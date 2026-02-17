Japan's 'Galápagos' Are Secret Tropical Islands With Turquoise-Clear Waters And Rare Wildlife

Ah, Japan — best known for its neon buzz, world-class sushi, and unique vending machines. But while its capital, Tokyo, gets a lot of attention — rightly so, as it was the world's best destination for 2025 — Japan is made up of 14,125 islands, spanning ecological systems and climates from snowy mountains to subtropical seas. Among them are the Amami Islands, an eight-island archipelago in Kagoshima Prefecture between Kyushu and Okinawa. Often overshadowed by the more developed Okinawa Prefecture, the Amami remain one of Japan's most compelling hidden gem destinations — a lush, subtropical paradise surprisingly accessible from larger hubs.

The biodiversity of two of the archipelago's islands, Amami Ōshima and Tokunoshima, helped secure their designation as UNESCO World Heritage sites. Nicknames like "living fossil" and "the Galápagos of the East," compare these eight islands to the Ecuadorian Galápagos known as a wildlife wonderland. The turquoise seas, powdery white sand beaches, thriving coral reefs, and abundance of nature — including sea turtles and several rare, endemic animal and bird species — make the Amami Islands feel like a prehistoric paradise.

Amami Ōshima, the largest and main island, anchors the archipelago and serves as part of Amamigunto National Park, which spans several islands protecting wetlands, forests, and coral-fringed coastline. Visitors can island-hop, where they'll find unique landscapes and activities across islands, from hiking to epic views and exploring the region's unique culture to kayaking through mangroves and lounging on near-empty beaches. Despite their remote feel, upscale spas and wellness resorts are also scattered throughout, making it easy to unwind while discovering a quieter, lesser-known side of Japan.