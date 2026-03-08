Just Outside Natural Bridges State Beach Is Santa Cruz's Overlooked Park With Unique Coastal Views

It's no wonder that Natural Bridges State Beach, with its soaring mudstone arch, serene beach, and kid-friendly tide pools, is one of the most popular spots on California's coastline. In addition to being the home of the state's only officially designated monarch preserve, it's one of the best spots in Santa Cruz to see baby otters in spring. But just a five-minute stroll away, there's a lesser-known outdoor attraction to discover. The petite Pyramid Park, set high on cliffs overlooking the Pacific, is an unmissable stop for unique coastal views.

The underrated park is said to be named for the pyramid sculpture that an unknown artist installed near the clifftops in the 1980s ("without permission or explanation," according to VoiceMap, a company that curates self-guided tours in the area). It's part of West Cliff, a larger green space that extends 2.5 miles along the coast between Natural Bridges State Park and the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf, California's longest walkable wooden pier.

Wheelchair-accessible, multi-use paths run along the cliffs, framed by colorful flowers, and there are benches along the way serving as privileged lookout points over the sea and the beach below, which is clothing-optional. "Viewed from above it is both scenic and lively," wrote one visitor on Google. "A great place to take a book and perch on a bench, or bring a camera and look for telling angles from the rocks along the tops of the cliffs. "Beautiful spot to sit and enjoy the beautiful ocean life," commented another. "You can also trek down the rocks or stairs to the beach."