Just Outside Natural Bridges State Beach Is Santa Cruz's Overlooked Park With Unique Coastal Views
It's no wonder that Natural Bridges State Beach, with its soaring mudstone arch, serene beach, and kid-friendly tide pools, is one of the most popular spots on California's coastline. In addition to being the home of the state's only officially designated monarch preserve, it's one of the best spots in Santa Cruz to see baby otters in spring. But just a five-minute stroll away, there's a lesser-known outdoor attraction to discover. The petite Pyramid Park, set high on cliffs overlooking the Pacific, is an unmissable stop for unique coastal views.
The underrated park is said to be named for the pyramid sculpture that an unknown artist installed near the clifftops in the 1980s ("without permission or explanation," according to VoiceMap, a company that curates self-guided tours in the area). It's part of West Cliff, a larger green space that extends 2.5 miles along the coast between Natural Bridges State Park and the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf, California's longest walkable wooden pier.
Wheelchair-accessible, multi-use paths run along the cliffs, framed by colorful flowers, and there are benches along the way serving as privileged lookout points over the sea and the beach below, which is clothing-optional. "Viewed from above it is both scenic and lively," wrote one visitor on Google. "A great place to take a book and perch on a bench, or bring a camera and look for telling angles from the rocks along the tops of the cliffs. "Beautiful spot to sit and enjoy the beautiful ocean life," commented another. "You can also trek down the rocks or stairs to the beach."
Enjoy sweeping sea views at Pyramid Park
If you want to descend to the small beach, there's a staircase leading down to the sand, or you can scramble down the rocks that line the coast. Locals say that access can be tricky, especially when the weather is misty — or larger-than-usual waves are rolling in — and the stairs and rocks get wet and slippery. Since there are often people sunbathing in the nude at the base of the cliffs, it may not be an appropriate beach to take children. But the fact that there are more family-friendly beaches nearby helps keep Pyramid Park a hidden gem — you're not likely to see many tourists.
At any rate, the elevated Pyramid Park is the best vantage point for enjoying the views of surfers, crashing waves, seabirds, and the vast expanse of the ocean. "Simply amazing views of the Pacific Ocean," as one fan put it in an online review. "Majestic scenery unrivaled in all but a few locations." The scene is especially dramatic when the sun goes down over the ocean. "Great sunset on the water," said another park visitor. "[We] saw dolphins cruising around out there." Find out more about seeing dolphins in the wild near Laguna Niguel, a serene beach town between Long Beach and San Diego.
The park is open 24 hours a day. There's street parking nearby, and there are several supermarkets and restaurants nearby where you can pick up picnic supplies for an open-air lunch with a view of the ocean. One good option is ordering to-go tacos from the popular Taqueria La Katrina, open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The closest major airport in San José is about 50 minutes away by car.