5 Top Towns In Utah For An Unforgettable Weekend Getaway, According To Visitors
Utah is a land of striking natural diversity — soaring high-desert plains in the east, the rolling Great Basin to the west, and snow-mantled mountains in the middle of it all. Adventure abounds, whether that means squeezing through the slot canyons of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument or hiking amid the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon National Park. And there are stacks of charming towns and cities peppered across the state to boot, many of which make fine options for quick weekend getaways.
Yep, Utah has some lovely urban spots. Whether you're drawn by the canyonlands and the prospect of rafting the Colorado River in the Western outdoor paradise of Moab, or want visions of what looks like Europe's Alps in Park City, there's plenty to explore. But where's best if you only have 72 hours in this corner of the American West — a single weekend to pack in adventure, scenery, and good food? Read on, folks.
We devised a scoring system to rank the most often recommended towns for weekend escapes in the Beehive State. Each place received one point for every positive mention in several Reddit threads about Utah's best towns, plus extra points for mentions in travel blogs about weekend breaks in Utah. This yielded five destinations backed by the recommendations of travelers and travel writers alike.
Kanab
There's no denying that the town of Kanab deserves a spot near the top of this list, scoring a total of 12 points in our ranking system. It appeared multiple times across Reddit threads highlighting Utah's most alluring small-town getaways and was also mentioned in travel blogs discussing top weekend destinations in the state. It's easy to see why: Kanab is a scenic, laidback western tourist town with spectacular scenery on its doorstep and loads of activities up its sleeve.
A profile of the town on Utah.com outlines what's possible in a single weekend: trips to slot canyons around Zion National Park, bucket-list views over the Grand Canyon, and visits to dark-sky areas where stars shine above strange rock formations like those at Toadstool Hoodoos. Much of that comes down to Kanab's prime location. The town is often hailed as an adventure base camp because it sits within reach of national parks, state parks, lakes, sand dunes, and desert canyons.
Kanab also offers plenty of small-town charm. Downtown along Center Street has a handful of cafes, galleries, and shops. Visit Utah highlights Rocking V Café as a worthwhile stop; the restaurant, which boasts a 4.5-star Google rating, is right in the heart of the town and serves Southwestern-inspired dishes like cowboy chicken and Cajun fish. Nearby attractions include the Little Hollywood Museum, which preserves old Western movie sets, the animal sanctuary Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, and the historic Parry Lodge, which once hosted actors including John Wayne (heard of him?).
Boulder
Sat in the shadow of its namesake mountain — an 11,000-foot-high ridge that spans a whopping 90 miles from end to end — Boulder is a famously far-flung town hemmed in by the great Utah outdoors. It straddles Scenic Byway 12, which links Bryce Canyon to Capitol Reef National Park across 122 miles of jaw-dropping terrain, with pit stops at a gorge overlook and under red-rock arches. As the setting implies, a weekend escape to Boulder can involve plenty of time outdoors. Popular nearby hikes include the trail to Lower Calf Creek Falls, while the Escalante River corridor offers backpacking routes through canyon country.
But there are urban charms, too. Boulder earned seven points in our scoring system, including five mentions in Reddit discussions. One commenter wrote: "Boulder is the best. Hell's Backbone Grill is my favorite restaurant in Utah." Indeed, Hell's Backbone Grill might just be a destination in its own right. It holds a 4.7-star rating on Google and receives ringing reviews from food bloggers for its organic, farm-produced dishes.
Beyond that, you can expect a bijou town center comprising little more than a single outpost trader shop and one main road (that aforementioned Scenic Byway 12). From spring to October, there's also a lively farmers market once a week, where you can shop for regional produce or just get some local hiking suggestions from people who know what they're talking about.
Helper
The small town of Helper – population about 2,700 — might not have gotten any plugs in our source blogs, but proved popular among Reddit users, receiving six mentions across the threads we reviewed. One user even added an intriguing review as to why it's their top pick, saying: "Helper, by far. I can't pinpoint what it is but I always get excited when I go there."
Perhaps the excitement comes from the history? According to Utah.com, this one might just be the "cutest" old mining settlement out there, noting how the centuries of railroad heritage and coal prospecting have given it an authentic and creative vibe. The town's story stretches back to the 1880s with the arrival of the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad. Visitors can learn more at The Helper Museum, which explores the lives and times of the miners and why people from over 27 countries came and settled in this corner of the state.
Today, Helper is an underrated walkable city with a charming Main Street that's oozing with eclectic arts. It's marketed as "Utah's Christmas Town" for its November and December schedule of light shows and festive parades. But you can visit any time to enjoy Main's string of antiques emporiums and independent art galleries. Oh, and don't forget that Helper sits right at the entrance of Price Canyon, which hosts a recreation area you can drive to in just over 20 minutes for visions of pine forests, camping sites, and ridgeline hiking paths.
Escalante
Escalante was mentioned multiple times on Reddit and once in travel blog sources, giving it six points overall and tying it with Helper in the rankings. Like Boulder, it lies along Scenic Byway 12, with the rugged bluffs of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument — a 1.9-million-acre reserve of badlands and desert plateaus — looming immediately to the south.
Escalante is small, with just a little over 600 residents. However, a weekend spent here means a weekend laden with high adventure in the altitudinous desert landscapes of southern Utah. Indeed, in her blog about the top things to do in Escalante, Megan from Red Around the World reels off hikes in the local slot canyons and the walk to the Upper Calf Creek Falls, a medium-hard 2-mile trail that whisks you to a cooling waterfall amid the sandstone peaks.
Utah's Adventure Family also has a tailor-made 3-day plan for traveling up to this distant corner of byway 12 — perfect for weekend breakers. They recommend pairing the trip with Boulder on a driving odyssey that goes through the slots of Dry Fork Canyon, with a detour along a 30-mile stretch of the Burr Trail Road, an old cattle-herding path that offers vistas of the wild desert and soaring red cliffs along the way.
Kamas
Rounding out the list with five points, Kamas may be the most accessible weekend destination here. The reason? It's way closer to the hustle and bustle of Salt Lake City than many of the other spots mentioned — a drive of just 40 minutes is enough to swap SLC for Kamas, heading along I-80 before branching off onto the 189.
A large part of why Kamas is quite famous is that it's known as the gateway to the Uinta Mountains. So, if you're craving an antidote to urban life in the form of the highest peaks in the whole Beehive State, and all the hiking paths and scenic drives that go with them, this could be the place you've been searching for.
Mother Nature aside, Kamas has plenty to keep you busy while off the trail. The Park Record, a local Park City news outlet, highlights the town's Samak Smoke House for its legendary smoked river fish — it's been serving the people of the Kamas Valley since 1972 and now offers everything from camping supplies in summer to snowshoe rentals in winter. The Mirror Lake Diner is another top recommendation. Right in the heart of Kamas town, it offers family vibes and a menu of real tummy fillers: Lumberjack French toast, eggs benny, and locally sourced fish and chips.
Methodology
We combined Reddit discussions with recommendations from travel blogs to create this list of Utah towns suited to weekend getaways. First, we trawled through three separate threads on the r/Utah subreddit related to the subject: A discussion about people's favorite small towns in Utah, another on precisely the same topic, and a third on towns that offer a quiet getaway. Each destination received one point for a positive mention in either an original comment or a supporting reply.
This produced a list of more than 60 towns across the Beehive State. We then cross-checked those places against two travel guides focused on weekend destinations in the state — one from the outdoor travel blog Red Around the World and another from the site Only In Your State. Any town already on our list that appeared in those articles received two additional points.
The five towns above earned the highest total scores across both Reddit threads and the travel blog sources.