5 Iconic San Francisco Spots For A Romantic Destination Marriage Proposal, According To Photographers

From the Golden Gate Bridge's world famous views to the cable cars and Lombard Street, the crookedest street in the world, San Francisco, California, has no shortage of beautiful scenery. If you're looking to put a ring on it during your vacation to the City by the Bay, you have some pretty great spots to choose from.

Unfortunately, not every place is created equal when it comes to a picturesque romantic setting. Whether you're looking for a particularly pretty place that exudes romance or you simply want to have a delightfully beautiful memory to look back on, San Francisco is chock-full of stunning landscapes.

To find the most beautiful proposal spots, we sought out the recommendations of professional photographers from in and around San Francisco, including those who specialize in proposal photos, to narrow it down to five romantic destinations in the city. Each of these places is a uniquely San Francisco spot that's guaranteed to provide the perfect backdrop for popping the question.