Situated Between Saint Vincent And Grenada Is An Underrated Snorkeling Destination With Turquoise Bays

As toxic sargassum increasingly pollutes Bahamas beaches, there's even more reason to head south to the Grenadines. On the north end, St. Vincent is fairly accessible from the U.S. and boasts prime snorkeling in Wallilabou Bay, where coral gardens and a "pirate's arch" flourish along steep reef walls. Bequia, 11 miles south, has numerous sheltered bays pocketing its coastline and colorful reefs rimmed by peaceful beaches, perfect for both beach snorkeling and boat tours. Princess Margaret Bay and Lower Bay on Bequia are protected reefs hosting turtles, rays, and lobsters. For the adventurous, nearby Petite Byahuat in Buccament Bay is a remote nature preserve with an underwater cave accessible only by boat; at low tide, adventurers can swim through a narrow tunnel into a subterranean chamber filled with bats.

From St. Vincent, hop a puddle jumper to Canouan for delightful beach snorkeling, and then take a ferry to Mayreau, a small island with incredible snorkeling offshore. Mayreau Gardens is a vibrant reef system, with exotic fish, sharks, green and hawksbill turtles, and pristine coral. At its edge sits Horseshoe Reef. Water here has 60 feet of visibility and rich biodiversity, and forms a shield for snorkelers in the protected Tobago Cays Marine Park, which spans five tiny islands and 1,400 acres of pristine reefs and crystal waters reachable only by boat. Arguably the crown jewel of Caribbean snorkeling and diving, it also offers diving at the Puruni Wreck, a 1918 British battleship sunken nearby.

Look for migrating birds at the Catholic Rock-Bird Sanctuary near Mustique, a privately-owned island popular with celebrities, with excellent beaches and noteworthy snorkeling coves, like Gallicaux Bay — a hidden gem — and Lagoon Bay, "The beach to end all beaches," as one Tripadvisor reviewer described.