5 Top Towns In Utah For An Unforgettable Weekend Getaway, According To Visitors

Utah is a land of striking natural diversity — soaring high-desert plains in the east, the rolling Great Basin to the west, and snow-mantled mountains in the middle of it all. Adventure abounds, whether that means squeezing through the slot canyons of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument or hiking amid the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon National Park. And there are stacks of charming towns and cities peppered across the state to boot, many of which make fine options for quick weekend getaways.

Yep, Utah has some lovely urban spots. Whether you're drawn by the canyonlands and the prospect of rafting the Colorado River in the Western outdoor paradise of Moab, or want visions of what looks like Europe's Alps in Park City, there's plenty to explore. But where's best if you only have 72 hours in this corner of the American West — a single weekend to pack in adventure, scenery, and good food? Read on, folks.

We devised a scoring system to rank the most often recommended towns for weekend escapes in the Beehive State. Each place received one point for every positive mention in several Reddit threads about Utah's best towns, plus extra points for mentions in travel blogs about weekend breaks in Utah. This yielded five destinations backed by the recommendations of travelers and travel writers alike.