-inclusive hotels that costs $250 or less per night. Then we went to Tripadvisor to research real guest experiences before settling on five all-inclusive resorts that are both affordable and impressive.

So whether you're a family looking for a hotel that can keep both adults and children entertained or a couple looking for a romantic, pampering getaway, you'll certainly find something to fulfill your needs. And the best part is, once you've arrived at any of these properties, all you have to do is settle in by the pool, indulge in the meals, and enjoy the entertainment.