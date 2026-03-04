5 Walkable US Lake Towns Where You Can Skip The Car, According To Reviews
What is it that makes a lake so appealing? There is something about a big body of fresh water that just soothes the soul. Whether you're into fishing, boating, paddling, chilling on the beach, or just diving off a wooden dock into deep, cool water, spending quality time at a lake is an experience most anyone can get down with.
The U.S. is blessed with a wealth of lakes — over 100,000 to be precise — and spending a long summer day at one is as American as barbecue, baseball, or spectacular, cross-country road trips. From the deepest lake in the U.S. to dazzling Adirondack gems, you'll find refreshing reservoirs from coast to coast, along with some of the country's most charming towns nestled along their shores.
While many of these spots are gorgeous retreats, they're not all created equal when it comes to walkability. Even some of the most idyllic lakeside settlements require a vehicle to get around, which — when you factor in things like traffic, parking, and even police enforcement — can mean that your supposedly stress-free time at the lake is now full of hassles (not to mention extra costs). Going car-free can make all the difference in your trip, so if you're looking for some of the country's most pedestrian-friendly lake towns, here are five we've come up with based on online ratings and reviews.
Chelan, Washington
Situated on the southern end of the rugged North Cascades, Lake Chelan was carved out by glaciers over 10,000 years ago. It's now the largest natural lake in Washington state and the third deepest in the United States, reaching depths of up to 1,486 feet. This narrow, fjord-like aquatic body stretches for over 50 miles, and while most of its shoreline is made up of unspoiled mountains and forest, on its southern end sits the town that shares the lake's name. Home to around 4,500 people, that number balloons to more than 25,000 in the summer, when Chelan turns into one of the Pacific Northwest's premier resort spots. It's also a world-class wine destination, home to exquisite eateries, craft breweries, and top-notch accommodation, making it the perfect home base for exploring the lake.
Despite the fact that you may require a car to get there (it's over 200 miles from Seattle), you won't need one to get around town. The website Walk Score, which rates places in North America on their overall walkability, gave Chelan 78/100, which translates to "Very Walkable" on its scale. This is because the town is relatively compact, with most anything you need within a 20-minute stroll. This user on Reddit agreed, writing, "Most of the town is easily walkable, so it should be easy to park and walk lots of places."
Ithaca, New York
Nestled on the southern tip of Cayuga Lake in one of New York's prettiest regions, Ithaca is known for its buzzing farmers' market, creative energy, vibrant downtown, and beautiful natural surroundings where, in addition to the lake, you'll find gorges, waterfalls, and lush forests. Home to both Cornell and Ithaca College, the town embraces a youthful spirit with a splash of academic classiness. In addition to all of this, it's also quite friendly to pedestrians, earning a rating of 91 on Walk Score, which, according to the website, makes it a "Walkers Paradise."
This walkability doesn't just stem from the fact that much of the town is centralized rather than spread out across endless sprawl, but also because part of downtown is actually car-free. Dubbed "Ithaca Commons," this four-block area is open only to pedestrians and is home to scores of shops and many of the city's highly-rated restaurants. It also hosts celebrations such as the Downtown Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival, as well as musical and street performances year-round.
Ithaca's livability as expressed through its walkability has garnered plenty of love in recent years. Recently, Bloomberg's City Lab listed Ithaca as the Best Place in the U.S. to Live Car-free, and CNN also sang the town's praises, awarding it the number one spot in its list of America's Best Towns to Visit 2025.
Traverse City, Michigan
Traverse City, which sits on the shores of Lake Michigan, is not just northern Michigan's biggest town, but also one of the easiest to get around on foot. Walk Score gave it an 84, which was backed up by this commenter on Reddit, who said, "It's a very pedestrian-friendly city." The website Elevated Homes & Hospitality echoed this sentiment, declaring, "The best part? Downtown Traverse City is extremely walkable, so you can easily spend an entire day shopping and still have time to grab a bite at one of the local eateries."
These restaurants are an important reason to visit Traverse City, as the town punches well above its weight when it comes to cuisine. "Those of us who follow the foodie scene know that Traverse City has become one of the Midwest's top culinary tourism destinations," observed food writer Sue Reddel in Food Travelist, while website Eater lists that town as one of "The Best Dining Destinations of 2026."
While downtown Traverse City is great for walking, you can also explore the stunning nature that surrounds the town on your own two feet. The Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park sits right on the lake and features sandy beaches, as well as access to the TART Trail, a 10.5-mile-long paved biking and walking path that connects Traverse City with Acme Township. In addition, you can explore the Pellizari Natural Area on the Old Mission Peninsula, a Nature Conservancy reserve with three miles of trails that wind through fields, forest, and orchards.
Sandpoint, Idaho
If you trace a line north from Boise — America's wildly underrated "City of Trees" — you'll eventually come across dazzling Lake Pend Oreille and, on its placid shores, the town of Sandpoint. This community is home to around 11,000 people, and the New York Times proclaimed that "Sandpoint is beautiful, Aspen in the panhandle, with a landscape of deepwater coolness on the edge of Lake Pend Oreille." High praise, indeed.
Despite its relative isolation (it's seven hours from Boise and five and a half from Seattle), Sandpoint is a very pedestrian-friendly town. Walk Score gives it an 85, while this Redditor wrote, "Sandpoint is a great town. Friendly. Walkable." Like any good town for ambling, Sandpoint is delightfully compact. Surrounded by mountains and hills, Sandpoint is built somewhat densely between the lakeshore and the slopes, making most anywhere easy to reach on foot.
While you could spend all of your time hiking around the lake, the town itself is more than worthy of ambulatory exploration. The beautiful and historic city center is home to shops, galleries, restaurants, as well as entertainment options such as the Panida Theater, an old-school venue built in 1927 that now hosts both live performances and cinema, adding a layer of culture to the town.
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
This historic New England resort town sits on Lake Winnipesaukee and earns a "Very Walkable" rating of 71 on Walk Score. Much of this surely has to do with its size, as just over 2,000 permanent residents call the place home, along with the fact that there are numerous hiking paths that explore the lakeshores and mountains surrounding this idyllic community. Chief among these is the Cotton Valley Rail Trail, which follows the decommissioned tracks of the Eastern Railroad through deep woods, wetlands, and causeways across nearby Crescent Lake and Lake Wentworth.
Wolfeboro is small-town New England at its quaintest, with cozy inns, a pretty downtown, and exceptional eateries such as La Boca Restaurant & Market, which features a chef-curated menu focusing on local ingredients and global themes. You can stroll through the town on a walking tour, roll along on a trolley, or take a cruise out onto the lake itself, soaking in the natural goodness along with the historic vibes of "America's oldest summer resort" while never needing to get behind the wheel.
Methodology
When deciding which places to include in the list of walkable US lake towns where you can skip the car, we first looked at lists of the best lake towns in the country on sites such as Google and Travel US News. Towns that were continually mentioned were then judged for walkability. The primary criterion was their rating on the website Walk Score, followed up by reviews mentioning walkability on sites such as Reddit and Tripadvisor. After weighing all this information, we are confident that the lake towns on this list are all worthy of inclusion.