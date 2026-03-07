14 Tokyo Disney Attractions You Can't Experience In The US Theme Parks

While Tokyo Disney shares some similarities with Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida, there are some distinct differences, including in many attractions. Some rides and attractions are variations of ones you find at Disneyland, like Pooh's Hunny Hunt, but offer a completely different experience. Other attractions, such as Baymax's Happy Ride, are nothing like anything you'll find in the U.S.

The Tokyo Disney Resort consists of two theme parks — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — and is operated by Oriental Land Company (OLC) under a license from the Walt Disney Company. Like the U.S. parks, there's an adjacent shopping and dining area, Ikspiari. Tokyo Disneyland opened in April 1983, becoming the first international Disney theme park, while Tokyo DisneySea opened 18 years later in 2001 and is currently preparing for a year-long 25th anniversary celebration.

If you're planning a trip to Japan and are interested in visiting the theme parks at Tokyo Disney Resort, it's a good idea to get acquainted with some of the best attractions. Tokyo Disney typically doesn't offer park hopper tickets anymore, so it's best to allot at least two days if you want to experience both Disneyland and DisneySea. Currently, there's a limited offer for a one-day park hopper, but you'll need to visit before the end of March 2026.