3 Of America's Most Crowded National Parks Have Done Away With Reservations In 2026 (And It's Chaotic)

National parks across the United States have never been more popular. The National Park Service reported that the parks saw a record-breaking 331.9 million visitors in 2024. At some of the country's most crowded national parks, systems are in place to ease congestion, including timed-entry reservation programs and shuttle services. But last week, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that timed-entry reservation requirements would be lifted at three top destinations this summer — Yosemite, Arches, and Glacier National Parks — and the results may be chaotic.

Effective immediately, you won't need reservations to enter Arches or Yosemite, one of America's national parks that will also charge a new fee in 2026, and the policy will be upheld through the peak summer season. At Glacier National Park, which previously had a timed entry vehicle reservation system, you'll no longer need to register in advance to drive along the wonderfully scenic mountainous highway known as Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Sounds simpler for travelers, right? At least that's the positive spin some people are putting on the news. According to NPS officials, the updated rules will make it easier for more people to visit the parks. "Our national parks belong to the American people, and our priority is keeping them open and accessible," commented Kevin Lilly, the Acting Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, in a statement. "We're expanding access where conditions allow and using targeted tools only where necessary to protect visitor safety, maintain emergency access and preserve these extraordinary places for future generations."