5 Midwest Cities With Amazing Urban Beaches, According To Research

When looking for a beachside escape, the American Midwest doesn't immediately come to mind for most people. However, thanks in large part to the Great Lakes, many Midwest states and cities are home to some of the best urban beaches in the country. Best of all, because they're not located on some faraway island or tropical getaway, reaching these beaches is much more affordable and convenient for most Americans.

Rather than focus on specific beaches (because there are far too many to list), we'll be paying attention to the cities and metro areas that host these strips of sand. As the headline says, urban beaches are the star of the show, so we won't be looking at shorelines that aren't part of an urban landscape.

For this list, we relied on local reviews and recommendations to help point us in the right direction. For example, rundowns from Elizabeth Kovar and Allianz Travel Insurance gave us insight into where to look. We also wanted to feature cities in different states, so you have options when planning your next Midwest vacation. So, let's grab our umbrellas and swim trunks and hit the (urban) beach.