America's 5 Most Crowded National Parks (And The Best Times To Visit Them), According To Research

How much overcrowding will you accept before it hinders your enjoyment? Can a temple or church or landscape garden be serene if you're battling through a crush of influencers and selfie sticks? Is a hole-in-the-wall restaurant worth it if you have to stand in line for hours? Or, indeed, does a national park still merit a visit if the only herd you see is four-wheeled vehicles snaking along the asphalt?

National parks are a cornerstone of tourism in the United States: Visitors contributed $56 billion to the American economy in 2024 alone. But there is a cost. In the same year, according to data from the National Park Service, America's national parks received 331.9 million visitors, breaking the record for the most in a calendar year. This resulted in overtourism during peak season and irreversible damage to fragile ecosystems, affecting wildlife behavior, soil conditions, and plant growth. Though 2025 data isn't yet available, figures from Yellowstone and Glacier national parks suggest it could be another record-breaking year.

Of course, the love isn't shared evenly. Great Smoky Mountains National Park was America's most visited, and by some distance, with more than 12 million visitors in 2024. The rest of the top 10, including parks like Zion, Rocky Mountain, and Yosemite, each received between 3 and 5 million. At the bottom of the pile, with fewer than 12,000 visitors, was Alaska's magnificent Gates of the Arctic National Park, where remoteness, inaccessibility, harsh weather conditions, and marauding grizzly bears make it one of the most dangerous parks in the world. You may still want to visit one of America's most popular — and therefore crowded — national parks. But choosing the right season is vital: It will improve your experience, increase the likelihood of wildlife encounters, and minimize your impact on these precious landscapes.