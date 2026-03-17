Between Dallas And Austin Is A Charming Texas City Nicknamed The 'Cowboy Capital Of The World'
From big urban centers to scenic nature escapes, Texas has it all. The state is even home to five very underrated parks, so for most travelers, the struggle of picking just one destination to visit is inevitable. However, if you know you want the ultimate cowboy-inspired experience, Stephenville is the place to be. The Texas town calls itself the "Cowboy Capital of the World," due to bull riding, barrel racing, and more. Be warned that many of the local events are seasonal, so it's worth researching the dates of everything you want to do beforehand. The area is mainly known for its avid ranching and farm scene, but this is also a college town with cultural attractions to explore and bars where you can mingle with locals. Don't forget to add "convenient location" to the list of Stephenville's perks.
The 22,000-resident city is located right between Dallas and Austin, which explains why many visitors come here by car. The town serves well for day trips, too. You shouldn't struggle too much finding parking, but it's worth looking through these lists for more information on the areas where you can't leave your car. For those who are just too far away, the nearest international airport is Dallas-Fort Worth, which is 100 miles northeast. Comanche County-City Airport is a lot closer, but flight options here are very limited. Add that to the fact that public transportation options aren't the most convenient, and it becomes clear just how much flexibility driving a car would afford you.
Why Stephenville is known as the Cowboy Capital of the World
You might already recognize Fort Worth as the Texas city "where the west begins," but Stephenville's small-town atmosphere will show you something different. According to the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce, the city has "more professional cowboys and cowgirls per square foot than anywhere else in the world," hence its nickname. How does that translate into real-life experiences for you? You can visit one of the several ranches scattered around the area. Hoof Prints has big horse pens, and you can spend your days riding around the pastures. There's an RV park on-site, and visitors have praised the accommodating staff, making Hoof Prints a good choice for an outdoorsy weekend away.
If you're coming to Stephenville in September, you can't miss out on the annual World PRCA Rodeo. Its events span a week, and they include mutton busting, barrel racing, runs, parades, contests, and team roping. The whole thing revolves around the Ranch Rodeo finals and the big show following it, so time your visit accordingly. Want to keep the party going? Drive the 30-something minutes to Granbury. It's the "celebration capital of Texas" and a historic hub of southern culture, cuisine, and beaches.
If you like your cowboy-inspired experiences with a bit of a city twist, you'll feel at home at one of the local sports bars, like Bull Nettle. It has big TVs, projectors, pool tables, and a jukebox. One Google reviewer described it as "friendly" and "relaxing," and it even has patio seating. Bull Nettle is open every day between 2 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Exploring Stephenville, a charming Texas city with unmissable attractions
While understated, Stephenville is liked for its warm, inviting atmosphere. One Niche reviewer describes it as a place that "provides a blend of small-town charm and cultural vibrancy," while one Reddit commenter mentions the "nice people" living here. Thanks to its collegiate character, the city doesn't feel too quiet, either.
Tarleton State University is located near the city center, and you get to take advantage of its jam-packed athletics calendar. Its programs include basketball, football, golf, and baseball, just to name a few, and past spectators have raved about the game-watching experience.
Those who want to explore the city's cultural scene might also want to add Stephenville Historical House Museum to the itinerary. The place is run by volunteers, and according to its website, the museum's main goal involves "representing the cultural heritage and history of Erath County and the Cross Timbers region." You'll get to walk through old cabins, carriages, a church, a school, and more. On Tripadvisor, it's the most-reviewed attraction in Stephenville, and visitors appreciate the interactive tour guides, informative experience, and the fact that they get clear insight into how early settlers lived. The grounds are always open, so there's no time limit on self-guided visits. The offices, however, are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Entrance is free, though you might have to pay a modest fee for some specific exhibitions. Those who've loved Stephenville's atmosphere and are looking for a day trip destination that keeps them away from the big-city noise of Austin and Dallas might prefer a visit to Dublin. The "Irish capital of Texas" is an underrated hub full of history and local charm, and it's only a 13-mile drive away.