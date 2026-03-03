California's 5 Most Charming Riverfront Towns Near San Francisco, According To Travel Bloggers
San Francisco's wondrous scenery can arguably stop even the most seasoned travelers in their tracks. With waterfront views of the Golden Gate Bridge in the distance and expansive green spaces like Golden Gate Park — home to wildlife, museums, and gardens – the city is, without a doubt, visually stunning. Still, frequent traffic and urban landscapes can overwhelm the senses. It is, after all, a major metropolis. Fortunately, San Francisco's advantageous Northern California location provides easy access to countless destinations in the region, including riverfront towns where visitors can embrace a quieter pace of life.
If you're looking to escape the city — for a day, a weekend, or even longer — we rounded up some of the most charming riverfront towns near San Francisco. Selected based on travel blogs and publications, these destinations offer opportunities to reconnect with nature, explore history, and more, all in an idyllic setting. Pack up your car and head for the highway. Small-town magic, river adventures, and quaint Main Streets await.
Petaluma
Petaluma, in Sonoma County, is a charming, art-filled river city and gateway to wine country. Located an hour away from San Francisco, it was named one of America's best towns to visit in 2025 by CNN Travel. As San Francisco blogger Rose Campau described on their website, "Petaluma embodies the essence of those idyllic small towns that capture the imagination." With that in mind, visitors should head straight to Petaluma's historic downtown, where they can experience the city's renowned food scene and the Petaluma River.
Arrive early to experience the city to its fullest; Petaluma will keep day-trippers busy. But first, grab a bite to eat. With a 4.5 rating on Google, River Front Cafe is a casual eatery on the water with farm-to-table fare and breakfast classics. From here, you can make the short walk to The Floathouse Petaluma, where you can rent kayaks and canoes by the hour. Top-rated and open year-round, a reviewer from Google wrote, "This is a fabulous affordable and easy way to enjoy Petaluma from the calm and peaceful waters of its river."
If you prefer to stay on land, downtown Petaluma is lined with antique shops and buildings from the 1800s and early 1900s, including the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum. This free attraction features rotating exhibits that showcase the region's cultural and agricultural past. Visitors can reach Petaluma by car or via Golden Gate Transit bus service from San Francisco.
Guerneville
The Russian River Valley is a popular destination among San Francisco locals. Not only is it relatively close to the city, but it's also home to what has been called one of the sweetest small towns in California: Guerneville, which dates back to the 1850s. Located about an hour and a half away from San Francisco, this LGBTQ+-friendly summertime haven mixes redwoods, calm river waters, and vineyards. However, there's plenty to do in the off-season, too. For example, you can hike the forested beauty of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Guerneville's top attraction.
You can also explore the local businesses on and around Main Street. On their blog California Crossroads, San Francisco Bay local Allison Green included Guerneville in a post titled "21 Delightful Small Towns in Northern California," and suggests dining at Boon Eat + Drink. Owned by acclaimed chef Crista Luedtke, the eatery serves local California cuisine in an intimate rustic-inspired setting.
Boon Eat + Drink is only open for dinner. In the meantime, you can check out the town's shops like Guerneville 5 & 10, which sells nostalgic knick-knacks and gag gifts. Or Russian River Books & Letters, where visitors can partake in the lost art of writing snail mail. You could also have dessert before dinner at Nimble & Finn's, an ice cream shop inside an old bank. Looking to turn this into a weekend getaway? The Cottages on River Road are highly rated on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer describing it as a "charming, cozy respite in the redwoods."
Duncans Mills
Duncans Mills is nestled along the Russian River, less than 20 minutes from Guerneville and 2 hours away from San Francisco. The former logging town reportedly has a population of 85, but don't let its small footprint deter you from visiting. As a reviewer on Yelp put it, "Shopping, restaurants, antique stores, art galleries, camping and recreation activities abound [in] this town." In fact, Only In Your State referred to it as one of Northern California's best small towns. How exactly small is this destination, you ask? As of this writing, there are only three eateries, including Gold Coast Coffee & Bakery, a cafe with homemade sweet and savory treats.
Duncans Mills also has a variety of cozy shops for visitors to explore, such as Duncans Mills Candle Co., a woman-owned small business with handcrafted scents that pay homage to the region. Those who prefer tea over java should check out Duncans Mills Tea Shop, a cottage packed with herbal blends and ceramic pieces. There's also Revolution Vinyl & Vintage, with a reviewer on Google writing, "It is one of the most impeccably curated vintage stores I have ever been to, and the selection changes regularly, so there is always something new to peruse."
You can find lodging in Duncans Mills at Casini Ranch Family Campground. It's a 110-acre site with a variety of accommodation options. Uniquely, it offers the opportunity to stay in a ranch wagon that looks straight out of the video game "The Oregon Trail." Plus, you can fish, swim in the summer, and kayak (seasonal rentals are available) on the Russian River throughout your time here.
Downieville
Located about 3 and a half hours from San Francisco in the Tahoe National Forest, Downieville, in the Sierra Nevada, is the farthest destination on this list. Even so, it may be worth the drive for those who seek a secluded retreat. Downieville has a population of less than 200, but despite its size, the former Gold Rush town – situated where the Downie River and North Yuba River meet — has much to offer visitors. They can start by exploring and admiring the 19th-century and Old West-style structures around town.
Like other picturesque small towns, Downieville has a Main Street with shops, eateries, and more. In their post about their favorite small towns to visit in Northern California, San Francisco blogger, Where's Jessie B, recommends having lunch at Sabrina's At The Forks, situated on the banks of the Downie River. Featuring a 4.8 rating on Yelp, a reviewer wrote, "I had a ginormous pork sandwich with a little salad, out on a cute patio, sitting at a comfortable bar overlooking a creek and nature. What more can you ask for?"
Downieville is perhaps best known for its outdoor offerings, most notably mountain biking and the famed Downieville Downhill route (if you're interested in learning about other recreational activities, read about why this adventurous town has year-round charm). Given that the mountain town is several hours from San Francisco, you might want to stay for a few days. Riverside Mountain Lodge features rustic-style rooms and is one of the few accommodation options in Downieville. Less than 5 minutes outside of town by car, there's The Yubaverse. With riverside cabins, on-site hiking trails, and swimming holes, it provides a getaway that's far from the hustle and bustle.
Healdsburg
Healdsburg is about an hour's drive from San Francisco and offers visitors an elevated small-town experience near the Russian River. It has been named one of the best small towns in California and is known for its fine-dining establishments and upscale lodgings. Take, for instance, Dry Creek Kitchen at Hotel Healdsburg. The Michelin Guide-recognized restaurant presents diners with a selection of menus featuring local ingredients. There's a $149 six-course chef's tasting menu with seafood, steak, dessert, and more.
Dry Creek Kitchen is located just off Healdsburg Plaza, aka downtown Healdsburg. This walkable area, anchored by a picturesque gazebo and greenery, has plenty to discover, including coffee shops, boutiques, and even a Hand Fan Museum. But above all, Healdsburg is a wine town that feels just like the Tuscan countryside. Naturally, downtown Healdsburg has several spots where you can indulge in a glass of wine, like Lioco Wine Tasting Room, which pours vino from grapes grown on the Sonoma Coast and other nearby regions.
If you prefer a nature-filled setting, venture outside downtown and visit one of Healdsburg's many wineries. Aesthete Wines offers outdoor tastings along Dry Creek, a body of water that empties into the Russian River. On her blog Bon Traveler, Jessica Wright, a Northern California-based content creator, notes, "I would recommend no less than two nights in Healdsburg. It will give you ample time to visit a few wineries, the plaza, and dine at a couple of restaurants." One place she advises visitors to stay is Montage Healdsburg, a 5-star resort nestled among vineyards.
Methodology
Our search for the five most charming riverfront towns near San Francisco began with blog posts from individuals who identified themselves as local to — or who have lived in — the Bay Area or Northern California. We wanted to know where those who know the region best retreat. Sources included Where's Jessie B, California Crossroads, and Snap Happy Travel, as well as publications such as CNN Travel and Secret San Francisco.
Admittedly, due to its close proximity to San Francisco, we focused heavily on the Russian River Valley. While we highlighted hotspots like Guerneville and Healdsburg, we also included Duncans Mills, a hidden gem that might not be as well known. To further broaden our picks, we added Downieville, located over 3 hours away from the city. Our goal was to present an eclectic selection of small riverfront towns offering something for foodies, wine enthusiasts, and nature lovers alike.