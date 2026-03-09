The 5 American States To Visit With Fewer Ticks Than The Rest, According To The CDC

Ticks are like something out of a horror movie. They're tiny, have eight legs, and burrow into your skin when you least suspect them. By the time you notice a tick, it's likely bloated, having gorged itself on your blood. Removing one is a grotesque experience, as the head can break away from the body and remain lodged in your flesh. Small though they are, some species of ticks can infect humans with a specific bacterium, which could lead to Lyme disease. Preventing bites — and spotting these parasites early on — is vital when spending time in nature. Blacklegged (or "deer") ticks are the best known type, and while they run rampant across certain regions, no place in the United States is truly free of the disease-carrying arachnids.

Yet some states are safer than others. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) studies occurrences of Lyme disease across the country, and while some states are definite hot zones (California, New England, and Florida routinely top the list), many states report few (or even zero) Lyme infections all year. You should always take precautions, especially while spending large amounts of time in wooded areas, but the odds of spotting a tick on your person in these states are extremely low.

So, where should you go if you want to avoid these insidious little bugs? According to CDC reports, the following 5 states show the lowest incidence of Lyme disease in the country, year over year. You'll find many other states with similarly low rates (see "Methodology," below), and Lyme infections don't precisely correspond to tick bites, though they can transmit less-known diseases, such as anaplasmosis and tularemia. But you won't find a better indicator of how to avoid the more tick-infested areas than Lyme data, which means that you should be able to hike and camp in these destinations without getting ticked off.