Hands-Down, North Carolina's 5 Most Romantic Destinations To Visit, According To Research
From the waterfall-laden and forest-covered Blue Ridge Mountains to 300 miles of dreamy, laid-back coastlines, North Carolina has no shortage of destinations perfect for your next romantic getaway. With four distinct seasons, practically endless charming small towns, and a mix of outdoor adventure and cultural experiences, the Tar Heel State offers something for every kind of couple. Whether you're planning a cozy winter retreat, a colorful fall escape, or a sunny beach vacation, North Carolina and romance go hand-in-hand.
No matter if you and your loved one are seeking a getaway tucked away in North Carolina's mountains, a walkable waterfront town, or beach sunsets and wine tastings, we've rounded up the hands-down five best romantic destinations across the state. Each of these spots offers a distinct atmosphere, from idyllic vineyards to charming, historic downtowns, fun experiences ideal for couples, and romance-worthy dining and accommodations. Our research included digging through local tourism sites to evaluate cities throughout North Carolina, aiming to find five that each offer different experiences, with romantic qualities like beautiful nature, charming atmosphere, and fun activities ideal for two. Numerous sources were then used to recommend various activities, restaurants, and accommodations in each city, such as Yelp and Google Reviews, making sure that each suggestion is well-rated and ideal for a romantic vacation.
Asheville
Tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains, the scenery alone makes Asheville a must-visit for romance. From kayaking to the ethereal 120-foot-tall Sol's Creek Falls, to watching the sunset at Max Patch, a stretch of the Appalachian Trail that offers panoramic views, spending time in nature is a non-negotiable while in Asheville. But apart from its landscapes, Asheville is brimming with couple-approved sightseeing as well. Don't skip exploring the historic, 8,000-acre Biltmore estate, where you'll find lush conservatories and wine, or wandering through the funky art gallery-lined River Arts District. Just 45 minutes away, you can even soak in the healing mineral springs at Hot Springs Resort and Spa, which offers private baths surrounded by lush forest.
Dining with lots of romantic ambiance at Luminosa, a popular pick among Redditors in r/Asheville and on Yelp, where it's rated 4.6 stars. The Michelin Green Star and Bib Gourmand eatery pairs Italian cuisine with local ingredients, for a menu featuring handmade pastas and pizzas, alongside dishes like bone-in ribeye and locally-brewed beers. For a charming and historic accommodation, opt for Zelda Dearest, a boutique hotel close to Downtown. Inspired by Zelda Fitzgerald and rated 4.9 on Google, the hotel features an intimate wine bar, sophisticated design, and in certain rooms, soaking tubs and private libraries.
Highlands
With its majestic waterfalls and scenic trails, Highlands is a must for couples seeking a romantic getaway in nature. Hidden in the Nantahala National Forest, you'll find the secluded Secret Falls (sometimes referred to as Big Shoals Falls), a 50-foot cascade that tumbles into a swimming hole. Within Highlands's quaint downtown, there's also no shortage of arts and culture, with spaces like the Mountain Theatre Company, which dates back to the 1930s and is one of the oldest in the state, offering a number of performances throughout the year. The Performing Arts Center also hosts a lineup of concerts, movie screenings, and other cultural events.
One of the town's most romantic dining spaces can be found at On the Veranda Restaurant, rated 4.3 on Yelp. Highlighting local ingredients, its menu offers dishes like pan-seared duck, fresh seafood, and filet mignon, alongside an extensive wine list and Lake Sequoyah views. As for where you and your beloved should snooze, the 4-star Old Edwards Inn and Spa makes for a dreamy escape. Opt for a room in the historic inn, or for ultimate privacy, one of the private cottages, complete with a heated pool and stone fireplaces. The property, rated 4.7 on Google, also features a number of dining options. Couples can end their days listening to live music with a cocktail at the Hummingbird Lounge, or by enjoying al fresco dining in Old Edwards' seasonal wine garden.
Beaufort
Beaufort isn't just romantic — it's also one of the coolest towns in America. Nestled on North Carolina's Southern Outer Banks, also known as the Crystal Coast, this coastal hamlet has a walkable and vibrant downtown, dining scene, and beautiful sunsets, make it one of the state's hidden gems for couples. From kayaking along the Rachel Carson Reserve, to exploring the town's incredible history at the Beaufort Historic Site, and horseback riding on Beaufort's sandy shores, there's no shortage of romantic excursions. For a look into Beaufort's nautical past, be sure to visit the North Carolina Maritime Museum, which features artifacts from the infamous 18th-century pirate, Blackbeard, who once called the town home, and his ship, the Queen Anne's Revenge. From Beaufort, it's also just a 45-minute ferry ride to the pristine beaches, lighthouse, and wild horses of Cape Lookout.
Enjoy rooftop views overlooking the ocean — with the chance to spot wild horses — and seasonal seafood at Moonrakers, or pop in to Beaufort Grocery, one of the most romantic dinner spots in town. For a historic stay near Beaufort's waterfront, the Pecan Tree Inn is a highly rated pick. The Victorian bed and breakfast, initially built in 1866, offers idyllic features like a garden patio, an outdoor porch, and made-from-scratch breakfasts.
Wilmington
From cruising along Wilmington's waterways in a boat tour blending fun and beauty to wandering through over 230 blocks of historic buildings and tree-lined streets, Wilmington is one of North Carolina's most under-the-radar romantic destinations. For an intimate stroll, head to Airlie Gardens, a seaside botanical sanctuary that dates back to the 1800s, and don't miss exploring some of the antique and specialty shops in downtown, especially within the riverfront Cotton Exchange shopping center, which dates back to the 19th century. From here, you can easily explore Wilmington's three island beaches: Carolina Beach, which has a vintage boardwalk, Kure Beach, where you'll find 6 miles of untouched coastline, and the vibrant Wrightsville Beach, ideal for water sports and upscale dining and shopping.
Dine at Caprice Bistro, where you and your partner can enjoy gruyere-topped French onion soup, steamed mussels, steak frites, and other traditional French dishes in a warm and inviting space. "This was like stepping back into Paris, where we had been a few months before," said one guest on Yelp, where the restaurant is rated 4.5. "I am already thinking of what I might order the next time I am there." Tucked into Wilmington's historic downtown, the 4-star ARRIVE Wilmington, which has a 4.5 Google rating, offers a charming patio bar, cozy fire pits, an onsite restaurant serving coastal Southern cuisine, and in-room spa services, making for the perfect romantic getaway.
Winston-Salem
Couples seeking romantic cobblestone streets, a vibrant arts and culture scene, and unique wine experiences should look no further than Winston-Salem, a city located in central North Carolina. Throughout the week, Winston-Salem comes alive with music, with spaces like the Ramkat, which hosts a range of major acts and up-and-coming artists, and eclectic bars like Monstercade, where you'll find everything from DJ sets to indie bands and Latin goth. Within Winston-Salem's Downtown Arts District, you can pop into art galleries and dine at romantic spots like Cibo Trattoria, which highlights cuisine from northern and southern Italy.
Less than an hour away, you'll find over 40 wineries within Yadkin Valley, one of America's most underrated wine regions. At Raffaldini Vineyards and Winery, about 45 minutes from Winston-Salem, find a taste of Italy, with its Italian-style wines and rolling hills. Divine Llama Vineyards, just half an hour from downtown Winston-Salem, features not only a vineyard and tasting room, but a llama farm — you can even embark on a 2-mile trek around the vineyard with the llamas, before treating yourself to a bottle of wine. While North Carolina may not seem like a likely place for a castle, in Winston-Salem, you can stay at the Graylyn Estate, a 1920s-era manor, complete with a seasonal outdoor pool, a tennis court, bicycles, and elegant onsite dining. It has all the makings of being a memorable couples' vacation.
Methodology
For this list, we intentionally selected towns in North Carolina that offered romantic experiences, from secluded nature escapes to artsy, walkable neighborhoods and picturesque gardens. We aimed to highlight destinations that showcase different experiences across the state, from its mountains to its coastline. Restaurants that were featured are all well-rated according to Yelp, and offer romantic features like great scenery, warm lighting, elegant decor, and, of course, great food.
To select hotels, we looked for highly-rated accommodations on Google that offer features conducive to a romantic vacation, including but not limited to historic charm or on-site dining with a cozy atmosphere. Throughout our research process, we also used sources including the Michelin Guide, and local tourism sites such as Romantic Asheville, Wilmington and Beaches, and Visit Winston-Salem, travel blogs such as Our Escape Clause and Scho & Jo, and occasionally, Reddit reviews to help provide recommendations and supply additional information.