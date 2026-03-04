Maryland's Gateway To The Pocomoke River Is A Town With Scenic Fishing, A Charming Downtown, And Local Shops
While travelers to Maryland often head to Ocean City, home to one of America's best beaches, or the towns along the Chesapeake Bay, there is another waterfront Maryland destination that deserves a visit. Just 23 miles from Ocean City lies Snow Hill, a historic town right on the banks of the Pocomoke River that dates to the late 17th century. Due to its prime riverfront location, Snow Hill became an important trading port. The town, which is now a designated Historic District, boasts an impressive array of well-preserved homes and buildings. Its small size, measuring just 1.5 square miles, makes it easy to navigate, and you'll discover charming shops, restaurants, historic mansions, and peaceful parks.
Snow Hill is a prime gateway for outdoor adventures on the Pocomoke River, which is accessible from downtown Snow Hill or the nearby Pocomoke River State Park. The river, which runs for over 70 miles from Delaware's swamps to the Chesapeake Bay, is especially renowned for its fishing opportunities. You can either fish from Snow Hill's town parks or Shad Landing, which is the state park's access point in Snow Hill.
Snow Hill is an under-the-radar gem, but it's also easy to access. It is about a 2.5-hour drive from Washington, D.C., and a 20-minute drive from Salisbury Regional Airport in Salisbury, an endearing Maryland college city with festivals, parks, and microbreweries. The best time to visit Snow Hill is during the spring, early summer, or early fall, which all offer comfortable temperatures for walking around town or fishing and boating on the river.
Check out the charming shops and parks in Snow Hill
Once you cross the Pocomoke River on Snow Hill Bridge heading south, you will be right in the heart of Snow Hill's downtown Historic District. Fuel up with a locally roasted coffee at the cozy Fika Coffee Roasting cafe or grab lunch at Elliott's Tavern, which serves up hearty American fare. Snow Hill's historic brick facades are now home to a number of adorable shops, such as Snow Hill Toys, Hansen's Craftory for homemade candles and soaps, and Del Vecchio's Bakery.
After you've had your shopping fix, stroll down West Market Street, past the Worcester County courthouse and the Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church, which were both built in the late 1800s. Make a visit to the Julia A. Purnell Museum, where you can learn about the region's fascinating history and observe the needlework and textile art made by the museum's namesake, who lived in Snow Hill in the 19th century.
Afterwards, walk about five minutes further to Byrd Park, a leafy 15-acre park right on the Pocomoke River's shores. This picturesque setting is a relaxing spot for a picnic or simply enjoying pretty river views. For more active pursuits, there are basketball courts, a playground, and a boat launch. To complete the tour, head back towards the town's residential neighborhood to admire the fanciful historic homes, which were designed in architectural styles such as Queen Anne, Gothic Revival, and Federal. Some of these homes have even been converted into charming inns, such as Chanceford Hall Bed & Breakfast — a genteel 18th-century mansion — and the ornate Victorian-era Cypress River Inn & Spa. If you want to explore another historic town, drive about 20 minutes north to Berlin, a Maryland gem with indie art, live music, dining, and craft brews.
Scenic fishing adventures in the Pocomoke River
The Pocomoke River offers wonderful fishing opportunities, and Snow Hill is the perfect gateway to the river's treasures. The deep waters play host to many fish species, such as largemouth bass, crappie, yellow perch, and catfish. You can fish in the Pocomoke River directly from the city's riverfront parks, such as Byrd Park or Sturgis Park. The views here are idyllic, with deep green cypress trees dotting the shoreline. If you want to fish from the water, head to the Pocomoke River Canoe Company, which is located right on the river downtown. Between April and December, you can rent kayaks (including a special fishing kayak), canoes, and motorboats. You can also head out on a Baitwatch Kayak Fishing trip with an experienced guide, who will show you Snow Hill's best spots. "Had an awesome time fishing Snow Hill with Captain Brian," raved a Fishing Booker reviewer. "Always ready with bait and anything you need, very attentive and informative guide."
While you don't need a fishing license to fish from city-owned parks in downtown Snow Hill, you will need a Chesapeake Bay Sports Fishing License to fish in the river at Pocomoke River State Park. Located about 4 miles from downtown, the park's Shad Landing offers river access for fishing and boating. While Shad Landing is open daily year-round, you can only rent kayaks, canoes, and boats during the summer season. Here, the Pocomoke River meanders through the unspoiled Pocomoke State Forest, which encompasses over 18,000 acres and promises exceptionally pristine vistas. If you prefer to fish from shore, you can also cast your line in Shad Landing's trout-filled pond with a freshwater license. For surf fishing, consider making the 30-minute drive to Assateague State Park, Maryland's only oceanfront park.