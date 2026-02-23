'The Quiet Side Of The Tetons' Is A Stunning Valley On The Wyoming-Idaho Border Without Jackson Hole's Glitz
It's no wonder the Tetons are a magnet for tourists and outdoors enthusiasts. With sweeping views, expansive wilderness, and cozy Western towns, the region dazzles year-round. World-class ski resorts like Jackson Hole attract some of the country's most avid and affluent adventurers, but the scene's become so popular that visitors looking for less glitz and fewer crowds are fanning further out to find hidden gems. West of Grand Teton National Park you'll find one: stunning Teton Valley, Idaho, also known as "the quiet side of the Tetons". Affectionately nicknamed "Wydaho," this region stretching west from the Wyoming border is no less spectacular, offering an abundance of outdoor activities with fewer crowds.
One of Wydaho's biggest attractions is Grand Targhee, a powder paradise and one of America's top-rated ski areas. Though technically in Wyoming, "The Ghee" is accessed by driving through Wydaho. Winter draws snow enthusiasts, but visitors can take advantage of year-round opportunities to hike and mountain bike there. The resort itself hosts an adaptive mountain bike festival in the fall while, nearby, the 100-mile Wydaho One Hundred loop — which circumnavigates the entire valley — also attracts elevation cyclists. "Wydaho is a mountain biker's dream!" wrote Bridget Miller for the Escapod blog. "There are so many fun trails to choose from." The epic Big Hole Crest Trail also offers stunning Teton views. "This was one of the most spectacular Teton sunsets I had seen," wrote Aaron Couch for Singletracks, a mountain biking website.
Throughout the Valley, opportunities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, horseback riding, climbing, and camping abound. The Teton River provides fishing, floating, rafting, and paddling, and the Caribou Loop Trail is popular for ATV riding. With its laid-back pace and welcoming local spirit, Wydaho feels like a true escape.
Wydaho offers year-round outdoor activities and underrated Western towns nearby
It might be "the quiet side," but Teton Valley is anything but subdued. "If you're into skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, fat biking, beer drinking, hot tubbing, barbecue eating, music listening, or just curling up in front of a fireplace and relaxing with a book, put [Wydaho] on your list," writes Pam LeBlanc for Northwest Travel & Life. "It's just over the mountains from glitzy Jackson Hole, but it's a world away." Wydaho has sweeping views of the western face of the Grand Teton, a stunning vista that's refreshingly free of Jackson Hole's luxury price tags. For adventurous summer visitors, one must-do is the Darby Canyon Wind Caves hike, a 6-mile, 1,800-foot climb through wildflower-lined trails into a massive canyon-carved limestone cave. Just make sure to bring a flashlight.
Roughly 100 miles south of Yellowstone, Wydaho lies along the Teton Scenic Byway, which runs Swan Valley up to Teton Valley. It takes you through breathtaking yet underrated communities like Victor and Driggs, 40 miles from Jackson Hole over Teton Pass. These Wydaho hubs feature restaurants, breweries, galleries, and historic venues as well as outfitters to help with alfresco activities. Try Yostmark Mountain Sports for backcountry and climbing gear, or Peaked Sports for skies or boats, or High Mountain Supply for ATVs. For the slow life, The Links at Teton Peaks offers 18 breathtaking holes.
Stay at Grand Targhee overnight, and eat iconic Wydaho nachos crafted with Idaho potato waffle fries at The Trap Bar. Alternatively, a number of nearby resorts provide cozy accommodations. Linn Canyon Ranch offers glamping and horseback riding, Moose Creek Ranch features complimentary snowshoe and cross-country ski rentals, and Teton Valley Resort is the perfect place to unwind in a hot tub after a day on the slopes.
Wydaho is a boating and fishing paradise
Palisades Reservoir is a stunning 16,000-acre Wydaho lake just outside Alpine, Wyoming, about 12 miles south of Swan Valley in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, a camping and fishing paradise that borders Yellowstone National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Created by damming the upper Snake River as it crosses from Idaho into Wyoming, the reservoir features six public boat access points. Anglers come for cutthroat and brown trout. First-come, first-serve campsites populate the reservoir's 70 miles of shoreline. "Ultimate lake camping," wrote a reviewer on The Dyrt. "Bring your boat for wakeboarding, tubing, or just relaxing." Another added, "There are so many spots to set up here that you can really enjoy a quiet evening."
The Teton River flows through the Teton Valley, creating the fly-fishing opportunities that draw anglers to the area. Though the South Fork of the Snake River has made Swan Valley one of America's top fly-fishing destinations. Tubing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding are also popular ways to get out on the water — bring your own boat or join a guided float with Teton River Supply. Keep an eye out for moose frolicking in the shallows and other wildlife along the shoreline.
To get to Wydaho, visitors can fly into Jackson Hole (JAC) or to IDA in Idaho Falls, an artsy city with a scenic river walk about 75 miles from Driggs. There is an airport in Driggs (DIJ), but only if you can fly private. Whether flying into JAC, IDA, or DIJ, a rental car is the best way to get around. Rates trend cheaper at IDA and 4WD vehicles are recommended — particularly for winter driving in stunning Wydaho.