This Peaceful Arkansas City Is An Idyllic Retirement Spot Surrounded By Stunning Nature
Arkansas's rolling Ozark Mountains and beautiful lakes are developing a reputation as America's most affordable state and an underrated Southern gem. The word is starting to get out: Arkansas is a great place to spend your golden years. It's home to many retirement hotspots, including Hot Springs Village, the best place in the entire country to retire to if you don't have savings. It's also home to many low-key towns with more lakes than stoplights, like Highland.
Highland is a small city in Sharp County, in north-central Arkansas, home to one stoplight and a few charming lakes. A city in name only, this tiny town has just around 1,000 permanent residents. At first glance, Highland can seem to outsiders as a dot on the map, but this dot is turning heads.
Niche recently ranked Highland as the fifth-best town in Arkansas for retirees, which is high praise in a state full of popular retirement destinations. The website calculates its rankings by quantifying a variety of quality-of-life factors, public stats, and reviews from real people. Factors like Highland's low cost of living and high housing availability have helped it rank among the upper echelon of the 127 retirement cities that Niche has ranked across Arkansas.
Highland is an affordable, safe retirement destination
If you're planning to visit Highland before moving, your best bet is to fly into Memphis International Airport or Clinton National Airport in Little Rock and rent a car. Both airports are about a 2.5-hour drive from Highland. Little Rock and Memphis eventually boil down to State Highway 412, which runs right through the center of town. This road is also where most residents get their groceries, visit their banks, and take care of their health at the St. Bernards First Care clinic. For those who need more care, there are larger health facilities an hour and a half away in Jonesboro. The city has two hospitals: NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and St. Bernards Medical Center.
Highland makes a simple appeal to retirees. Come here and enjoy safety, affordability, and getting outside. According to Areavibes, Highland boasts good security. Crime rates are 47% lower than the national average, and there was no violent crime reported in the city in 2024. In fact, only 12 total crimes were reported here the entire year: seven burglaries and five thefts. The town also manages a volunteer fire department.
In addition to high safety scores, Highland is also affordable. Homes on Zillow in the Highland area are available at affordable prices, ranging from single-level houses starting around $150,000 to larger waterfront properties for around $250,000. Niche reports a median home value in Highland that's $200,000 less than the national average, and a median rent that's only 57% of what folks pay nationwide. At that price, you might be able to retire early and sneak in an extra year of fishing.
Outdoor recreation around Highland
The main attractions in Highlands are its lakes: Wild Plum Lake, Lake Mirandy, and June Lake. Lake Mirandy, the largest of the three, is highlighted by Highland Park, which has a playground, basketball court, boat launch, and a picnic area with grills. If you want more lakes, Highland is minutes away from Cherokee Village, a resort-style retirement haven with seven stunning lakes.
All state parks in Arkansas are free to access, which is great news if you're considering a move to Highland because the town is close to several beautiful state-owned public lands. There's even more nearby lakefront action at Lake Charles State Park, a 645-acre lake stocked with bass, crappie, bream, and catfish. This state park also has campgrounds and several miles of hiking trails that wind along the water's edge. Highland is also only 30 minutes away from one of the world's largest springs at Mammoth Springs State Park.