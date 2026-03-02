Sandwiched Between Chicago And Peoria Is Illinois' Serene City With Scenic Camping, Off-Road Adventure, And Parks
Sometimes you need to get away from it all. While Illinois offers exciting city breaks like Chicago's Tinley Park, a booming suburb full of parks and shopping, these densely populated areas may not offer the travel cure for what ails your restless spirit. If serenity and natural beauty are what you seek, it's often best to look beyond the state's bustling cities to some of its smaller areas that feel more like neighborly towns. Marseilles is one of those, hugging the Illinois River about 80 miles southwest of Chicago and 90 miles northeast of Peoria.
With a population under 5,000 people, the city of Marseilles easily feels more like a small town with a slower pace than the 2.7 million residents of Chicago. You could spend some time here exploring the wide main street with its local shops and restaurants behind redbrick facades or dining at riverside restaurants and bars. But what really makes this river city so ideal for relaxing getaways is its surrounding parks, camping areas, and outdoor adventure spots.
If you want to stay in town, one of the best places to see the Illinois River is the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial. The only memorial wall of its kind in America, it creates a small riverside park for reflection and remembrance. A line of towering granite slabs names over 8,000 American men and women who have lost their lives during conflicts in the Middle East, paying tribute to these brave souls. The memorial park has two benches for sitting and reflecting while the Illinois River flows before you. It's a moving experience in Marseilles and one of its most popular on Tripadvisor. While it's a scenic city park, you'll need to venture a little further if you want to find true wilderness escapes and adventure.
Camping and outdoor fun in Marseilles, Illinois
The city is right on the doorstep of Illini State Park, an underrated Illinois state park with scenic river views, camping, and fishing. A five-minute drive from Main Street over the Illinois River gets you to this 510-acre park, which is a go-to destination for picnics and local gatherings along the riverbanks. If you want to fish, you can use the boat ramp here to get out on the river and cast for crappie, catfish, carp, and bass. You can also hike along forested trails, rent e-bikes, or go birdwatching to spot various waterfowl and songbirds.
Illini State Park isn't as touristic as the nearby Starved Rock State Park, which is about 30 minutes' drive further west along the Illinois River and is the country's fourth most-visited state park. Starved Rock is a destination-worthy wildflower wonderland, but Illini State Park provides more tranquility and seclusion due to its less heralded nature. You can walk-in camp here between January and April or November and December, while peak season (May to October) requires a booking. The park has over 100 powered and unpowered camping sites, as well as a cabin for up to six people. At the time of writing, it costs $10 a day for an unpowered site, $20 for a powered one, and $45 for the cabins. Campers also have access to picnic shelters, fire pits, and playgrounds.
Another great spot to camp and just a 10-minute drive from Marseilles, past Illini State Park, is Troll Hollow. The campground offers seasonal summer camping, attracting many returning families. Family-owned, Troll Hollow creates a social atmosphere with various gatherings, cornhole competitions, and kid-focused activities. You can book a site overnight for $45, including electricity and water.
Off-road outdoor action near Marseilles, Illinois
The Cliffs Insane Terrain Off-Road Park is another popular park and adventure destination, only five minutes from Marseilles. It's a very different experience from Illini State Park. Instead of peaceful riverside picnics, you're getting behind the wheel of UTVs and motoring around trails of varying difficulty. Newbies can take a one-hour guided UTV tour around the park for between $120 and $160 (at time of writing). Dirt bike riders, meanwhile, can enjoy solo enduro training on the course for $25. Certain trails have double bank jumps, rocks, and tires to navigate. "My favorite place for dirt biking in northern Illinois," one person wrote in a Google review.
If you want to stay near The Cliffs Insane Terrain Off-Road Park, you can camp two minutes away at R&L Farm (also called Camp Whispering Pines on Hipcamp). It was one of the top campsites in Illinois on Hipcamp in 2024 and has ample grassy space for pitching a tent or parking your RV. Sites cost $41 a night and include electricity and potable water. The traffic and train noise can be a problem for some, but many campers here also praise the host's hospitality.
Marseilles is about 90 minutes' drive from Chicago O'Hare International Airport or just under two hours from General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. If you don't want to camp, you can find numerous inns, motels, and B&Bs in the neighboring city of Ottawa. It's about 15 minutes' drive away and is a gateway to some of Illinois' prettiest state parks.