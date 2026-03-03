California's 5 Most Charming Riverfront Towns Near San Francisco, According To Travel Bloggers

Located about 3 and a half hours from San Francisco in the Tahoe National Forest, Downieville, in the Sierra Nevada, is the farthest destination on this list. Even so, it may be worth the drive for those who seek a secluded retreat. Downieville has a population of less than 200, but despite its size, the former Gold Rush town – situated where the Downie River and North Yuba River meet — has much to offer visitors. They can start by exploring and admiring the 19th-century and Old West-style structures around town.

Like other picturesque small towns, Downieville has a Main Street with shops, eateries, and more. In their post about their favorite small towns to visit in Northern California, San Francisco blogger, Where's Jessie B, recommends having lunch at Sabrina's At The Forks, situated on the banks of the Downie River. Featuring a 4.8 rating on Yelp, a reviewer wrote, "I had a ginormous pork sandwich with a little salad, out on a cute patio, sitting at a comfortable bar overlooking a creek and nature. What more can you ask for?"

Downieville is perhaps best known for its outdoor offerings, most notably mountain biking and the famed Downieville Downhill route (if you're interested in learning about other recreational activities, read about why this adventurous town has year-round charm). Given that the mountain town is several hours from San Francisco, you might want to stay for a few days. Riverside Mountain Lodge features rustic-style rooms and is one of the few accommodation options in Downieville. Less than 5 minutes outside of town by car, there's The Yubaverse. With riverside cabins, on-site hiking trails, and swimming holes, it provides a getaway that's far from the hustle and bustle.