5 New York City Eats That Went Viral On TikTok And Are Actually Worth The Hype

New York City is one of TikTok's favorite places. Over 16 million posts on the platform are tagged with #nyc, and a quick scroll through the feed shows a menagerie of street interviews, subway mishaps, and oversized pizza slices. Planning a trip to the city with TikTok has its pros and cons, which are especially relevant when it comes to eats. The app might be a good entry point, but carefully edited videos and pretty interiors may mask the overpriced reality of a tourist spot that's not worth the hype (all the more so in a place with so many options).

You might go to a TikTok-recommended place, only to find overly curated backdrops, crowds of people, and prices that are beyond gouged. In NYC, you can expect higher-than-average prices almost everywhere, but there are realistic limits ($10 or more for a bagel, for example, is over the top). Still, TikTok can put some gems on your radar. It can be "a great beginning place," as Netflix travel show host Jo Franco told Time. Still, she points out that "all things come with the caveat of doing your own research."

To get a more nuanced idea of whether a place is more than just dazzling on a phone camera, you need to consider reviews and experiences from beyond TikTok. We looked at some of the food spots in NYC that went TikTok viral and selected five that live up to the virality. There are tons of reviews available for NYC's food scene, thanks to bloggers, online review platforms, and magazines, which we used to assess each spot's quality.