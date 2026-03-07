Massachusetts' Coastal Village Near Boston Has Cute Beach Cottages And Breathtaking Views

If you want to experience the Atlantic Ocean, Massachusetts is one of the best places to do so. The Bay State has over 1,500 miles of coastline, giving it many beachside towns that draw visitors from all around the country in the summer months. The under-the-radar coastal village of Green Harbor on the South Shore offers a unique way to experience the seaside, with cute beach cottages and views of the Atlantic.

Tucked away behind charming houses, you'll find the public Green Harbor Beach, also called Burke's Beach by locals. With salt air, sandy shores, and gentle waves, the beach is popular with both residents and tourists every summer. Local restaurants offer lobster rolls and other sandwiches that you can take outdoors for a relaxing lunch. While eating, you can watch the waves, feel the sun on your skin, and listen to the sounds of the ocean.

Green Harbor is a small census-designated place (CDP) within the larger town of Marshfield. It's sometimes referred to as Green Harbor-Cedar Crest, which includes the name of an adjacent CDP. Green Harbor is a little under an hour's drive from Logan International Airport in Boston, making it a nice spot for a weekend getaway in the summer months. It's also less than a 10-minute drive from Duxbury, another often-overlooked Massachusetts beach town.