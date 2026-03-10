America's First Community Designed For Retirees Is An Affordable Arizona Suburb With Scenic Desert Views

Arizona is home to the first community in America to be specifically designed for retirees (per Life), ironically named Youngtown. It later paved the way for neighboring Sun City West, another retirement community near Phoenix. Back in the 1970s, the New York Times even reported that elderly residents of Youngtown lobbied to keep children out of their sacred senior sanctuary, but today, the community is much more accepting of all ages.

Youngtown began in 1954, offering small homes for as little as $6,000, a laughable price for a home in today's economy. Thankfully, house prices there remain lower than in other areas of Arizona, with a median cost of about $180,000, which is far lower than the state average of almost $275,000. Though not quite as budget-friendly as $6,000, it's certainly an attractive dollar amount, and more affordable housing is still being built. Youngtown mayor Michael LeVault tells AZFamily, "The West Valley is exploding with growth there's ... thousands of homes and apartments under construction."

Nestled northwest of Phoenix, Youngtown is around 29 miles from Sky Harbor International Airport for those flying in to visit. Like most suburbs in the Valley of the Sun, it benefits from spectacular vistas thanks to its closest mountain range, the White Tank Mountains. Although Youngtown largely caters to local residents, it's a mere 9 miles from the vibrant, artsy city of Glendale, which offers delicious dining and unique entertainment options nearby.