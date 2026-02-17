Arizona's Top Camping Destination Is A Rim-Side Retreat With Front-Row Grand Canyon Views

At Grand Canyon National Park's Desert View Campground, you won't find a network of developed hiking trails, campfire singalongs, or playgrounds. Instead, you're met with one of the most majestic sights in the U.S. — sunrise over the Grand Canyon. And you won't have to wake up obscenely early to catch a tour bus and fight for a vantage point to see it.

Just 40 minutes away from the tourbus chaos of Grand Canyon Village, Arizona's village inside Grand Canyon National Park, Desert View Campground is next to the East Entrance, on the South Rim. Although you can't see the edge from the campground, the Desert View Watchtower — a 70-foot Grand Canyon icon balanced precariously on the rim — is about a 10-minute minute walk away along a dirt road. From this vantage point, it's easy to see how the Grand Canyon inspires awe in so many.

The prime location has earned Desert View a place in many rankings of the best campgrounds in Arizona and 4.7 stars on Google Reviews. Plus, Desert View ranks among the cleanest campgrounds at the Grand Canyon. This side of the park is more crowded than the North Rim, but tours usually reach the watchtower in the late morning. If you arrive just before sunrise, you'll be able to beat the rush. Additionally, the Desert View area isn't part of the park's free shuttle bus route, so a good chunk of tourists never make it further than the shuttle stop at Yaki Point.