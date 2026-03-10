Between Santa Rosa And Fort Bragg Is A Redwood State Park With Hiking, Camping, And Fishing

Few landscapes define Northern California quite like its towering redwood forests. Whether it's the old-growth ancients at Big Basin Redwoods State Park or the timeless groves at Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, it's not a true NorCal experience if you don't see at least one redwood tree. Navarro River Redwoods State Park is a standout destination that allows you to do exactly that. Unlike other state parks, the towering giants here are second-growth. Essentially, the trees have regrown after logging activity and have wider growth rings in comparison to old-growth redwoods. These natural skyscrapers are a magical sight.

Covering 660 acres of woodlands, river, and oceanfront, Navarro River Redwoods State Park was initially home to the indigenous Pomo people before European settlement. The area was left in ruins after a logging spree starting in the mid-19th century destroyed the old-growth forests. However, the Save the Redwoods League obtained the area in an attempt to rehabilitate the deforested lands. Now, the second-growth redwood forest beckons visitors to reconnect with nature. Outdoor adventurers come to the state park to pitch their tents at the oceanside campground, hike the winding trails, admire the redwood groves, and engage in waterfront fun. The 14-mile stretch of the Navarro River is a fishing and kayaking hotspot, while Navarro Beach is where freshwater meets saltwater. Thanks to the variety of landscapes, the state park is a natural refuge for birds and wildlife.

The under-the-radar, small town of Elk (which actually has some of California's best food and wine) is the gateway to Navarro River Redwoods State Park, located just 15 minutes away. Fort Bragg isn't far either — a 35-minute drive will bring you to the state park. Those coming from Santa Rosa have a longer drive ahead, at a little under two hours.