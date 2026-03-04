5 Unique Experiences You Didn't Know You Could Have In Las Vegas, According To Frequent Visitors
In a city like Las Vegas, hidden gems don't stay secret for long, and weird, wonderful, downright salacious experiences are the name of the game. While some frequent Vegas visitors do the same casino circuit on repeat, others dig deeper into Sin City, finding one-of-a-kind places and things to do worthy of any bucket list.
Attractions like The Mob Museum and Omega Mart's interactive art exhibits often top visitor recommendation lists. However, with over 18,000 Google reviews each, they can hardly be considered niche experiences people wouldn't know about. That's where our recommendations shine. Using Reddit, regional travel communities, and other platforms for insight from those who frequently flock to Las Vegas, we identified unique experiences that might surprise you.
Moving beyond The Strip, every option either takes place or starts in Las Vegas (no nearby towns or wilderness areas). From a burger joint with a side of corporal punishment to a tank-filled urban battleground, these activities are anything but ordinary and show why this city out West is the "Most Fun City in America."
Live out your 'Bob the Builder' dreams at Dig This Vegas
Have you ever looked at a backhoe or an especially large bulldozer and thought, "I'd sure like to ride one of those"? At Dig This Vegas, heavy machinery enthusiasts can turn their dreams into reality. Billed as a "heavy equipment playground" and bizarrely designated an amusement park on Google, Dig This Vegas lets ordinary people (adults and kids) try out excavators and other machinery usually reserved for construction sites and, well, professionals.
Make no mistake, these are the big boys, not the tiny forklifts at your local Walmart. Book the "Big Dig Excavator" package (from $329 at the time of writing) for 1.5 hours behind the wheel, or, rather the joystick, of one of the park's digging giants. Other packages let you try out multiple pieces of equipment or even crush a car with an excavator. Youtubers Victor and MJ offer firsthand accounts of the experience, giving you a good look at the equipment and a bird's-eye view of the property.
With a 4.9-star rating out of over 1,400 reviews on Google, visitors love the packages, despite the price tag. "It isn't cheap, but the smash-and-grab value for what you're spending is completely over the top," a visitor shared, recommending the excavator basketball and moving massive tires, both included in the "Big Dig Excavator" package. For a cheaper option, book 15 minutes of hole digging and dirt dragging with the 1-ton excavator (from $27.50).
Finish your meal or get spanked at Heart Attack Grill
In terms of purely Vegas experiences, a meal at Heart Attack Grill is about as unique as you can get. Step through the doors of this hospital-themed restaurant where diners clad in hospital gowns become "patients" and waitresses in nurse costumes take down "prescription" orders of milkshakes topped with chunks of butter, french fries cooked in lard, and dangerously large burgers like the 9,983-calorie Quadruple Bypass. You won't find a single healthy thing on the menu, and that's the point. If that's not gimmicky enough, diners over 350 pounds eat for free, and anyone who doesn't clear their plate gets publicly spanked with a paddle.
This isn't a strip club, though, and the spankings are far more showy than erotic. It should come as no surprise that locals don't eat here, but many frequent Vegas visitors recommend coming at least once. A note to foodies: Regardless of burger preference, you have to be in on the fun to enjoy this place. As one visitor on Reddit put it, "go for the beating, not the burger," while another rated the burgers "a bit better than Chilis." If you're looking for a fantastic burger minus the corporal punishment, locals in the Reddit thread recommend Fuku Burger in Chinatown instead.
Crush a car with a full-sized tank at Battlefield Vegas
In a city where anything goes, why not crush a car at a war playground that looks straight out of "Grand Theft Auto"? Far from your standard shooting range, Battlefield Vegas transforms a strip of land into a staging and testing area that, on first glance, could pass for a real military installation. Some video game enthusiasts come to Battlefield over and over to shoot AK-47s, MP5s, and other military-grade artillery, but nothing beats driving over a car in a tank.
Weighing 60 tons, the metal-clad behemoth is a Chieftain Mk8 redesigned to look like an M1A1 Abrams. After an instructor-led intro to learn how to use the controls, the Battlefield team will haul out a beater car for you to crush. As you can see in Youtuber Avery Shoaf's video, you'll be able to make several passes over the vehicle. After you flatten the car, take a close look at the tanks and helicopters lining the property.
"Each time I have visited has been more fun than the time before," a repeat visitor said on Google Reviews. "Do not be afraid if you are a first timer. They cover all the techniques to make sure you know what you are doing." While Battlefield Vegas may say this experience is "almost priceless," it will run you $2,500 per car. However, the range occasionally offers promotions, so make sure to check the website before planning your Vegas trip.
Register for a highly sought-after tour of Nevada's atomic test site
For the Las Vegas traveler or local looking for something truly one of a kind, this one's for you. Formerly the Nevada Test Site, the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) is the only place in the world where the public can tour Frenchman Flat and other places that witnessed 928 nuclear tests between 1951 and 1992. And, it's free.
While the National Atomic Testing Museum often appears on lists of the weirdest or most interesting places to visit in Las Vegas, the NNSS' community public tour is far more exclusive. Prospective guests must apply for one of 50 spots on the tour, which only happens once a month — sometimes even less, depending on budget cuts. Each year, the NNSS opens 300 spots on a first come, first served basis. To say they book up quickly is an understatement. Former excursionists report spots booking up in days, and one visitor said they waited over a year for their ticket.
Reviews of the tour (which departs from the Atomic Museum) are few and far between, but those lucky enough to get a spot heap praise upon the experience. "How many times in life can you go where literally almost no one else has gone before? How many locations can you visit that give you virtually unique and lifelong bragging rights?" one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. "There aren't many that meet the bill, but this is one of them."
Explore a divorce ranch at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs
Before drive-through weddings with an Elvis impersonator became the must-do in Vegas, the city's "divorce ranches" attracted frustrated married folk. Back in the 1930s, when divorce was highly stigmatized, couples had to wait up to a year to end their marriages. Capitalizing on an untapped market, Nevada reduced the wait time to six weeks and permitted divorce for vague reasons beyond adultery. But, there was a catch: Future-divorcees needed to stay in Nevada for those six weeks, so divorce-specific resorts popped up in Las Vegas and Reno.
Currently, there are two historic divorce ranches open to the public in Sin City: one at Lorenzi Park and another at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs. However, Tule Springs Ranch is particularly well preserved and has the added bonus of being in a park so full of greenery you'll forget you're in Vegas. Visitors can stroll between white-washed buildings formerly used as barns and other parts of the ranch. Here, guests could sunbathe, ride horses, swim in the lake, and relax — an ideal way to end a marriage.
"So many people living in, and visiting Las Vegas have never heard of Floyd Lamb Park (Ranch), aka, Tule Springs," a visitor on Google Reviews shared. "Take in the history as you enjoy hanging out with the family, fishing, having barbecues, and watching all the ducks, geese, and peacocks." And, it's only $6 per vehicle to enter, an absolute steal in Las Vegas.
Methodology
There are so many one-of-a-kind things to do in Las Vegas that culling the herd down to five options takes careful examination. To find the five best unique experiences in Las Vegas, we sorted through thousands of reviews and suggestions from Tripadvisor, Yelp, Google Reviews, and Reddit, and analyzed firsthand accounts shared on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and travel-centric online communities. For a perspective that goes beyond surface-level tourism, we looked for advice from visitors who have been to Las Vegas many times.
Ultimately, we selected five experiences with at least a 4.2-star rating on Google Reviews or Tripadvisor that guests consistently praised for unexpected uniqueness. We only included experiences that take place or start in Las Vegas, which rules out some truly amazing options, including these five national parks in close driving distance of Las Vegas.
In addition, we eliminated experiences you can readily find elsewhere and ones that don't wow visitors with their novelty. This cuts out many of the traditional ways to have fun in Las Vegas without gambling. All the opinions provided in reviews and other community posts have been fact-checked using information from the attraction, tour, park, or restaurant's website.