Sandwiched Between Chicago And Peoria Is Illinois' Serene City With Scenic Camping, Off-Road Adventure, And Parks

Sometimes you need to get away from it all. While Illinois offers exciting city breaks like Chicago's Tinley Park, a booming suburb full of parks and shopping, these densely populated areas may not offer the travel cure for what ails your restless spirit. If serenity and natural beauty are what you seek, it's often best to look beyond the state's bustling cities to some of its smaller areas that feel more like neighborly towns. Marseilles is one of those, hugging the Illinois River about 80 miles southwest of Chicago and 90 miles northeast of Peoria.

With a population under 5,000 people, the city of Marseilles easily feels more like a small town with a slower pace than the 2.7 million residents of Chicago. You could spend some time here exploring the wide main street with its local shops and restaurants behind redbrick facades or dining at riverside restaurants and bars. But what really makes this river city so ideal for relaxing getaways is its surrounding parks, camping areas, and outdoor adventure spots.

If you want to stay in town, one of the best places to see the Illinois River is the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial. The only memorial wall of its kind in America, it creates a small riverside park for reflection and remembrance. A line of towering granite slabs names over 8,000 American men and women who have lost their lives during conflicts in the Middle East, paying tribute to these brave souls. The memorial park has two benches for sitting and reflecting while the Illinois River flows before you. It's a moving experience in Marseilles and one of its most popular on Tripadvisor. While it's a scenic city park, you'll need to venture a little further if you want to find true wilderness escapes and adventure.