Hands-Down, North Carolina's 5 Most Romantic Destinations To Visit, According To Research

From the waterfall-laden and forest-covered Blue Ridge Mountains to 300 miles of dreamy, laid-back coastlines, North Carolina has no shortage of destinations perfect for your next romantic getaway. With four distinct seasons, practically endless charming small towns, and a mix of outdoor adventure and cultural experiences, the Tar Heel State offers something for every kind of couple. Whether you're planning a cozy winter retreat, a colorful fall escape, or a sunny beach vacation, North Carolina and romance go hand-in-hand.

No matter if you and your loved one are seeking a getaway tucked away in North Carolina's mountains, a walkable waterfront town, or beach sunsets and wine tastings, we've rounded up the hands-down five best romantic destinations across the state. Each of these spots offers a distinct atmosphere, from idyllic vineyards to charming, historic downtowns, fun experiences ideal for couples, and romance-worthy dining and accommodations. Our research included digging through local tourism sites to evaluate cities throughout North Carolina, aiming to find five that each offer different experiences, with romantic qualities like beautiful nature, charming atmosphere, and fun activities ideal for two. Numerous sources were then used to recommend various activities, restaurants, and accommodations in each city, such as Yelp and Google Reviews, making sure that each suggestion is well-rated and ideal for a romantic vacation.