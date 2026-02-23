'The Quiet Side Of The Tetons' Is A Stunning Valley On The Wyoming-Idaho Border Without Jackson Hole's Glitz

Palisades Reservoir is a stunning 16,000-acre Wydaho lake just outside Alpine, Wyoming, about 12 miles south of Swan Valley in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, a camping and fishing paradise that borders Yellowstone National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Created by damming the upper Snake River as it crosses from Idaho into Wyoming, the reservoir features six public boat access points. Anglers come for cutthroat and brown trout. First-come, first-serve campsites populate the reservoir's 70 miles of shoreline. "Ultimate lake camping," wrote a reviewer on The Dyrt. "Bring your boat for wakeboarding, tubing, or just relaxing." Another added, "There are so many spots to set up here that you can really enjoy a quiet evening."

The Teton River flows through the Teton Valley, creating the fly-fishing opportunities that draw anglers to the area. Though the South Fork of the Snake River has made Swan Valley one of America's top fly-fishing destinations. Tubing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding are also popular ways to get out on the water — bring your own boat or join a guided float with Teton River Supply. Keep an eye out for moose frolicking in the shallows and other wildlife along the shoreline.

To get to Wydaho, visitors can fly into Jackson Hole (JAC) or to IDA in Idaho Falls, an artsy city with a scenic river walk about 75 miles from Driggs. There is an airport in Driggs (DIJ), but only if you can fly private. Whether flying into JAC, IDA, or DIJ, a rental car is the best way to get around. Rates trend cheaper at IDA and 4WD vehicles are recommended — particularly for winter driving in stunning Wydaho.