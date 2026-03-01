Tennessee's Friendly Community Near Nashville Offers Small-Town Charm, Peaceful Vibes, And Outdoor Fun

College Grove is an unincorporated community in Williamson County, Tennessee. It's made up of rolling farmland and winding country roads, making it feel like it could be miles away from civilization. However, this charming spot sits firmly within Nashville's reach. For lovers of both nature and convenience, this town offers the best of both worlds — rural peace with relatively easy access to the big city.

College Grove has all you'd want from a small town (similar to Ashland City, another charming small town near Nashville), with friendliness being one of its most defining features. In fact, on Nextdoor's rankings of Tennessee's friendliest cities, College Grove placed third, thanks to residents' praise of community and quiet streets.

It's not hard to get here, either. If you have a car, it's roughly a 45-minute drive from downtown Nashville, and it's about 40 miles from Nashville International Airport, for those coming from further afield. While there's no direct public transport into the town itself, Nashville's bus and rail networks can get you part of the way, and you can catch a taxi for the rest of the journey. However, for ease in exploring the local area, renting a car is definitely the easiest option. Additionally, the drive south is unbelievably scenic.