Arizona's Top Camping Destination Is A Rim-Side Retreat With Front-Row Grand Canyon Views
At Grand Canyon National Park's Desert View Campground, you won't find a network of developed hiking trails, campfire singalongs, or playgrounds. Instead, you're met with one of the most majestic sights in the U.S. — sunrise over the Grand Canyon. And you won't have to wake up obscenely early to catch a tour bus and fight for a vantage point to see it.
Just 40 minutes away from the tourbus chaos of Grand Canyon Village, Arizona's village inside Grand Canyon National Park, Desert View Campground is next to the East Entrance, on the South Rim. Although you can't see the edge from the campground, the Desert View Watchtower — a 70-foot Grand Canyon icon balanced precariously on the rim — is about a 10-minute minute walk away along a dirt road. From this vantage point, it's easy to see how the Grand Canyon inspires awe in so many.
The prime location has earned Desert View a place in many rankings of the best campgrounds in Arizona and 4.7 stars on Google Reviews. Plus, Desert View ranks among the cleanest campgrounds at the Grand Canyon. This side of the park is more crowded than the North Rim, but tours usually reach the watchtower in the late morning. If you arrive just before sunrise, you'll be able to beat the rush. Additionally, the Desert View area isn't part of the park's free shuttle bus route, so a good chunk of tourists never make it further than the shuttle stop at Yaki Point.
What to expect at Desert View Campground
The National Park Service classifies Desert View as a "limited development campground." Basically, there are just enough amenities to keep you comfortable without detracting from the edge-of-the-universe feel. Expect flush toilets, dumpsters, and drinking water, but be prepared to go without a shower for a few days. Each site comes with a picnic table and a fire pit for grilling. The camp store sells firewood, but make sure to check the park's Alerts & Conditions in case there is a burn ban in effect. Additionally, the campground doesn't provide hookups for RVs. A blessing in disguise, the lack of electricity keeps the campground quiet at night.
"If you want to visit the GC and would like some solitude, look no further," shared a camper on Google Reviews. "The GC rim, together with some of the best views we saw on our whole trip, is less than a minute's walk from the back of the campsite."
Although the sunrises (and sunsets) get all the attention, the surroundings are also stunning. Stubby pinyon pines partially shade asphalt pads big enough for a small RV or trailer, while providing enough cover that elk feel comfortable strolling through the grounds. Campers also report seeing herds of deer, and hearing coyote chatter at night. After the sun sets, the stars put on a show that many campers find as impressive as the campground's earthly beauty. As one guest explained, "The stars at night are impossible to describe adequately, simply stunning."
Tips for camping at Desert View Campground
With only 49 sites and a killer location, securing a camp spot is your biggest hurdle to staying here. Several years ago, the campground had a "walk-in only" policy, but has transitioned to an online reservation system that makes it easier to plan your trip. All sites are available via recreation.gov and can't be reserved through third-party sites.
The Desert View turnoff offers a Chevron gas station and a small deli, but you'll want to stock up on food, drink, and other essentials before entering the park. If you're coming from the East Entrance, instead of driving through Grand Canyon Village, make a pit-stop at the historic Cameron Trading Post for delicious food and handicraft shopping. The Navajo tacos are a must-try, but Flagstaff is your best bet for 12-packs of drinks, meat for grilling, and other camping essentials at stores like Walmart or Target.
The campground is open seasonally, between roughly the beginning of April and the end of October, remaining closed during the cold winter months. High season runs between June and August, so you'll want to book a campsite in that sweet spot between April and the end of March. However, even when the campground is fully booked, you won't feel overwhelmed by people due to the space between sites.