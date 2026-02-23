Oregon's Riverside Escape Is A Vibrant State Park With Camping, Forest Trails, And Disc Golf
Oregon's natural beauty is undoubtedly one of the reasons travelers flock to it each year, and there's no better place to experience these landscapes than within its state park system. The Beaver State is home to more than 361 state parks across its diverse terrain, featuring lush forests, stunning coastlines, and towering mountain vistas. Among those are one of its most underrated, Ukiah-Dale Forest State Scenic Corridor, and the majestic waterfalls at Silver Falls State Park. But about an hour away from Silver Falls is the lively Milo McIver State Park, a hub for camping, tree-lined trails, and disc golf.
The 950-acre Milo McIver State Park is situated along the 47-mile-long Clackamas River, one of Oregon's designated Wild and Scenic rivers, just 39 miles south of Portland. Its other waterfront playground is the three-mile-long Estacada Lake, a reservoir formed by two dams on the park's south end. Two day-use areas serve visitors – Riverside on the south, and Riverbend on the north – providing an escape from city life, ideal for picnics and outdoor recreation with views of Oregon's highest peak, Mount Hood. A visitor center, the Clackamas Fish Hatchery, two scenic viewpoints, a famous yew tree, and an off-leash dog park round out the park's attractions. Dedicated in 1968 and named after a former Oregon state official and state park supporter, current entry fees are $10 for Oregon residents, and $12 for non-residents, or free for annual passholders.
Its variety of activities and picturesque setting comprise its vibrancy, and account for an annual attendance exceeding 450,000 people (per Oregon Live). High rankings, including 4.7 stars on Google, are likely an additional contributing factor that makes it buzzworthy.
HIt the trails and toss a disc while in Milo McIver State Park
You'll find 14 miles of hikeable trails across both sides of the park, which connect in the middle Vortex Loop, at the Milo McIver Memorial Viewpoint near the entrance. The Riverbend Loop is an easy-rated route that runs flat for 3.6 miles from the Riverbend Trailhead or with added elevation and distance of 5.3 miles if you depart from the Memorial viewpoint trailhead, according to the Oregon Hikers Field Guide. You'll be treated to river vistas and then a sea of mossy green trees, including maple, cedar, cottonwood, and Douglas fir. Conversely, the moderate Riverside Loop is a 6.1-mile loop that departs from the Riverside Trailhead on the opposite end of the park, but offers similar topography with coniferous stretches, eventually leading to the Bat Trail, Estacada Lake, and the River Mill Dam Viewpoint.
A unique amenity is the 27-hole Riverbend disc golf course, considered one of the premier courses in Oregon and beyond. It's divided into an 18-hole and a 9-hole course, with both amateur and pro options, as indicated in a downloadable course brochure along with the rules of play. You can rent or purchase game equipment from the park office. The site hosts several sanctioned tournaments, including the annual Beaver State Fling (notices of public closures are posted online).
The course has a 4.9 on Google, a 4.8 rating on the disc golf site UDisc, and an A rating on Disc Golf Scene, which also denoted it No. 1 in Oregon and No. 9 in the country. It's the subject of several Reddit threads among sports enthusiasts, with one reviewer calling it "truly a disc golf heaven if you ask me."
Explore by water and spend the night in Milo McIver State Park
The land-based activities at McIver State Park are complemented by the abundance of water recreation, given its prime Clackamas River location. Visitors can opt to take part in kayaking, rafting, paddleboarding, and fishing and swimming, with rental equipment available from Clackamas River Outfitters for seasonal fun. The park website has a full guide and map for water activities, wildlife viewing, and equestrian access.
Turn your getaway into an overnight adventure by booking one of 53 developed campsites available seasonally from March to October, with 44 inclusive of electric and water for RVs and nine primitive tent sites. Each pet-friendly site offers a picnic table and fire pit, and campground amenities include flush toilets, showers, potable water, and an RV dump station. Reservations are required and can be made up to six months in advance on the park website — you'll also want to view the campground map to aid in choosing your site.
Reviews on Campendium and The Dyrt note the large, well-spaced and maintained sites, privacy, and scenery, along with easy access to trails and other activities, as reasons to camp here. One reviewer on The Dyrt called it the "perfect Oregon state park campground." You'll also want to venture to the town of Estacada, a century-old timber town considered the birthplace of geocaching and a city battling for the title "Christmas Tree Capital of the World" while visiting the area.