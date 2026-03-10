America's First Community Designed For Retirees Is An Affordable Arizona Suburb With Scenic Desert Views
Arizona is home to the first community in America to be specifically designed for retirees (per Life), ironically named Youngtown. It later paved the way for neighboring Sun City West, another retirement community near Phoenix. Back in the 1970s, the New York Times even reported that elderly residents of Youngtown lobbied to keep children out of their sacred senior sanctuary, but today, the community is much more accepting of all ages.
Youngtown began in 1954, offering small homes for as little as $6,000, a laughable price for a home in today's economy. Thankfully, house prices there remain lower than in other areas of Arizona, with a median cost of about $180,000, which is far lower than the state average of almost $275,000. Though not quite as budget-friendly as $6,000, it's certainly an attractive dollar amount, and more affordable housing is still being built. Youngtown mayor Michael LeVault tells AZFamily, "The West Valley is exploding with growth there's ... thousands of homes and apartments under construction."
Nestled northwest of Phoenix, Youngtown is around 29 miles from Sky Harbor International Airport for those flying in to visit. Like most suburbs in the Valley of the Sun, it benefits from spectacular vistas thanks to its closest mountain range, the White Tank Mountains. Although Youngtown largely caters to local residents, it's a mere 9 miles from the vibrant, artsy city of Glendale, which offers delicious dining and unique entertainment options nearby.
Take in Arizona's iconic desert views from Youngtown
White Tank Mountain Regional Park may be a 25-minute drive from Youngtown, but by day, residents can enjoy views of its sun-drenched peaks framed by the desert landscape that Phoenix's outskirts are known for. By night, distant mountain silhouettes serve as a reminder that nature and outdoor adventures are never far away. The community itself features a number of small parks and green spaces that offer a welcome break from the dry scrubland and give Youngtown a more polished, postcard appeal.
You'll get some of the best views by making the drive to White Tank Mountain Regional Park, which is well-loved for its accessible trails. Take a packed lunch to one of the park's picnic tables, and visit the nature center to discover more about the area's flora and fauna, mainly featuring Arizona's iconic saguaro cactus. Entrance fees for cars are $10, and you can visit daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m between May 1 and October 31 or from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. between November 1 and April 30. One Tripadvisor reviewer says, "It was fun to see all the cactus growing on the side of the mountain and the Native American petroglyphs. The trail is a rather easy climb which we seniors appreciate."
Arizona is known as one of the best places to retire in America thanks to its over 300 days of sunshine per year and reasonably priced cities, and Youngtown provides this experience. Today, all age groups can benefit from its affordable housing units, abundant recreation opportunities, and December highs of 66 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, moving anywhere near Phoenix means tolerating summers that can surpass 100 degrees, so it's always worth visiting during the hottest season to imagine daily life there. Thankfully, Youngtown is known to be several degrees cooler than Phoenix.
Explore all Youngtown has to offer
For those seeking desert living with small-town charm near the conveniences of a big city, this could be the ideal place to plant roots and start over. Youngtown might have been designed for retirees, but the available activities will certainly keep residents young at heart. Take a walk or cycle through locally-loved Youngtown Maricopa Lake Park, where you can say hello to the curious ducks, go fishing, and enjoy dinner on one of the public barbecue grills. Youngtown is also surrounded by golf courses, putting fairway fanatics in their element. Sun City North Golf Course is just a five-minute drive from the lake park, with a 4.3-star rating on Google. The 18-hole course is lined with towering trees, offering long greenways and a driving range.
Although Youngtown is largely just a residential area through and through, there are a few attractions for visitors to enjoy. Check out Father Sarducci's Pizza, Pasta, and More for fare ranging from classic Italian staples and salads to burgers, delectable sandwiches, and bar food. Finish your evening at Mighty Moo Ice Cream, Tripadvisor's top (and only) pick for dessert in Youngtown. The area has a few budget hotels for those looking to visit for a shorter stay, but you'll find more options in the neighboring Phoenix suburb of Surprise, with vibrant arts and a mountain park.