Nestled Between Lubbock And Austin Is A Charming Texas City With A Walkable Downtown, Lake Park, And Tasty Eats

From the crystal-clear lake known as the "jewel of Texas Hill Country" to the hidden gem that is Austin's quirky art installation, one thing is obvious when you look closely: Texas is so much more than just cowboys and barbecue (of course, it definitely has those, too). For tourists looking to venture beyond the surface and really get to know Texas in all its easygoing and entertaining charm, the state is dotted with numerous cities that have plenty to offer. Conveniently situated between the vibrant hubs of Austin and Lubbock, you'll find the walkable city of Ballinger, which boasts an abundance of delicious eateries and a delightful lake park to enjoy.

Ballinger is located just under three hours by car from Lubbock and under 3.5 hours from Austin, making it an accessible weekend getaway from either metropolis or an ideal stopping point when journeying between the two. Today, this Runnels County city has around 3,500 inhabitants, but it's got a rich history despite its small size. Ballinger boasts a historic downtown area featuring stunning old homes, a courthouse built all the way back in 1889, and even a circa-1909 library named for its benefactor, Andrew Carnegie. Exploring these sights and others nearby is easily doable without a car. Discover Texas Photos notes, "Visitors often praise the walkability of downtown Ballinger."