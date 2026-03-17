Between Dallas And Austin Is A Charming Texas City Nicknamed The 'Cowboy Capital Of The World'

From big urban centers to scenic nature escapes, Texas has it all. The state is even home to five very underrated parks, so for most travelers, the struggle of picking just one destination to visit is inevitable. However, if you know you want the ultimate cowboy-inspired experience, Stephenville is the place to be. The Texas town calls itself the "Cowboy Capital of the World," due to bull riding, barrel racing, and more. Be warned that many of the local events are seasonal, so it's worth researching the dates of everything you want to do beforehand. The area is mainly known for its avid ranching and farm scene, but this is also a college town with cultural attractions to explore and bars where you can mingle with locals. Don't forget to add "convenient location" to the list of Stephenville's perks.

The 22,000-resident city is located right between Dallas and Austin, which explains why many visitors come here by car. The town serves well for day trips, too. You shouldn't struggle too much finding parking, but it's worth looking through these lists for more information on the areas where you can't leave your car. For those who are just too far away, the nearest international airport is Dallas-Fort Worth, which is 100 miles northeast. Comanche County-City Airport is a lot closer, but flight options here are very limited. Add that to the fact that public transportation options aren't the most convenient, and it becomes clear just how much flexibility driving a car would afford you.