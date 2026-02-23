Oregon's Riverside Escape Is A Vibrant State Park With Camping, Forest Trails, And Disc Golf

Oregon's natural beauty is undoubtedly one of the reasons travelers flock to it each year, and there's no better place to experience these landscapes than within its state park system. The Beaver State is home to more than 361 state parks across its diverse terrain, featuring lush forests, stunning coastlines, and towering mountain vistas. Among those are one of its most underrated, Ukiah-Dale Forest State Scenic Corridor, and the majestic waterfalls at Silver Falls State Park. But about an hour away from Silver Falls is the lively Milo McIver State Park, a hub for camping, tree-lined trails, and disc golf.

The 950-acre Milo McIver State Park is situated along the 47-mile-long Clackamas River, one of Oregon's designated Wild and Scenic rivers, just 39 miles south of Portland. Its other waterfront playground is the three-mile-long Estacada Lake, a reservoir formed by two dams on the park's south end. Two day-use areas serve visitors – Riverside on the south, and Riverbend on the north – providing an escape from city life, ideal for picnics and outdoor recreation with views of Oregon's highest peak, Mount Hood. A visitor center, the Clackamas Fish Hatchery, two scenic viewpoints, a famous yew tree, and an off-leash dog park round out the park's attractions. Dedicated in 1968 and named after a former Oregon state official and state park supporter, current entry fees are $10 for Oregon residents, and $12 for non-residents, or free for annual passholders.

Its variety of activities and picturesque setting comprise its vibrancy, and account for an annual attendance exceeding 450,000 people (per Oregon Live). High rankings, including 4.7 stars on Google, are likely an additional contributing factor that makes it buzzworthy.