Massachusetts' Coastal Village Near Boston Has Cute Beach Cottages And Breathtaking Views
If you want to experience the Atlantic Ocean, Massachusetts is one of the best places to do so. The Bay State has over 1,500 miles of coastline, giving it many beachside towns that draw visitors from all around the country in the summer months. The under-the-radar coastal village of Green Harbor on the South Shore offers a unique way to experience the seaside, with cute beach cottages and views of the Atlantic.
Tucked away behind charming houses, you'll find the public Green Harbor Beach, also called Burke's Beach by locals. With salt air, sandy shores, and gentle waves, the beach is popular with both residents and tourists every summer. Local restaurants offer lobster rolls and other sandwiches that you can take outdoors for a relaxing lunch. While eating, you can watch the waves, feel the sun on your skin, and listen to the sounds of the ocean.
Green Harbor is a small census-designated place (CDP) within the larger town of Marshfield. It's sometimes referred to as Green Harbor-Cedar Crest, which includes the name of an adjacent CDP. Green Harbor is a little under an hour's drive from Logan International Airport in Boston, making it a nice spot for a weekend getaway in the summer months. It's also less than a 10-minute drive from Duxbury, another often-overlooked Massachusetts beach town.
Exploring Green Harbor Beach and its jetty
Undeniably, the main attraction in Green Harbor is its free-to-access public beach. In the summer months, it can get crowded quickly, so get there early if you want to park nearby (note that some lots are for residents only). Several eateries are just a short walk away from the sand, making them popular with the beach crowd. In the mornings, the Coffee Shack can have long lines as people grab coffees and handmade donuts to start their day. In the afternoons, beachgoers refuel with fresh lobster rolls at the Green Harbor Lobster Pound (open seasonally) or the more budget-friendly sandwiches at the Green Harbor General Store (or as locals say, "the Genny").
On the beach, a long rock jetty juts out from the beach into the ocean, offering a place for beachgoers to enjoy stunning 360-degree views of the ocean and the surrounding landscape. One local writes, "Reaching the end of the jetty, I gaze out into the vast, open ocean. Beyond the horizon I spot the hills of Plymouth, dunes of Saquish, and the flapping of red, white, and blue flags adorning quaint cottages along the seawall."
Dotted along the coast of Green Harbor Beach, you'll find cute cottages, some of which are available to rent. Rental prices can be high, starting at $325 per night for a one-bedroom cottage (at the time of writing). Even if you aren't staying at one yourself, these adorable Colonial Revival and Cape Cod-style homes are part of the community's charm, with exteriors weathered by the sea air, white window frames, and screened-in porches. For a more affordable option, the Green Harbor Hotel offers prices starting at $104 per night in the off-season (at the time of writing).
What to do in Green Harbor besides going to the beach
While Green Harbor Beach is a highlight, there are plenty of other things to do here. The Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield offers 3 miles of trails with observation blinds and viewing platforms, making it a popular spot for birdwatchers and nature photographers. Take your time there, and you might see a blue heron hunting mice or hawks soaring through the open sky. For a different look at the Massachusetts landscape, head to Cedar Crest Conservation Area and Whiton Woods in neighboring Duxbury. There, you'll find over 150 acres of land filled with nature trails, cranberry bogs, streams, and wildlife. Visitors who traipse through the woods and wetlands can view historic stone walls, cross a wooden footbridge, and look for turtles.
Sporty travelers can head to Peter Igo Park in Marshfield for basketball, tennis, pickleball, beach volleyball, or bocce. The park also features boat access for non-motorized boats. Golfers can book a tee time at Green Harbor Golf Club, a family-owned 18-hole course that's open to the public and offers ocean views.
Evenings offer an opportunity to enjoy restaurants near Green Harbor. Mamma Mia's offers pizzas, pastas, and other Italian dishes in a casual, sports bar-like environment, and Mandarin Tokyo Restaurant serves Asian fusion cuisine that reviewers say is the best in the area. The Point Restaurant's menu features classic seafood dishes like clam chowder, baked scallops, and fried clams. Diners can enjoy outdoor seating options with harbor views. Want to explore more of the South Shore? Within a half-hour drive from Green Harbor, you'll find Manomet, a beautiful coastal Massachusetts village with a soft sand beach, and Scituate, a coastal Massachusetts town with a scenic harbor and cozy charm.