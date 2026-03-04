Maryland's Gateway To The Pocomoke River Is A Town With Scenic Fishing, A Charming Downtown, And Local Shops

While travelers to Maryland often head to Ocean City, home to one of America's best beaches, or the towns along the Chesapeake Bay, there is another waterfront Maryland destination that deserves a visit. Just 23 miles from Ocean City lies Snow Hill, a historic town right on the banks of the Pocomoke River that dates to the late 17th century. Due to its prime riverfront location, Snow Hill became an important trading port. The town, which is now a designated Historic District, boasts an impressive array of well-preserved homes and buildings. Its small size, measuring just 1.5 square miles, makes it easy to navigate, and you'll discover charming shops, restaurants, historic mansions, and peaceful parks.

Snow Hill is a prime gateway for outdoor adventures on the Pocomoke River, which is accessible from downtown Snow Hill or the nearby Pocomoke River State Park. The river, which runs for over 70 miles from Delaware's swamps to the Chesapeake Bay, is especially renowned for its fishing opportunities. You can either fish from Snow Hill's town parks or Shad Landing, which is the state park's access point in Snow Hill.

Snow Hill is an under-the-radar gem, but it's also easy to access. It is about a 2.5-hour drive from Washington, D.C., and a 20-minute drive from Salisbury Regional Airport in Salisbury, an endearing Maryland college city with festivals, parks, and microbreweries. The best time to visit Snow Hill is during the spring, early summer, or early fall, which all offer comfortable temperatures for walking around town or fishing and boating on the river.