Outside Fort Bragg Is A California State Park Offering A Lush Redwood Forest Getaway

While you're cruising along the coastal highway of Northern California, the beach town of Mendocino will have you thinking you're in New England. The difference is that while New England is dotted with white pines, Mendocino is home to towering ancient redwoods, which deserve a getaway of their own, so instead of limiting yourself to the oceanfront, drive 15 minutes inland to Mendocino Woodlands State Park. Not to confuse it with Mendocino National Forest (located north of San Francisco), Mendocino Woodlands is a lush state park where you'll encounter one of the most majestic sights in the Golden State: The mighty coast redwood. Although this isn't the only place to admire nature's skyscrapers, this experience is extra special because it is off the beaten path.

Covering 720 acres of redwoods, big-leaf maples, and Douglas firs, Mendocino Woodlands was inhabited by the Northern Pomo people before Spanish and Russian settlers came to the area. As with many other lands, this forest suffered at the hands of the logging industry, and the old-growth redwood groves were completely destroyed, some reaching up to 370 feet high. Much of the trees now are second- and third-growth redwoods. Exploring the state park, you'll come across alder trees hidden in the fog, calypso orchids and wild roses blooming in the forest, and sprouting ferns guiding you to the redwoods.

Unlike other state parks that have day visitors, Mendocino Woodlands State Park operates as a group retreat for campers, so gather your crew and organize a camping trip to the state park. The drive from the coastal, artsy town of Fort Bragg takes only 20 minutes. Those coming from out of state should look into flights landing at Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, which is just over two hours away.