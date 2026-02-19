The Tell-Tale Signs To Look For When Finding A Locals' Bar In Spain, According To Rick Steves

Spain made the news for welcoming a record-high 96.8 million visitors in 2025 (via Euronews). But why is it so popular? Well, Spain features everything necessary for a vacation paradise — gorgeous beaches with vibrant waters, imposing ancient structures, and local gems still somewhat unburdened by tourists — after all, the country is still combating rampant overtourism. Immersing yourself in local life the best way to turn a tourist spot into an authentic experience, which is why European travel expert Rick Steves advises visitors to look for a few things to find authentic locals' bars in Spain: trash and TVs.

In a column for The Times Colonist, Steves says, "To find the most authentic tapas atmosphere, I look for noisy bars with piles of napkins and food debris on the floor (part of the tapas tradition), lots of locals and the TV blaring." Kino Martínez, head of the Gipuzkoa Hotel and Catering Association, concurs with Steves' assessment, claiming, "Napkins on the floor are a sign that we offer a good service," via The Local. According to traditional Spanish tapas etiquette, people are expected to throw napkins and leftover food waste on the floor when they're done eating, and the practice is now seen as a way for local bars to signal their authenticity.

Steves also advises tourists looking for local bars to check what's playing on the TV. In his column for The Times Colonist, he mentions that TVs showing bullfights, soccer games, soap operas, and Spanish game shows are a great indication that the bar caters to a local clientele. Aside from his articles in other publications, we've also looked through his blog and other local sources to create this simple guide to finding and enjoying authentic tapas bars in Spain.