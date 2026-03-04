5 Walkable US Lake Towns Where You Can Skip The Car, According To Reviews

What is it that makes a lake so appealing? There is something about a big body of fresh water that just soothes the soul. Whether you're into fishing, boating, paddling, chilling on the beach, or just diving off a wooden dock into deep, cool water, spending quality time at a lake is an experience most anyone can get down with.

The U.S. is blessed with a wealth of lakes — over 100,000 to be precise — and spending a long summer day at one is as American as barbecue, baseball, or spectacular, cross-country road trips. From the deepest lake in the U.S. to dazzling Adirondack gems, you'll find refreshing reservoirs from coast to coast, along with some of the country's most charming towns nestled along their shores.

While many of these spots are gorgeous retreats, they're not all created equal when it comes to walkability. Even some of the most idyllic lakeside settlements require a vehicle to get around, which — when you factor in things like traffic, parking, and even police enforcement — can mean that your supposedly stress-free time at the lake is now full of hassles (not to mention extra costs). Going car-free can make all the difference in your trip, so if you're looking for some of the country's most pedestrian-friendly lake towns, here are five we've come up with based on online ratings and reviews.