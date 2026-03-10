Between Santa Rosa And Fort Bragg Is A Redwood State Park With Hiking, Camping, And Fishing
Few landscapes define Northern California quite like its towering redwood forests. Whether it's the old-growth ancients at Big Basin Redwoods State Park or the timeless groves at Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, it's not a true NorCal experience if you don't see at least one redwood tree. Navarro River Redwoods State Park is a standout destination that allows you to do exactly that. Unlike other state parks, the towering giants here are second-growth. Essentially, the trees have regrown after logging activity and have wider growth rings in comparison to old-growth redwoods. These natural skyscrapers are a magical sight.
Covering 660 acres of woodlands, river, and oceanfront, Navarro River Redwoods State Park was initially home to the indigenous Pomo people before European settlement. The area was left in ruins after a logging spree starting in the mid-19th century destroyed the old-growth forests. However, the Save the Redwoods League obtained the area in an attempt to rehabilitate the deforested lands. Now, the second-growth redwood forest beckons visitors to reconnect with nature. Outdoor adventurers come to the state park to pitch their tents at the oceanside campground, hike the winding trails, admire the redwood groves, and engage in waterfront fun. The 14-mile stretch of the Navarro River is a fishing and kayaking hotspot, while Navarro Beach is where freshwater meets saltwater. Thanks to the variety of landscapes, the state park is a natural refuge for birds and wildlife.
The under-the-radar, small town of Elk (which actually has some of California's best food and wine) is the gateway to Navarro River Redwoods State Park, located just 15 minutes away. Fort Bragg isn't far either — a 35-minute drive will bring you to the state park. Those coming from Santa Rosa have a longer drive ahead, at a little under two hours.
Camping at Navarro River Redwoods State Park
Navarro River Redwoods State Park has two campgrounds. The Paul M. Dimmick Campground is hidden in a scenic redwood grove beside the river and boasts 26 sites. The other campground is situated by the mouth of the Navarro River and is aptly called the Navarro Beach Campground — it has 10 primitive sites. All sites in the state park operate on a first-come, first-served basis — you have to secure your spot while you can. Note that while the primitive spots are equipped with chemical toilets, make sure to stock up on enough water since there isn't any available. Other sites provide drinking water, along with parking spaces and picnic tables.
Paul M. Dimmick Campground accommodates RV travelers as well, provided they aren't longer than 28 feet — the tight road can make it challenging for large vehicles. Your pet can join your camping trip, but they must be kept on a leash. Not only that, but they have to stay with you at night, whether in your tent or RV. When you're thinking of making s'mores, keep campfires within the rings to avoid ground scarring and wildfires. You can bring your camping stoves, too, as long as you use them in their specified locations.
Those who aren't so keen on spending the night outside can book nearby accommodation. The top-rated Heritage House Resort and Spa offers rooms, suites, cottages, and houses, located just 15 minutes away. Another option is the Mendocino Coast Lodge, also a short drive from the park. Featuring 22 rooms and cottages with Pacific views, this hotel allows you to easily head to the park while enjoying modern amenities during downtime. There are plenty of other vacation rentals in the area, just a stone's throw from Navarro River Redwoods State Park.
Embrace the outdoors at Navarro River Redwoods State Park
Nature lovers will find enough activities at Navarro River Redwoods to keep them busy. Hikers, for instance, can stroll along the 0.8-mile Navarro Beach Campground Walk before checking out the scenic redwood groves. A short, out-and-back trail takes you to Maggie's Grove. Anyone can complete the 0.3-mile hike, allowing you to marvel at the regrown forest. The path that leads to James A. Jones Grove is also pretty effortless, with a gorgeous concentration of redwoods shielding you from the sun's rays. Make sure to stay on the paths so you don't come across poison oaks. Don't forget to bring your binoculars — you might catch sight of red-tailed hawks and ospreys soaring overhead. Mountain lions, black-tailed deer, and raccoons also call this place their home.
Meanwhile, cyclists can tackle the Navarro Beach Campground Road Bike, an out-and-back trail that spans 25.6 miles, leading to the ocean. Prefer to set your rod? The Navarro River offers excellent steelhead fishing (anglers must have a California fishing license with a steelhead card). You can also expect to catch wild salmon, rainbow trout, and even sculpin. The riverfront supports a diverse array of birdlife, such as herons, belted kingfishers, and mergansers.
Winter and springtime visitors are in for a treat — thanks to high water levels, you can launch your kayak or canoe into the river for a smooth glide, all while being surrounded by redwoods and Douglas firs. Summertime visitors, on the other hand, can bring their swimwear to cool off at Navarro Beach — the estuary attracts California sea lions and harbor seals. Another great part about coming here is that you can also squeeze in a visit to the underrated Hendy Woods State Park, so you can see old-growth redwoods, too.